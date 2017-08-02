MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | August 3rd-9th, 2017

NEW MOVIES

ANNABELLE: CREATION – R – Horror/Thriller – A possessed doll haunts a nun and some orphans. 109 min.

DCI 2017: BIG, LOUD & LIVE 14 – NR – Music/Special Events – See the 2017 Drum Corps International World Championship prelims, broadcast from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. 315 min.

THE DARK TOWER – PG13 – Action/Fantasy – The Last Gunslinger (Idris Elba) must protect The Dark Tower from The Man In Black (Matthew McConaughey) or else the universe comes to an end. Based on the novel by Stephen King. 95 min.

DETROIT – R – Crime/History – Kathryn Bigelow directs this dramatization of the events leading up to the 1967 Detroit Rebellion, one of the worst race riots in American history. Stars John Boyega, Anthony Mackie and Algee Smith. 143 min.

DISNEY’S NEWSIES: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL – PG – Musical – The story of a bunch of news boys who dream of a better life. Filmed live at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood. 149 min.

KIDNAP – R – Thriller – A mother (Halle Berry) attempts to rescue her kidnapped son. 94 min.

NOW PLAYING

ATOMIC BLONDE – R – Action/Thriller – A British spy is sent to Berlin during the Cold War to investigate the murder of a fellow agent. Stars Charlize Theron and James McAvoy. See this week’s film review. 115 min.

DESPICABLE ME 3 – PG – Animation/Adventure – When Gru’s charming twin brother suddenly shows up, the ex-criminal mastermind agrees to do one last heist. 90 min.

DUNKIRK – PG13 – Action/History – Christopher Nolan’s telling of the British Army’s escape from Nazi-occupied France in 1940. 106 min.

THE EMOJI MOVIE – PG – Animation/Comedy – The story of a multi-expressional emoji who wants to become a normal, single-expression emoji. 86 min.

GIRLS TRIP – R – Comedy – Four friends travel to New Orleans for the Essence Festival. Stars Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall. 122 min.

SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING – PG13 – Action/Adventure – In the sixth Spider-man flick since 2002, Tom Holland plays the wiley web-slinger as he squares off against Vulture (Michael Keaton). 133 min.

WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Driven by a need for revenge after heavy losses, Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his apes fight a deranged human colonel (Woody Harrelson). 140 min.

LAST CHANCE

THE BIG SICK – R – Comedy/Romance – As a couple’s relationship matures, they start facing their cultural differences. Stars Zoe Kazan and Kumail Nanjiani. 120 min.

VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – Two young, pretty people fight to save the universe. Stars Cara Delevingne and Dane DeHaan. 137 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

The Dark Tower-PG13- 2D THU 7:20 9:40. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:30 9:45, 2D SUN 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:30, 2D MON-THU 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:30.

War for the Planet of the Apes-PG13- 2D THU 10:30 1:30 4:30. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:30, 2D SUN 1:30 4:30 7:30, 2D MON-WED 10:30 1:30 4:30, 2D THU 10:30 1:30 4:30.

Detroit-R- 2D THU 7:30 10:30. 2D FRI-SAT 10:25 1:30 4:35 7:40 10:45, 2D SUN 1:30 4:35 7:40, 2D MON-THU 10:25 1:30 4:35 7:40.

Despicable Me 3- PG- 2D THU 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:15. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:10 7:20 9:30, 2D SUN 12:45 3:00 5:10 7:20, 2D MON-WED 12:45 3:00 5:10 7:20, 2D THU 12:45 3:00 5:10.

Spiderman: Homecoming-PG13- 2D THU 10:45 1:45 4:45 7:45 10:45. 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 1:45 4:45 7:45 10:45, 2D SUN 10:45 1:45 4:45 7:45, 2D MON-THU 10:45 1:45 4:45 7:45.

Dunkirk- PG13- 2D THU 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:45. 2D FRI-SAT 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:45, 2D SUN 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15, 2D MON-THU 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15.

The Big Sick-R- 2D THU 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:00 9:40.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets-PG13- 2D THU 10:45 1:45 7:45 10:45, 3D THU 4:45.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical-PG- 2D SAT 12:55, 2D WED 7:00.

Annabelle: Creation-R- 2D THU (8/10) 7:00 10:00.

DCI 2017: Big, Loud & Live 14-NR- 2D THU (8/10) 12:30.

Detroit-R- 2D THU 7:00 9:40. 2D FRI-THU 12:40 3:50 7:00 9:50.

Kidnap-R- 2D THU 7:00 10:00. 2D FRI-THU 12:30 2:50 5:10 7:30 10:00.

Atomic Blonde-R- 2D THU 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:50. 2D FRI-THU 1:00 3:40 7:20 9:30.

The Emoji Movie-PG- 2D THU 12:40 6:40, 3D THU 4:20. 2D FRI-WED 1:10 6:40, 3D FRI-WED 4:00 9:00, 2D THU 6:40.

Dunkirk-PG13- 2D THU 1:20 3:40 7:20 10:10. 2D FRI 1:20 4:20 6:50 10:10, 2D SAT 4:20 6:50 10:10, 2D SUN-TUE 1:20 4:20 6:50 10:10, 2D WED-THU 1:20 4:20 10:10.

Girls Trip-R- 2D THU 12:50 3:20 7:10 10:10. 2D FRI-THU 12:50 4:10 7:10 10:20.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets-PG13- 2D THU 12:50 3:50 9:10.

War for the Planet of the Apes- PG13- 2D THU 12:30 4:10.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

The Dark Tower-PG13- 2D THU 7:20 9:50. 2D FRI-SUN 1:30 4:30 7:15 9:45, 2D MON 1:30 4:30 7:15, 2D TUE 1:30 4:30 7:15 9:45, 2D WED 1:30 4:30 7:15 9:45, 2D THU 1:30 4:30 7:15.

Emoji Movie-PG- 2D THU 1:00 7:00, 3D THU (4:00) 9:30. 2D FRI-THU 1:50 6:30, 3D FRI-SUN 4:15 9:00, 3D MON 4:15, 3D TUE 4:15 9:00, 3D WED-THU 4:15.

Dunkirk-PG13- 2D THU (1:15 4:15) 7:15 9:45. 2D FRI-SUN 1:20 4:10 6:50 9:30, 2D MON 1:20 4:10 6:50, 2D TUE 1:20 4:10 6:50 9:30, 2D WED-THU 1:20 4:10 6:50.

War of the Planet of the Apes- PG13- 2D THU (12:20 3:30).