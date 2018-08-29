MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | August 30th-September 5th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

INCREDIBLES 2 – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – Mr. Incredible has dad duty while Elastigirl goes out to save the world. 118 min.

KIN – PG-13 – Action/Sci-Fi – A mysterious weapon protects an ex-con and his adopted brother from a vengeful criminal, the feds, and an otherworldly gang. Stars Dennis Quaid. 102 min.

THE LITTLE STRANGER – R – Drama/Horror/Mystery – A doctor is called to visit a crumbling manor and strange things start to happen, revealing that the family’s story is disturbingly entwined with his own. 111 min.

SEARCHING – PG-13 – Drama/Mystery/Thriller – A modern-day thriller about a father who must scour his 16-year-old daughter’s laptop to find clues about her disappearance. Stars John Cho and Debra Messing. 102 min.

NOW PLAYING

ALPHA – PG-13 – Adventure/Drama/Family – A visually stunning epic adventure story set in the last Ice Age about the origins of man’s best friend. 96 min.

ANT-MAN & THE WASP – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – Paul Rudd plays a size-shifting superhero who has to balance family life. He’s joined by The Wasp, played by Evangeline Lilly. 118 min.

A.X.L. – PG – Adventure/Family/Sci-Fi – My Dog Skip meets Terminator. A top-secret bionic dog makes friends with a human boy. 100 min.

BLACKKKLANSMAN – R – Biography/Comedy/Crime – A Spike Lee Joint about an African American police officer who infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan and becomes head of the local chapter. Stars John David Washington and Alec Baldwin. 135 min.

CHRISTOPHER ROBIN – PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – A grown-up Christopher Robin, caught in the daily grind, rediscovers his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh and the joys of life. Stars Ewan McGregor. 104 min.

CRAZY RICH ASIANS – PG-13 – Comedy – A New Yorker travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family. Based on a bestselling book. Stars Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh. 120 min.

THE HAPPYTIME MURDERS – R – Action/Comedy/Crime – In a world where puppets and humans coexist, a series of murders plagues the cast of an ‘80s TV show. A private eye puppet takes the case. Stars Melissa McCarthy and Elizabeth Banks. 91 min.

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION – PG – Animation/Comedy/Family – A family-friendly Dracula goes on vacation and finds romance. Stars the voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg and Selena Gomez. 97 min.

THE MEG – PG-13 – Action/Horror/Sci-Fi – Megalodon, a prehistoric shark, lives and has ruined the career and marriage of an expert sea diver who must take his shot at redemption. Stars Jason Statham and Bingbing Li. 113 min.

MILE 22 – R – Action/Thriller – An American intelligence offer and his top-secret tactical backup smuggle a mysterious police officer with sensitive information out of the country. Stars Mark Wahlberg. 95 min.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Thriller – A mission goes wrong and Impossible Missions Force hero Ethan Hunt must out maneuver a CIA agent. Stars Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill. 147 min.

OPERATION FINALE – PG-13 – Biography/Drama/History – Secret agents track down a Nazi Holocaust mastermind. Stars Ben Kingsley. 82 min.

SPY WHO DUMPED ME – R – Action/Comedy – Two best friends become part of an international conspiracy after one of them discovers the boyfriend who dumped her was a spy. Stars Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis. 116 min.

LAST CHANCE

MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN – PG-13 – Comedy/Musical – An expecting mother learns about her own mother with lots of singing. Stars Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep. 114 min.

SLENDER MAN – PG-13 – Horror – A ten-year-old internet forum post about a creepy, faceless humanoid gets its own movie. Stars Joey King. 93 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Searching-PG13-2D THU 5:25 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 12:00 2:25 3:25 4:45 7:00 8:00 9:30, 2D SUN 12:00 2:25 3:25 4:45 7:00 8:00 9:30, 2D MON-WED 11:00 12:00 2:25 3:25 4:45 7:00 8:00.

BlacKKKlansman-R- 2D THU 11:15 1:20 4:15 7:10. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 1:20 4:15 7:10 10:00, 2D SUN 1:20 4:15 7:10 10:00, 2D MON-WED 11:15 1:20 4:15 7:10.

Alpha-PG13- 2D THU 10:45 1:00 3:15 5:30 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 1:00 3:15 5:30 7:45 10:00, 2D SUN 1:00 3:15 5:30 7:45 10:00, 2D MON-WED 10:45 1:00 3:15 5:30 7:45.

Christopher Robin-PG- 2D THU 11:00 2:15 4:45 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:35, 2D SUN 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:35, 2D MON-WED 11:00 2:15 4:45 7:15.

The Happytime Murders-R- 2D THU 10:50 1:00 3:10 5:20 7:30. 2D FRI-SUN 1:20 5:45 10:15, 2D MON-WED 1:20 5:45.

Crazy Rich Asians-PG13- 2D THU 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:50 1:40 4:20 7:00 9:40, 2D SUN 1:40 4:20 7:00 9:40, 2D MON-WED 10:50 1:40 4:20 7:00.

The Meg-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 2:35.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

KIN-PG13- 2D THU 7:30 10:30. 2D FRI-WED 1:05 4:00 7:00 9:45.

The Little Stranger-R- 2D THU 7:45 10:10. 2D FRI-WED 1:15 4:15 7:15 10:05.

Operation Finale-PG13- 2D THU 12:50 3:55 7:00 10:05. 2D FRI-WED 12:35 3:40 6:45 9:55.

A.X.L.-PG- 2D THU 12:00 2:35 5:10 7:45 10:30. 2D FRI 12:00 2:35 5:10 7:45 10:20, 2D SAT-WED 12:00 2:30 5:10 7:45 10:20.

The Happytime Murders-R- 2D THU 12:10 2:40 5:05 7:35 10:15. 2D FRI-WED 12:05 2:45 5:20 7:55 10:30.

Mile 22-R- 2D THU 12:05 2:45 5:15 7:50 10:25. 2D FRI-WED 12:10 2:40 5:15 7:50 10:25.

Crazy Rich Asians-PG13- 2D THU 12:40 3:40 6:40 9:40. 2D FRI-SUN 12:50 1:20 3:50 4:20 6:50 7:20 9:50 10:20, 2D MON 12:50 3:50 6:50 7:20 9:50 10:20, 2D TUE-WED 12:50 3:50 6:50 9:50.

The Meg-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:55. 2D FRI-WED 1:10 4:05 7:10 10:00.

The Spy Who Dumped Me-R- 2D THU 1:15 4:15 10:20. 2D FRI-SAT 7:30 10:10, 2D SUN 10:10, 2D MON-WED 7:30 10:10.

Mission Impossible: Fallout-PG13- 2D THU 12:15 3:35 6:55 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:25 3:45 7:05 9:40.

Hotel Transylvania 3-PG- 2D THU 1:10 3:45 6:30 9:10. 2D FRI 12:15, 2D SUN 4:45, 2D MON-WED 12:15 2:35 5:00.

Ant-Man & The Wasp-PG13- 2D THU 1:05 4:05 7:05 10:00. 2D FRI-SUN 3:35 6:40 10:15, 2D MON-WED 12:40 3:35 6:40 10:15.

Incredibles 2- PG- 2D FRI-SAT 12:45 3:40, 2D SUN 12:30, 2D MON 1:00 4:10, 2D TUE-WED 12:20 3:30 6:40 9:50.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again- PG13- 2D THU 1:20.

Slender Man-PG13- 2D THU 12:20 2:50 5:20.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Operation Finale- PG13- 2D THU 1:10 4:10 7:00. 2D FRI-SUN 1:10 4:10 7:00 9:50, 2D MON-WED 1:10 4:10 7:00.

Crazy Rich Asians-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 3:45 5:30 6:45 8:20. 2D FRI-SUN 12:00 3:45 5:30 6:45 8:20 9:30, 2D MON-WED 12:00 3:45 5:30 6:45 8:20.

The Meg- PG13- 2D THU 1:40 4:30 7:15. 2D FRI-SUN 1:40 4:30 7:15 10:00, 2D MON-WED 1:40 4:30 7:15.

Incredibles 2- PG- 2D FRI-WED 12:20 2:40.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Mile 22-R- 2D THU 1:30 4:30 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 1:30 4:30 7:15 10:10, 2D SUN-MON 1:30 4:30 7:15, 2D TUE 1:30 4:30 7:15 10:10, 2D WED 1:30 4:30 7:15.

Crazy Rich Asians-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:00 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:50, 2D SUN-MON 1:00 4:00 7:00, 2D TUE 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:50, 2D WED 1:00 4:00 7:00.

The Meg-PG13- 2D THU 1:10 3:50 6:30. 2D FRI-SAT 1:10 3:50 6:30 9:20, 2D SUN-MON 1:10 3:50 6:30, 2D TUE 1:10 3:50 6:30 9:20, 2D WED 1:10 3:50 6:30.