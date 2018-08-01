MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes| August 2nd-8th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

CHRISTOPHER ROBIN – PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – A grown-up Christopher Robin, caught in the daily grind, rediscovers his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh and the joys of life. Stars Ewan McGregor. 104 min.

THE DARKEST MINDS – PG-13 – Sci-Fi/Thriller – Teenage angst hits new levels in a world that imprisons everyone under 18, so a group a teens forms a resistance group. Stars Mandy Moore. 105 min.

DEATH OF A NATION – PG-13 – Documentary/History – The conservative filmmaker who was pardoned by Trump after pleading guilty to making illegal campaign contributions makes a film that compares Trump to Lincoln. 109 min.

EIGHTH GRADE – R – Comedy – Relive your awkward adolescent years with this Bo Burnham film about an introverted teenager trying to survive the last week of eighth grade. Stars Elsie Fisher. 93 min.

RACHEL HOLLIS PRESENTS: MADE FOR MORE – NR – Inspirational – Successful author, blogger, CEO, and mother Rachel Hollis is here to change the world and inspire others to do the same. 120 min.

SIRIUSXM PRESENTS JASON MRAZ: HAVE IT ALL – PG – Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Jason Mraz features music from his new album with behind-the-scenes footage and a special performance. 90 min.

THREE IDENTICAL STRANGERS – PG-13 – Documentary – Three young men meet each other and discover that they are triplets separated at birth. Then things get even weirder. 96 min.

NOW PLAYING

ANT-MAN & THE WASP – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – Paul Rudd plays a size-shifting superhero who has to balance family life. He’s joined by The Wasp, played by Evangeline Lilly. 118 min.

THE EQUALIZER 2 – R – Action/Crime/Thriller – A retired CIA operative doles out justice in his spare time. How far will he go when a friend is murdered? Stars Denzel Washington. 121 min.

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION – PG – Animation/Comedy/Family – A family-friendly Dracula goes on vacation and finds romance. Stars the voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg and Selena Gomez. 97 min.

JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – Genetic modification meets volcanic eruption meets Chris Pratt. Also stars Bryce Dallas Howard and CGI dinos. 128 min.

MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN – PG-13 – Comedy/Musical – An expecting mother learns about her own mother with lots of singing. Stars Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep. 114 min.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Thriller – A mission goes wrong and Impossible Missions Force hero Ethan Hunt must out maneuver a CIA agent. Stars Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill. 147 min.

SKYSCRAPER – PG-13 – Action/Crime/Drama – A U.S. war veteran is framed for setting a building ablaze and must clear his name and find those responsible. Oh, and his family is trapped above the fire line. Stars Dwayne Johnson. 102 min.

SPY WHO DUMPED ME – R – Action/Comedy – Two best friends become part of an international conspiracy after one of them discovers the boyfriend who dumped her was a spy. Stars Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis. 116 min.

TEEN TITANS GO! TO THE MOVIES – PG – Animation/Action/Comedy – The Teen Titans feel like the only superheroes without a movie so they set out to change that but their plans go awry. Stars the voices of Kristen Bell and Nicolas Cage. 93 min.

LAST CHANCE

INCREDIBLES 2 – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – Mr. Incredible has dad duty while Elastigirl goes out to save the world. 118 min.

UNFRIENDED: DARK WEB – R – Horror – A modern day horror story about a teen who comes into possession of a laptop still monitored by a previous owner with dark web ties. 88 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Christopher Robin-PG- 2D THU 6:00 8:30. 2D FRI-SAT 10:00 11:30 12:30 2:00 3:00 4:30 5:30 7:00 8:00 9:30 10:20, 2D SUN 12:30 2:00 3:00 4:30 5:30 7:00 8:00, 2D MON-WED 12:30 2:00 3:00 4:30 5:30 7:00 8:00.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom-PG13- 2D THU 10:45 1:30. 2D FRI-SAT 11:35 4:40 9:45, 2D SUN 4:40, 2D MON-WED 11:35 4:40.

Skyscraper- PG13- 2D THU 10:10 12:25 2:50 5:15 7:40 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 2:20 7:25.

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies-PG- 2D THU 10:50 1:00 3:10 5:20 7:30 9:40. 2D FRI-SAT 11:25 1:30 3:35 5:40 7:45 9:50, 2D SUN 1:30 3:35 5:40 7:45, 2D MON-WED 11:25 1:30 3:35 5:40 7:45.

Hotel Transylvania 3-PG- 2D THU 10:00 12:30 2:40 5:00 7:20 9:40. 2D FRI-SAT 10:10 12:20 2:30 4:50 7:15 9:35, 2D SUN-WED 12:20 2:30 4:50 7:15.

Mission Impossible- Fallout- PG13- 2D THU 10:00 1:00 4:10 7:15 10:20. 2D FRI-SAT 10:00 1:10 4:10 7:10 10:10, 2D SUN 1:10 4:10 7:10, 2D MON-WED 11:00 2:00 5:00 8:00.

Mamma Mia-PG13- 2D THU 10:00 12:15 2:45 5:15 7:45 10:15.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Rachel Hollis Presents: Made for More- PG13- 2D THU 7:30.

Sirius XM Presents Jason Mraz: Have it All- NR- 2D TUE 7:00.

Death of a Nation-PG13- 2D THU 7:50 10:30. 2D FRI-WED 12:30 3:20 6:25 10:40.

Eighth Grade-R- 2D THU 6:10 8:50. 2D FRI-WED 11:40 2:25 5:00 7:35 10:15.

The Darkest Minds-PG13- 2D THU 7:35 10:25. 2D FRI-WED 11:35 2:20 5:05 7:50 10:35.

The Spy Who Dumped Me-R- 2D THU 7:30 10:30. 2D FRI-WED 12:25 3:35 6:45 10:30.

Mission Impossible: Fallout-PG13- 2D THU-WED 11:30 12:00 3:00 6:30 7:00 10:00 10:30, 3D THU-WED 3:30.

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies- PG- 2D THU 11:45 2:25 5:05 7:40 10:25. 2D FRI-WED 11:50 2:10 4:45 7:20 9:45.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again- PG13- 2D THU 11:35 2:15 4:55 7:45 10:05. 2D FRI-WED 11:35 2:15 5:15 7:55 10:25.

The Equalizer 2- R- 2D THU 12:35 3:50 7:05 10:10. 2D FRI-WED 12:35 3:45 7:40 9:55.

Hotel Transylvania 3-PG- 2D THU 11:40 2:25 5:00 6:50 10:15. 2D FRI-WED 11:55 2:35 4:50 6:50 9:35.

Ant-Man & The Wasp-PG13- 2D THU 12:10 1:00 3:10 3:50 6:40 9:30. 2D FRI-WED 12:20 3:25 6:40 9:50.

Three Identical Strangers- PG13- 2D FRI-WED 11:45 2:30 5:10 7:45 10:20.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom- PG13- 2D THU 12:20 3:25 9:50.

Incredibles 2- PG- 2D THU 12:30 3:40.

Unfriended: Dark Web- R- 2D THU 12:05 2:35 5:15.

Skyscraper- PG13- 2D THU 11:35 2:15 5:05.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Christopher Robin-PG- 2D THU 6:05 10:15. 2D FRI-SAT 1:15 3:45 6:30 9:15, 2D SUN-MON 1:15 3:45 6:30, 2D TUE 1:15 3:45 6:30 9:15, 2D WED 1:15 3:45 6:30.

The Spy Who Dumped Me-R- 2D THU 7:15 10:00. 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:10, 2D SUN-MON 1:00 4:00 7:00, 2D TUE 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:10, 2D WED 1:00 4:00 7:00.

Mission Impossible- Fallout- PG13- 2D THU 12:30 3:45 7:00, 3D THU 9:15. 2D FRI-SAT 12:15 3:35 6:50 9:45, 2D SUN-MON 12:15 3:35 6:50, 2D TUE 12:15 3:35 6:50 9:45, 2D WED 12:15 3:35 6:50.

Hotel Transylvania 3-PG- 2D THU 1:00 3:35.

Ant-Man & The Wasp-PG13- 2D THU 12:45 3:35.