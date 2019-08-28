MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | August 29th-September 4th, 2019

NEW MOVIES

AFTER THE WEDDING – PG-13 – Drama – The manager of an orphanage in Kolkata travels to meet a benefactor in New York. Stars Julianne Moore. 112 min.

EXTENDED CUT: SPIDERMAN FAR FROM HOME – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – After Endgame, the world is forever changed. Spidey has to step up. Stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Samuel L. Jackson. 133 min.

LAWRENCE OF ARABIA (1962) – PG – Adventure/Biography/Drama – Catch the classic film on the silver screen, about T. E. Lawrence, the man who led warring bands against the Turks in WWI. Stars Peter O’Toole. 216 min.

LUCE – R – Drama – A high school teacher discovers something about a student that threatens his status as an all-star student. The parents must reckon with this new information about their son who was adopted from war-torn Eritrea. Stars Naomi Watts and Octavia Spencer. 109 min.

OVERCOMER – PG – Drama/Sport – A basketball coach mentors a student who wants to take on long-distance running. 119 min.

THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO – R – Drama – In gentrified San Francisco, a young man searches for home in a city that left him behind. Stars Danny Glover. 121 min.

TOY STORY 4 – G – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – The gang of toys with the new addition of “Forkie” embark on a road trip and see just how big the world is. Stars the voices of Tim Allen and Tom Hanks. 100 min.

NOW PLAYING

47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED – PG-13 – Adventure/Drama/Horror – Jaws meets Labyrinth… underwater! No further explanation needed, here’s a spooky shark film to close out the summer. 89 min.

ANGEL HAS FALLEN – R – Action – Secret Service agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) is framed for an attempted assassination of the president. Now it’s him versus the FBI and Secret Service. 120 min. Stars Morgan Freeman

THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2 – PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – Hype over the video game has died, but movies based on the Angry Birds won’t. Here’s the sequel, about the ongoing feud between the angry birds and green pigs. Stars Jason Sudeikis and Leslie Jones. 96 min.

DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD – PG – Adventure/Family – Dora explores the world of live-action remakes. Now she’s a teenager in high school on a quest for a city of gold. Stars Isabela Moner and Benicio Del Toro. 102 min.

THE FAREWELL – PG – Comedy/Drama – A Chinese family decide to keep their grandmother in the dark about her terminal illness, and instead schedule a wedding for them to gather before she dies. Stars Awkwafina. 100 min.

FAST & FURIOUS: HOBBS & SHAW – PG-13 – Action/Adventure – Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham combine forces to take on an evil, cyber and genetically enhanced villain. We’re in good hands. 135 min.

HELLO, LOVE, GOODBYE – NR – Drama/Romance – A Tagalog film for the times we live in, this one’s about two overseas Filipino workers in Hong Kong, a bartender and a domestic helper, who find romance. English subtitles. 118 min.

LION KING – PG – Animation/Adventure/Drama – You know the plot by now. The Disney animated classic gets a live-action remake starring Donald Glover, Beyonce, and more. 118 min.

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD – R – Comedy/Drama – It’s been called the film of the year, and our critic Barry Wurst II even gave this film five stars (that’s high praise!). See what all the fuss over Tarentino’s latest film is about. 161 min. Stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie.

READY OR NOT – R – Horror/Mystery/Thriller – A couple skips the honeymoon to honor a family tradition of taking part in a sadistic and lethal game. Cool. Stars Adam Brody. 95 min.

LAST CHANCE

THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN – PG – Comedy/Drama – A golden retriever learns the lessons of life from his owner, a race car driver. Stars Kevin Costner and Amanda Seyfried. 109 min.

BLINDED BY THE LIGHT- PG-13 – Comedy/Drama/Music – In the late ‘80s, a young British teen from a Pakistani family learns life lessons from the music of Bruce Springsteen. 117 min.

SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK – PG-13 – Horror/Mystery/Thriller – A troubled kid documents her scary stories in a time that haunts a group of teenagers. 111 min.

WHERE’D YOU GO, BERNADETTE – PG-13 – Comedy/Drama/Mystery – A mom has sacrificed many years of her life for her family, and now it’s time for a renaissance. Stars Cate Blanchett and Kristen Wiig.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Extended Cut: Spider-Man: Far From Home-PG13- 2D THU 4:40 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:00 9:50. 2D SUN 1:20 4:10 7:00 9:50, 2D MON-WED 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:00.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw- PG13- 2D THU 11:15 2:00 4:45 7:35. 2D FRI-SUN 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:20 10:10, 2D MON-WED 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:20.

Toy Story 4-PG- 2D FRI-SUN 11:35 2:00 4:25 6:50 9:15, 2D MON-WED 11:35 2:00 4:25 6:50.

Hello, Love, Goodbye-NA- 2D THU 11:15 2:00 4:40 7:30. 2D FRI-SUN 11:15 2:00 4:40 7:30 10:10, 2D MON-WED 11:15 2:00 4:40 7:30.

Lion King-PG- 2D THU 10:45 1:25 4:00 6:30. 2D FRI-SUN 11:30 2:10 4:50 7:25 10:00, 2D MON-WED 11:30 2:10 4:50 7:25.

Angel Has Fallen- R- 2D THU 11:25 2:00 4:30 7:20. 2D FRI-SUN 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:45, 2D MON-WED 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged-PG13- 2D THU 10:25 12:30 2:40.

The Angry Birds Movie 2- PG- 2D THU 10:30 12:50 3:10 5:30 7:50.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Lawrence of Arabia (1962)- PG- 2D SUN 1:00, 2D WED 1:00 6:00.

Extended Cut: Spider-Man: Far From Home-PG13- 2D THU 4:40 8:15. 2D FRI-TUE 7:35 9:15, 2D WED 9:15.

Angel Has Fallen-R- 2D THU 12:35 3:35 6:35 9:35. 2D FRI-TUE 12:40 3:50 7:00 9:20, 2D WED 12:40 3:50 7:00 9:50.

Overcomer-PG- 2D THU 12:30 3:30 6:30 9:35. 2D FRI-WED 12:20 3:25 6:25 9:25.

Ready or Not-R- 2D THU 11:45 2:20 4:50 7:25 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:10 2:40 5:10 7:45 10:20.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged-PG13- 2D THU 11:40 2:35 4:45 10:25. 2D FRI-WED 10:15.

Good Boys-R- 2D THU 12:00 2:30 5:00 8:00 10:15. 2D FRI-WED 12:15 2:50 5:15 7:50 10:25.

The Angry Birds Movie 2-PG- 2D THU 11:50 2:05 5:15 7:20 10:05. 2D FRI-TUE 1:00 3:40 6:30, 2D WED 12:40 3:20 6:30.

After the Wedding-PG- 2D FRI-WED 12:45 4:00 6:55 9:50.

Dora and The Lost City of Gold-PG- 2D THU 11:30 2:00 4:40 7:15 9:50. 2D FRI-TUE 12:00 2:30 5:05 7:40 10:00, 2D WED 12:00 2:25 4:50 7:40 10:00.

The Peanut Butter Falcon-PG13- 2D THU 12:40 3:45 6:40 9:30. 2D FRI-SAT 12:50 3:55 6:35 10:30, 2D SUN 12:00 2:25 6:35 10:30, 2D MON-TUE 12:50 3:55 6:35 10:30, 2D WED 12:00 2:25 7:15 10:30.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw- PG13- 2D THU 12:50 3:55 7:00 10:10. 2D FRI-WED 12:25 3:45 6:50 9:30.

Luce-R- 2D THU 7:30 10:20. 2D FRI-WED 12:55 3:35 6:40 10:10.

Lion King-PG- 2D THU 12:25 3:40 6:45 9:55. 2D FRI-WED 12:35 3:30 6:45 9:45.

Toy Story 4-G- 2D FRI-SAT 12:05 2:35 5:00, 2D SUN 5:00, 2D MON-TUE 12:05 2:35 5:00, 2D WED 5:00.

The Art of Racing in the Rain-PG- 2D THU 5:05.

Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark-PG13- 2D THU 11:45 2:20.

Where’d You Go Bernadette-PG13- 2D THU 11:35.

Blinded By The Light-PG13- 2D THU 2:15 7:35.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Extended Cut: Spider-Man: Far From Home-PG13- 2D FRI-SAT 7:15 9:40, 2D SUN-WED 7:15.

Angel Has Fallen- R- 2D THU 1:00 4:10 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 4:10 7:00 9:45, 2D SUN-WED 1:00 4:10 7:00.

Good Boys-R- 2D FRI-SAT 12:30 2:45 5:00 7:20 10:15, 2D SUN-WED 12:30 2:45 5:00 7:20.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- R- 2D THU-TUE 12:15 4:00 7:30, 2D WED 12:15 4:00.

Toy Story 4-G- 2D FRI-WED 12:00 2:30 4:50.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco-R- 2D SAT 10:30.

The Angry Birds Movie 2- PG- 2D THU 12:00 2:25 4:50 7:15.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw- PG13- 2D THU 12:30 3:30 7:10.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6m every other day)

Angel Has Fallen-R- 2D THU 12:45 3:45 6:45. 2D FRI-SAT 12:45 3:45 6:40 9:30, 2D SUN-WED 12:45 3:45 6:40.

Dora and The Lost City of Gold-PG- 2D THU 1:15 4:00 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 1:15 4:00 7:00 9:30, 2D SUN-WED 1:15 4:00 7:00.

The Farewell-PG- 2D FRI-SAT 1:30 4:15 7:10 9:40, 2D SUN-WED 1:30 4:15 7:10.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw- PG13- 2D THU 12:30 3:35.

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events