MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | August 22nd-28th, 2019

NEW MOVIES

ANGEL HAS FALLEN – R – Action – Secret Service agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) is framed for an attempted assassination of the president. Now it’s him versus the FBI and Secret Service. 120 min. Stars Morgan Freeman

MARIANNE & LEONARD: THE WORDS OF LOVE – R – Documentary/Music – Take a look at the life of late musician Leonard Cohen and his relationship with a Norwegian muse. 102 min.

THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON – PG-13 – Adventure/Comedy/Drama – A young man with Down syndrome runs away from a nursing home to fulfill his dream of becoming a wrestler. Stars Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson. 93 min

NOW PLAYING

47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED – PG-13 – Adventure/Drama/Horror – Jaws meets Labyrinth… underwater! No further explanation needed, here’s a spooky shark film to close out the summer. 89 min.

BLINDED BY THE LIGHT- PG-13 – Comedy/Drama/Music – In the late ‘80s, a young British teen from a Pakistani family learns life lessons from the music of Bruce Springsteen. 117 min.

THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2 – PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – Hype over the video game has died, but movies based on the Angry Birds won’t. Here’s the sequel, about the ongoing feud between the angry birds and green pigs. Stars Jason Sudeikis and Leslie Jones. 96 min.

THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN – PG – Comedy/Drama – A golden retreiver learns the lessons of life from his owner, a race car driver. Stars Kevin Costner and Amanda Seyfried. 109 min.

DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD – PG – Adventure/Family – Dora explores the world of live-action remakes. Now she’s a teenager in high school on a quest for a city of gold. Stars Isabela Moner and Benicio Del Toro. 102 min.

THE FAREWELL – PG – Comedy/Drama – A Chinese family decide to keep their grandmother in the dark about her terminal illness, and instead schedule a wedding for them to gather before she dies. Stars Awkwafina. 100 min.

FAST & FURIOUS: HOBBS & SHAW – PG-13 – Action/Adventure – Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham combine forces to take on an evil, cyber and genetically enhanced villain. We’re in good hands. 135 min.

HELLO, LOVE, GOODBYE – NR – Drama/Romance – A Tagalog film for the times we live in, this one’s about two overseas Filipino workers in Hong Kong, a bartender and a domestic helper, who find romance. English subtitles. 118 min.

LION KING – PG – Animation/Adventure/Drama – You know the plot by now. The Disney animated classic gets a live-action remake starring Donald Glover, Beyonce, and more. 118 min.

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD – R – Comedy/Drama – It’s been called the film of the year, and our critic Barry Wurst II even gave this film five stars (that’s high praise!). See what all the fuss over Tarentino’s latest film is about. 161 min. Stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie.

READY OR NOT – R – Horror/Mystery/Thriller – A couple skips the honeymoon to honor a family tradition of taking part in a sadistic and lethal game. Cool. Stars Adam Brody. 95 min.

SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK – PG-13 – Horror/Mystery/Thriller – A troubled kid documents her scary stories in a tome that haunts a group of teenagers. 111 min.

WHERE’D YOU GO, BERNADETTE – PG-13 – Comedy/Drama/Mystery – A mom has sacrificed many years of her life for her family, and now it’s time for a renaissance. Stars Cate Blanchett and Kristen Wiig.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Angel Has Fallen- R- 2D THU 7:10. 2D FRI-SAT 11:25 2:00 4:30 7:20 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 11:25 2:00 4:30 7:20.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged-PG13- 2D THU 10:25 12:30 2:40 4:50 7:00. 2D FRI 10:25 12:30 2:40 4:50 7:00 9:30, 2D SAT 10:25 12:30 2:40 4:50 7:00 9:15, 2D SUN 12:30 2:40 4:50 7:00, 2D MON-WED 10:25 12:30 2:40 4:50 7:00.

The Angry Birds Movie 2- PG- 2D THU 10:30 12:50 3:10 5:30 7:50. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 12:50 3:10 5:30 7:50 10:10, 2D SUN 12:50 3:10 5:30 7:50, 2D MON-WED 10:30 12:50 3:10 5:30 7:50.

Hello, Love, Goodbye-NA- 2D THU 11:15 2:00 4:40 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 2:00 4:40 7:30 10:10, 2D SUN-WED 11:15 2:00 4:40 7:30.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw- PG13- 2D THU 11:15 2:00 4:45 7:35. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 2:00 4:45 7:35 10:25, 2D SUN-WED 11:15 2:00 4:45 7:35.

Lion King-PG- 2D THU 10:45 1:25 4:00 6:30. 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 1:25 4:00 6:30 9:00, 2D SUN 1:25 4:00 6:30, 2D MON-WED 10:45 1:25 4:00 6:30.

Where’d You Go Bernadette-PG13- 2D THU 11:45 2:15 4:45.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

[Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater for more information.]

Angel Has Fallen-R- 2D THU 7:00 10:00. 2D FRI 12:20 3:20 6:20 9:20.

Ready or Not-R- 2D THU 11:35 2:10 4:45 7:20 9:55.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged-PG13- 2D THU 12:10 2:40 5:10 7:40 10:05

Blinded By The Light-PG13- 2D THU 12:15 3;30 6:40 9:50.

Good Boys-R- 2D THU 11:35 2:30 4:50 7:45 10:10.

Where’d You Go Bernadette-PG13- 2D THU 2:15 7:25.

The Angry Birds Movie 2-PG- 2D THU 11:30 4:40 7:20 9:55, 3D THU 2:05.

Dora and The Lost City of Gold-PG- 2D THU 11:50 2:00 5:00 7:10 10:00.

Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark-PG13- 2D THU 11:40 2:20 5:10 7:50 10:30.

The Art of Racing in the Rain-PG- 2D THU 11:30 2:15 4:55.

The Kitchen-R- 2D THU 4:05 10:25.

The Peanut Butter Falcon-PG13- 2D THU 7:30 10:10.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw- PG13- 2D THU 12:30 3:45 7:00 10:15.

The Farewell-PG- 2D THU 11:45 4:55.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- R- 2D THU 12:35.

Lion King-PG- 2D THU 12:20 3:25 6:30 9:35.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Angel Has Fallen- R- 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 4:10 7:00 9:45, 2D SUN-WED 1:00 4:10 7:00.

The Angry Birds Movie 2- PG- 2D THU 11:30 2:00 4:20 6:45. 2D FRI 12:00 2:25 4:50 7:15 9:40, 2D SAT 12:00 2:25 4:50 9:40, 2D SUN-TUE 12:00 2:25 4:50, 2D WED 12:00 2:25 4:50 7:15.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw- PG13- 2D THU 12:30 3:30 7:10. 2D FRI-SAT 12:30 3:30 7:10 10:10, 2D SUN-WED 12:30 3:30 7:10.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- R- 2D THU 12:15 4:00 7:30. 2D FRI-TUE 12:15 4:00 7:30, 2D WED 12:15 4:00.

The Art of Racing in the Rain-PG- 2D THU 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love-NR- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6m every other day)

Angel Has Fallen-R- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 12:45 3:45 6:45 9:45, 2D SUN-WED 12:45 3:45 6:45.

Dora and The Lost City of Gold-PG- 2D THU 1:15 4:00 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 1:15 4:00 7:00 9:45, 2D SUN-WED 1:15 4:00 7:00.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw- PG13- 2D THU 12:30 3:35 6:30. 2D FRI-SAT 12:30 3:35 6:30 9:30, 2D SUN-WED 12:30 3:35 6:30.

Lion King-PG- 2D THU 1:00 3:45.

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events