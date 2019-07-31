MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | August 1st-7th, 2019

NEW MOVIES

BIGGEST LITTLE FARM – PG – Documentary – You may not think “rural” when you think of Los Angeles, but this film might change your perception. Follow a couple as they develop a 200-acre sustainable farm just outside the city. 91 min.

BRING THE SOUL – PG – Documentary/Music – The Korean-pop boy band phenomenon gets a documentary. Just what you’ve been waiting for! English subtitles. Stars BTS. 103 min.

CLARITA – R – Horror – A Tagalog horror film about a woman who is detained by police on suspicion of harboring a demon in her soul. Just wait ‘til Duterte finds out! English subtitles. 85 min.

DOCTOR WHO: THE END OF TIME 10TH ANNIVERSARY – Sci-Fi – It’s been 10 years since David Tennant left Dr. Who. Relive the excitement with this special anniversary of his finale. 145 min.

FAST & FURIOUS: HOBBS & SHAW – PG-13 – Action/Adventure – Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham combine forces to take on an evil, cyber and genetically enhanced villain. We’re in good hands. 135 min.

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – There’s a hidden utopia of dragons, and it’s up to Hiccup, Toothless, and friends to find it first. Stars Jay Baruchel and America Ferrera. 104 min.

MAIDEN – PG – Documentary/Sport – Tracy Edwards was the skipper of the first all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989. 97 min.

NAUSICAA OF THE VALLEY OF THE WIND – PG – Animation/Adventure/Fantasy – Part of Studio Ghibli Fest 2019, catch this Miyazaki film about a pacifist caught in the middle of a war that is destroying the world. 117 min.

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD – R – Comedy/Drama – It’s been called the film of the year, and our critic Barry Wurst II even gave this film five stars (that’s high praise!). See what all the fuss over Tarentino’s latest film is about. 161 min. Stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie.

THE GRATEFUL DEAD MEET-UP 2019 – NR – Coinciding with the 9th annual global Grateful Dead meet-up, this is a special film screening of the previously unreleased footage of the 1991 concert from Giants Stadium. 120 min.

NOW PLAYING

ALADDIN – PG – Adventure/Comedy/Family – A remake of the Disney classic, where Will Smith proves live-action is not necessarily better. 128 min.

ANNABELLE COMES HOME – R – Horror/Mystery/Thriller – Chucky isn’t the only evil doll menacing theaters this week. Stars Vera Farmiga. 106 min.

CRAWL – R – Action/Adventure/Horror – As if a category 5 hurricane weren’t bad enough, this woman has to battle an alligator flood. 87 min.

LION KING – PG – Animation/Adventure/Drama – You know the plot by now. The Disney animated classic gets a live-action remake starring Donald Glover, Beyonce, and more. 118 min.

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – After Endgame, the world is forever changed. Spidey has to step up. Stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Samuel L. Jackson. 129 min.

STUBER – R – Action/Comedy – A detective (Dave Bautista) recruits his Uber driver (Kumail Nanjiani) to fight crime. 93 min.

TOY STORY 4 – G – Action/Adventure/Animated – The motley crew of toys let by Woody and Buzz go on another cross country adventure. 100 min.

YESTERDAY – PG-13 – Comedy/Fantasy/Music – A struggling musician wakes up in a timeline where the Beatles never existed. I guess that makes plagiarism OK? Stars Himesh Patel and Lily James. 116 min.

LAST CHANCE

WILD ROSE – R – Drama/Music – A musician from Glasgow aspires to be a Nashville star. 101 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

The Grateful Dead Meet-Up 2019-NR- 2D THU 7:00.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw- PG13- 2D THU 7:10 10:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 11:20 1:20 2:10 4:10 7:00 7:50 9:50 10:40, 2D SUN 11:20 1:20 2:10 4:10 7:00 7:50 9:50, 2D MON-WED 10:30 11:20 1:20 2:10 4:10 7:00 7:50 9:50.

Lion King-PG- 2D THU 10:30 11:15 12:00 1:10 1:55 2:40 3:50 4:35 5:20 6:30 7:15 8:00 9:15 10:00 10:35. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 11:15 1:10 1:55 3:50 4:35 6:30 7:15 9:15 10:00, 2D SUN 11:15 1:10 1:55 3:50 4:35 6:30 7:15 9:15 10:00, 2D MON-WED 10:30 11:15 1:10 1:55 3:50 4:35 6:30 7:15 9:15 10:00.

Clarita-R- 2D FRI-TUE 11:30 1:30 3:30 5:30 7:30 9:30, 2D WED 11:00 1:00 3:00 5:00 9:30.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- R- 2D THU 11:20 12:20 2:40 3:40 7:00 10:20. 2D FRI-TUE 11:50 3:10 6:30 9:50, 2D WED 11:50 3:10 9:50.

Spiderman: Far From Home- PG13- 2D THU 1:30 4:20 10:15.

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind- Studio Ghibli Fest- PG- 2D THU 11:00.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World-PG- 2D THU 10:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

The Grateful Dead Meet-Up 2019-NR- 2D THU 7:00.

Bring the Soul: The Movie-NR- 2D WED 7:00.

Doctor Who: The End of Time 10th Anniversary-NR- 2D WED 7:00.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw- PG13- 2D THU 7:05 7:20 7:35 8:05 9:05 10:15 10:30 10:45. 2D FRI-SUN 9:45 10:00 10:15 10:30 12:30 12:45 1:00 1:15 1:45 3:45 4:00 4:15 4:30 5:00 7:00 7:15 7:30 7:45 8:15 9:50 10:10 10:25 10:40, 2D MON-WED 12:30 1:00 3:45 4:15 7:00 7:30 10:10 10:40.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- R- 2D THU 10:40 2:25 6:10 9:55. 2D FRI-SUN 11:10 2:50 6:30 10:10, 2D MON-WED 12:00 3:15 6:45 9:55.

Lion King-PG- 2D THU 10:00 10:30 1:00 4:00 4:30 7:00 7:30 10:00 10:30, 3D THU 11:00 1:30 2:00 5:00. 2D FRI 9:50 10:20 1:20 3:50 4:20 6:50 7:20 9:15 10:20, 2D SAT 9:50 10:20 1:20 3:50 4:20 6:50 7:20 9:50 10:20, 2D SUN 10:00 1:30 3:50 4:20 6:50 7:20 9:50 10:20, 2D MON-WED 12:35 1:05 4:05 6:35 7:05 9:35 10:05, 3D FRI-SUN 12:50, 3D MON-WED 3:35.

Crawl-R- 2D THU 10:10 12:35 3:00 5:25 10:15. 2D FRI-SUN 10:20, 2D MON-TUE 12:10 2:50 5:05 7:45 10:30, 2D WED 12:10 2:50 5:05 10:30.

Stuber-R- 2D THU 10:55 1:35 4:10 7:50 10:30. 2D FRI-SUN 2:20 7:40, 2D MON-WED 12:45 3:05 5:30 8:00 10:40.

Spider-Man: Far From Home-PG13- 2D THU 10:10 1:10 4:05 6:55 9:55. 2D FRI-SUN 1:25 4:25 7:25 10:25, 2D MON-TUE 12:40 3:55 7:10 10:20, 2D WED 12:40 3:40 7:50 10:20.

Maiden-PG- 2D THU 10:15 1:05 3:55 7:25. 2D FRI-SUN 11:40, 2D MON-TUE 12:20 2:35 5:10 7:50 10:15, 2D WED 12:20 2:35 5:10 10:15.

Yesterday-PG13- 2D THU 10:10 12:55 3:40. 2D FRI-SUN 1:15 4:55 10:40, 2D MON-TUE 12:05 2:45 5:15 7:55 9:50, 2D WED 12:05 2:45 5:15 7:20 9:50.

Toy Story 4-G-2D THU 11:10 1:10 4:40 6:40 10:10. 2D FRI 10:35 3:55 6:35 10:05, 2D SAT 10:35 3:55 10:05, 2D SUN 3:55 10:05, 2D MON-TUE 12:25 2:40 5:25 7:25 10:35, 2D WED 12:25 2:40 5:25 7:45 10:40.

Aladdin-PG- 2D THU 10:15 1:40 3:45. 2D FRI-SAT 10:05 1:05 4:05 7:05, 2D SUN 1:05 4:05 7:05, 2D MON-TUE 12:15 3:50 6:55 10:25, 2D WED 12:15 3:50 7:50 10:25.

Wild Rose- R- 2D THU 10:35 1:15 4:05.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw- PG13- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-TUE 11:30 1:00 2:30 4:20 5:30 7:30 10:30, 2D WED 11:30 1:00 2:30 4:20 5:30 10:30.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- R- 2D THU 12:00 1:00 3:30 4:30 8:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:00 3:30 7:00 8:30.

Lion King-PG- 2D THU 11:00 12:45 1:45 3:45 4:45 6:45 7:45. 2D FRI-WED 12:45 3:45 6:45 9:30.

Biggest Little Farm-PG- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw- PG13- 2D THU 7:00 9:30 10:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 12:00 2:15 3:15 6:00 6:30 9:15 9:45, 2D SUN-WED 12:00 1:00 3:15 4:30 6:30 7:45.

Lion King-PG- 2D THU 12:30 1:30 4:30 7:30, 3D THU 4:00 10:30. 2D FRI-SAT 12:15 3:35 6:45 9:30, 2D SUN-WED 12:15 3:35 6:45.

Spider-Man: Far From Home-PG13- 2D THU 11:45 3:00 6:30.

