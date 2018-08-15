MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | August 16th-22nd, 2018

NEW MOVIES

ALPHA – PG-13 – Adventure/Drama/Family – A visually stunning epic adventure story set in the last Ice Age about the origins of man’s best friend. 96 min.

AN INTERVIEW WITH GOD – PG – Drama/Mystery – A new journalist lands the interview of the lifetime when he is contacted by someone claiming to be God. 97 min.

MILE 22 – R – Action/Thriller – An American intelligence offer and his top-secret tactical backup smuggle a mysterious police officer with sensitive information out of the country. Stars Mark Wahlberg. 95 min.

NOW PLAYING

ANT-MAN & THE WASP – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – Paul Rudd plays a size-shifting superhero who has to balance family life. He’s joined by The Wasp, played by Evangeline Lilly. 118 min.

BLACKKKLANSMAN – R – Biography/Comedy/Crime – A Spike Lee Joint about an African American police officer who infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan and becomes head of the local chapter. Stars John David Washington and Alec Baldwin. 135 min.

CHRISTOPHER ROBIN – PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – A grown-up Christopher Robin, caught in the daily grind, rediscovers his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh and the joys of life. Stars Ewan McGregor. 104 min.

CRAZY RICH ASIANS – PG-13 – Comedy – A New Yorker travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family. Based on a bestselling book. Stars Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh. 120 min.

THE DARKEST MINDS – PG-13 – Sci-Fi/Thriller – Teenage angst hits new levels in a world that imprisons everyone under 18, so a group a teens forms a resistance group. Stars Mandy Moore. 105 min.

DOG DAYS – PG – Comedy/Drama – A group of people in Los Angeles are interconnected and united by their dogs. Stars Vanessa Hudgens and Nina Dobrev. 112 min.

THE EQUALIZER 2 – R – Action/Crime/Thriller – A retired CIA operative doles out justice in his spare time. How far will he go when a friend is murdered? Stars Denzel Washington. 121 min.

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION – PG – Animation/Comedy/Family – A family-friendly Dracula goes on vacation and finds romance. Stars the voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg and Selena Gomez. 97 min.

KUSINA KINGS – NR – Comedy – A Tagalog language film about two best friends who enter a cook-off challenge to save their restaurant and friendship. Stars Zanjoe Marudo and Empoy Marquez. 107 min.

MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN – PG-13 – Comedy/Musical – An expecting mother learns about her own mother with lots of singing. Stars Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep. 114 min.

THE MEG – PG-13 – Action/Horror/Sci-Fi – Megalodon, a prehistoric shark, lives and has ruined the career and marriage of an expert sea diver who must take his shot at redemption. Stars Jason Statham and Bingbing Li. 113 min.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Thriller – A mission goes wrong and Impossible Missions Force hero Ethan Hunt must out maneuver a CIA agent. Stars Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill. 147 min.

SLENDER MAN – PG-13 – Horror – A ten-year-old internet forum post about a creepy, faceless humanoid gets its own movie. Stars Joey King. 93 min.

SPY WHO DUMPED ME – R – Action/Comedy – Two best friends become part of an international conspiracy after one of them discovers the boyfriend who dumped her was a spy. Stars Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis. 116 min.

LAST CHANCE

DEATH OF A NATION – PG-13 – Documentary/History – The conservative filmmaker who was pardoned by Trump after pleading guilty to making illegal campaign contributions makes a film that compares Trump to Lincoln. 109 min.

EIGHTH GRADE – R – Comedy – Relive your awkward adolescent years with this Bo Burnham film about an introverted teenager trying to survive the last week of eighth grade. Stars Elsie Fisher. 93 min.

TEEN TITANS GO! TO THE MOVIES – PG – Animation/Action/Comedy – The Teen Titans feel like the only superheroes without a movie so they set out to change that but their plans go awry. Stars the voices of Kristen Bell and Nicolas Cage. 93 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

