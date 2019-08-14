MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | August 15th-21st, 2019

NEW MOVIES

47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED – PG-13 – Adventure/Drama/Horror – Jaws meets Labyrinth… underwater! No further explanation needed, here’s a spooky shark film to close out the summer. 89 min.

BLINDED BY THE LIGHT- PG-13 – Comedy/Drama/Music – In the late ‘80s, a young British teen from a Pakistani family learns life lessons from the music of Bruce Springsteen. 117 min.

READY OR NOT – R – Horror/Mystery/Thriller – A couple skips the honeymoon to honor a family tradition of taking part in a sadistic and lethal game. Cool. Stars Adam Brody. 95 min.

REPO MAN (1984) – R – Comedy/Crime/Sci-Fi – A young troublemaker helps to steal a car, and somehow ends up as a repo man. Don’t ask me how that plot works, but apparently wackiness ensues. Stars Emilio Esteves. 92 min.

RIFFTRAX LIVE: SPIDER INVASION – NR – Comedy – The riffers take on only the cheesiest films of the past; this time they riff on Giant Spider Invasion, a movie entirely explained by its title. 120 min.

TONI MORRISON: THE PIECES I AM – PG-13 – Documentary – Toni Morrison, the beloved and acclaimed writer, has passed, but her work lives on. Take a look at her life and work in this film. Stars Oprah and Angela Davis. 120 min.

WHERE’D YOU GO, BERNADETTE – PG-13 – Comedy/Drama/Mystery – A mom has sacrificed many years of her life for her family, and now it’s time for a renaissance. Stars Cate Blanchett and Kristen Wiig.

WOODSTOCK (1970) 50TH ANNIVERSARY DIRECTOR’S CUT – R – Documentary/History/Music – It’s been 50 years since the historic gathering of hippies, musicians, and counter culturalists at Woodstock. Feel the love across spacetime, maaan. Stars Jimi Hendrix, Santana, Joe Cocker, and Joan Baez. 184 min.

NOW PLAYING

THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2 – PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – Hype over the video game has died, but movies based on the Angry Birds won’t. Here’s the sequel, about the ongoing feud between the angry birds and green pigs. Stars Jason Sudeikis and Leslie Jones. 96 min.

THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN – PG – Comedy/Drama – A golden retriever learns the lessons of life from his owner, a race car driver. Stars Kevin Costner and Amanda Seyfried. 109 min.

DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD – PG – Adventure/Family – Dora explores the world of live-action remakes. Now she’s a teenager in high school on a quest for a city of gold. Stars Isabela Moner and Benicio Del Toro. 102 min.

THE FAREWELL – PG – Comedy/Drama – A Chinese family decide to keep their grandmother in the dark about her terminal illness, and instead schedule a wedding for them to gather before she dies. Stars Awkwafina. 100 min.

FAST & FURIOUS: HOBBS & SHAW – PG-13 – Action/Adventure – Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham combine forces to take on an evil, cyber and genetically enhanced villain. We’re in good hands. 135 min.

HELLO, LOVE, GOODBYE – NR – Drama/Romance – A Tagalog film for the times we live in, this one’s about two overseas Filipino workers in Hong Kong, a bartender and a domestic helper, who find romance. English subtitles. 118 min.

THE KITCHEN – R – Action/Crime/Drama – The wives of incarcerated New York gangsters in the 1970s keep their husbands’ criminal activity running. Stars Elisabeth Moss and Melissa McCarthy.

LION KING – PG – Animation/Adventure/Drama – You know the plot by now. The Disney animated classic gets a live-action remake starring Donald Glover, Beyonce, and more. 118 min.

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD – R – Comedy/Drama – It’s been called the film of the year, and our critic Barry Wurst II even gave this film five stars (that’s high praise!). See what all the fuss over Tarentino’s latest film is about. 161 min. Stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie.

SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK – PG-13 – Horror/Mystery/Thriller – A troubled kid documents her scary stories in a tome that haunts a group of teenagers. 111 min.

LAST CHANCE

ALADDIN – PG – Adventure/Comedy/Family – A remake of the Disney classic, where Will Smith proves live-action is not necessarily better. 128 min.

BRING THE SOUL – PG – Documentary/Music – The Korean-pop boy band phenomenon gets a documentary. Just what you’ve been waiting for! English subtitles. Stars BTS. 103 min.

MILLENNIUM ACTRESS – PG – Animation/Drama/Fantasy – A movie studio is being torn down, and an interviewer tracks down its most famous star, who has been living privately for 30 years. 87 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

[Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater for more information.]

Repo Man (1984)- R- 2D WED 7:00.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged-PG13- 2D THU 7:50. 2D FRI-SAT 1:15 3:25 5:35 7:45 9:55, 2D SUN-MON 1:15 3:25 5:35 7:45, 2D TUE 1:15 3:25 7:45.

Where’d You Go Bernadette-PG13- 2D THU 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:45, 2D SUN-TUE 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15.

The Angry Birds Movie 2- PG- 2D THU 10:30 12:50 3:10 5:30 7:50. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 12:50 3:10 5:30 7:50 10:10, 2D SUN 12:50 3:10 5:30 7:50, 2D MON-WED 10:30 12:50 3:10 5:30 7:50.

Hello, Love, Goodbye-NA- 2D THU 11:15 2:00 4:40 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 2:00 4:40 7:30 10:10, 2D SUN-TUE 11:15 2:00 4:40 7:30.

The Kitchen-R- 2D THU 10:40 1:00 3:20 5:35. 2D FRI-SAT 10:35, 2D SUN-TUE 11:00.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw- PG13- 2D THU 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:00. 2D FRI 10:25 1:00 3:50 6:40 9:30, 2D SAT 1:00 3:50 6:40 9:30, 2D SUN 1:25 4:15 7:05, 2D MON-TUE 10:25 1:25 4:15 7:05.

Lion King-PG- 2D THU 10:30 11:30 1:10 2:10 3:50 4:50 7:25. 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 2:10 4:50 7:25 10:00, 2D SUN-TUE 11:30 2:10 4:50 7:25.

Bring The Soul: The Movie- NR- 2D SUN 11:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

[Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater for more information.]

Ready or Not-R- 2D TUE 6:00 8:35 10:10, 2D WED 11:35 2:10 4:45 7:20 9:55.

Rifftrax Live: Spider Invasion-PG13- 2D THU 8:00, 2D TUE 7:30.

Woodstock (1970) 50th Anniversary Director’s Cut- NR- 2D THU 7:00.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged-PG13- 2D THU 7:10 9:40. 2D FRI-WED 12:10 2:40 5:10 7:40 10:05.

Blinded By the Light-PG13- 2D FRI-TUE 12:15 3:30 6:40 9:50.

Good Boys-R- 2D THU 7:00 9:30. 2D FRI-TUE 11:35 2:30 4:50 7:45 10:10.

Where’d You Go Bernadette-PG13- 2D THU 10:05. 2D FRI-TUE 12:45 3:40 6:35 9:30.

The Angry Birds Movie 2-PG- 2D THU 11:30 4:50 7:35 10:20, 3D THU 2:15. 2D FRI-WED 11:30 4:40 7:20 9:55, 3D FRI-WED 2:05.

Dora and The Lost City of Gold-PG- 2D THU 12:15 4:00 6:40 10:00. 2D FRI-TUE 11:50 2:00 5:00 7:10 10:00.

Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark-PG13- 2D THU 11:40 2:20 5:00 7:40 10:30. 2D FRI-MON 11:40 2:20 7:50 10:30, 2D TUE 11:40 2:15 7:50 10:30.

The Art of Racing in the Rain-PG- 2D THU 11:30 2:10 4:50 7:35 10:25. 2D FRI-TUE 11:30 2:15 4:55 7:35 10:20.

The Kitchen-R- 2D THU 11:35 2:00 4:30 7:30. 2D FRI-MON 4:05 10:25, 2D TUE 4:05.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw- PG13- 2D THU 12:00 12:30 3:05 3:35 6:35 9:50. 2D FRI-TUE 12:30 3:45 7:00 10:15.

The Farewell-PG- 2D THU 12:05 2:40 5:10. 2D FRI-SAT 11:45 2:10 4:45 7:15 9:45, 2D SUN 2:10 4:45 7:15 9:45, 2D MON 11:45 2:10 4:45 7:15 9:45, 2D TUE 11:45 2:10 4:45.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- R- 2D THU 12:20 3:00 6:45 9:30. 2D FRI-SUN 12:35 6:50, 2D MON-TUE 12:35.

Lion King-PG- 2D THU 11:55 3:25 6:50 9:55. 2D FRI-MON 12:20 3:25 6:30 9:35, 2D TUE 12:20 3:05 6:30 9:35.

Millennium Actress-PG- 2D MON 7:00.

Aladdin-PG- 2D THU 12:10 3:20.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

The Angry Birds Movie 2- PG- 2D THU 11:30 2:00 6:45. 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 2:00 4:20 6:45 9:20, 2D SUN-WED 11:30 2:00 4:20 6:45.

The Art of Racing in the Rain-PG- 2D THU 11:45 2:15 7:15. 2D FRI 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:50, 2D SAT 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:50, 2D SUN-WED 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw- PG13- 2D THU 12:30 3:30 7:10. 2D FRI-SAT 12:30 3:30 7:10 10:10, 2D SUN-WED 12:30 3:30 7:10.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- R- 2D THU 12:15 4:00 7:30. 2D FRI-TUE 12:15 4:00 7:30, 2D WED 12:15 4:00.

Tony Morrison: The Pieces I Am-PG13- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6m every other day)

Dora and The Lost City of Gold-PG- 2D THU 12:45 3:40 6:20. 2D FRI-SAT 1:15 4:00 7:00 9:45, 2D SUN-WED 1:15 4:00 7:00.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw- PG13- 2D THU 12:00 3:15 6:30. 2D FRI-SAT 12:30 3:35 6:30 9:30, 2D SUN-WED 12:30 3:35 6:30.

Lion King-PG- 2D THU 12:15 3:35 6:45. 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 3:45 6:45 9:40, 2D SUN-WED 1:00 3:45 6:45.

