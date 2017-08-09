MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | August 10th-16th, 2017

NEW MOVIES

BATMAN AND HARLEY QUINN – PG13 – Animation/Action – Batman, Nightwing and Harley Quinn team up to fight Poison Ivy and the Floronic Man. 74 min.

BONNIE AND CLYDE – NR – Crime/Drama – Special 50th anniversary screening of the classic Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway crime picture. 111 min.

DOCTOR WHO – THE FIVE DOCTORS – NR – Sci-Fi – The 1983 Doctor Who film “The Five Doctors” gets the RiffTrax Live treatment. 120 min.

EUROPERA HD: RIGOLETTO – LICEU BARCELONA – NR – Concert/Special Events – See a live stage production of Verdi’s classic opera. 168 min.

FINALLY FOUND SOMEONE – NR – Comedy/Romance – After being left by the groom on her wedding day, Aprilyn meets Raffy, who works at a PR agency employed by the groom’s father. 125 min.

THE GLASS CASTLE – PG13 – Drama – A young girl retreats into her imagination as she grows up in a poor, dysfunctional family. Stars Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts. Directed by Maui’s own Destin Cretton. 127 min.

THE NUT JOB 2: NUTTY BY NATURE – PG – Animation/Comedy – Surly and his friends try to stop Oakton City’s mayor from destroying their home to build an amusement park. 91 min.

NOW PLAYING

ANNABELLE: CREATION – R – Horror/Thriller – A possessed doll haunts a nun and some orphans. 109 min.

ATOMIC BLONDE – R – Action/Thriller – A British spy is sent to Berlin during the Cold War to investigate the murder of a fellow agent. Stars Charlize Theron and James McAvoy. 115 min.

THE DARK TOWER – PG13 – Action/Fantasy – The Last Gunslinger (Idris Elba) must protect The Dark Tower from The Man In Black (Matthew McConaughey) or else the universe comes to an end. Based on the novel by Stephen King. See this week’s movie review. 95 min.

DESPICABLE ME 3 – PG – Animation/Adventure – When Gru’s charming twin brother suddenly shows up, the ex-criminal mastermind agrees to do one last heist. 90 min.

DETROIT – R – Crime/History – Kathryn Bigelow directs this dramatization of the events leading up to the 1967 Detroit Rebellion, one of the worst race riots in American history. Stars John Boyega, Anthony Mackie and Algee Smith. 143 min.

DUNKIRK – PG13 – Action/History – Christopher Nolan’s telling of the British Army’s escape from Nazi-occupied France in 1940. 106 min.

THE EMOJI MOVIE – PG – Animation/Comedy – The story of a multi-expressional emoji who wants to become a normal, single-expression emoji. 86 min.

GIRLS TRIP – R – Comedy – Four friends travel to New Orleans for the Essence Festival. Stars Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall. 122 min.

KIDNAP – R – Thriller – A mother (Halle Berry) attempts to rescue her kidnapped son. 94 min.

SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING – PG13 – Action/Adventure – In the sixth Spider-man flick since 2002, Tom Holland plays the wiley web-slinger as he squares off against Vulture (Michael Keaton). 133 min.

LAST CHANCE

WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Driven by a need for revenge after heavy losses, Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his apes fight a deranged human colonel (Woody Harrelson). 140 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Nut Job: Nutty By Nature-PG- 2D THU 5:00 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 10:25 12:35 2:45 5:00 7:15 9:30, 2D SUN 12:35 2:45 5:00 7:15, 2D MON-THU 10:25 12:35 2:45 5:00 7:15.

The Dark Tower-PG13- 2D THU 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:30 9:45, 2D SUN, 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:30, 2D MON-THU 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:30.

Despicable Me 3- PG- 2D THU 12:45 3:00 5:10. 3D FRI-SAT 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:10 7:20, 2D SUN 12:45 3:00 5:10, 2D MON-WED 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:10 7:20, 2D THU 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:10.

Detroit-R- 2D THU 10:25 1:30 4:35 7:40. 2D FRI-SAT 9:30, 2D SUN-THU 1:30 9:30.

Finally Found Someone- NR- 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:00 9:45, 2D SUN 4:15 7:00, 2D MON-THU 10:45 4:15 7:00.

Spiderman: Homecoming-PG13- 2D THU 10:45 1:45 4:45 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 1:45 4:45 7:45 10:45, 2D SUN 1:45 4:45 7:45, 2D MON-THU 10:45 1:45 4:45 7:45.

The Glass Castle-PG13- 2D THU 7:35. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:00 9:50, 2D SUN 1:20 4:10 7:00, 2D MON-THU 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:00.

Dunkirk- PG13- 2D THU 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15.

War for the Planet of the Apes-PG13- 2D THU 10:30 1:30 4:30.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Doctor Who: The Five Doctors- NR- 2D THU (8/17) 7:00.

Batman and Harley Quinn-NR- 2D MON 7:30.

50th Anniversary: Bonnie and Clyde (1967)- NR- 2D SUN 2:00 7:00, 2D WED 2:00 7:00.

Europa HD: Rigoletto- Liceu Barcelona-NR- 2D SAT 12:00, 2D TUE 7:00.

Annabelle: Creation-R- 2D THU 7:00 10:00. 2D FRI (1:00 4:10) 7:00 10:00, 2D SAT-SUN (1:00) 4:10 7:00 10:00, 2D MON-THU (1:00 4:10) 7:00 10:00.

Kidnap-R- 2D THU 12:30 2:50 5:10 7:30 10:00. 2D FRI (12:30 2:40 5:00) 7:20 9:40, 2D SAT-SUN (12:30 2:40) 5:00 7:20 9:40, 2D MON-TUE (12:30 2:40 5:00) 7:20 9:40, 2D WED (12:30 2:40) 5:00 7:20 9:40, 2D THU (12:30 2:40 5:00) 7:20 9:40.

Atomic Blonde-R- 2D THU 1:00 3:40 7:20 9:30. 2D FRI (12:50 3:50) 6:40 9:30, 2D SAT 3:50 6:40 9:30, 2D SUN (12:50) 3:50 6:40 9:30, 2D MON (12:50 3:50) 6:40 9:30, 2D TUE (12:50 3:50), 2D WED (12:50) 3:50 6:40 9:30, 2D THU (12:50 3:50).

Detroit-R- 2D THU 12:40 3:50 7:00 9:50. 2D FRI-SAT (3:10) 9:10, 2D SUN 9:30, 2D MON-TUE (3:10) 9:10, 2D WED 9:30, 2D THU (3:10) 9:10.

The Emoji Movie-PG- 2D THU 6:40. 2D FRI-SUN (12:30 2:30) 6:50, 2D MON (12:30 2:30), 2D TUE-THU (12:30 2:30) 6:50. 3D FRI (4:40) 9:00, 3D SAT-SUN 4:40 9:00, 3D MON (4:40) 9:30, 3D TUE (4:40) 9:00, 3D WED 4:40 9:00, 3D THU (4:40) 9:00.

Dunkirk-PG13- 2D THU 1:20 4:20 10:10. 2D FRI-THU (12:40) 6:30.

Girls Trip-R- 2D THU 12:50 4:10 7:10 10:20. 2D FRI (1:10 4:00) 7:10 9:50, 2D SAT-WED (1:10) 4:00 7:10 9:50, 2D THU (1:10 4:00) 7:10 9:50.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Annabelle: Creation- R- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 1:30 4:20 7:00 9:40, 2D SUN-MON 1:30 4:20 7:00, 2D TUE 1:30 4:20 7:00 9:40, 2D WED-THU 1:30 4:20 7:00.

The Dark Tower-PG13- 2D THU 1:30 4:30 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 1:40 4:05 6:45 9:10, 2D SUN-MON 1:40 4:05 6:45, 2D TUE 1:40 4:05 6:45 9:10, 2D WED-THU 1:40 4:05 6:45.

Emoji Movie-PG- 2D THU 1:50 6:30, 3D THU 4:15. 2D FRI-SAT 1:50 4:15 6:40 9:00, 2D SUN-MON 1:50 4:15 6:40, 2D TUE 1:50 4:15 6:40 9:00, 2D WED 1:50 4:15 6:40, 2D THU 1:50 4:15.

Dunkirk-PG13- 2D THU 1:20 4:10.