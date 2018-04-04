MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | April 5th-11th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

BLOCKERS – R – Comedy – Three parents try to keep their daughters from having sex on prom night. 102 min.

CHAPPAQUIDDICK – PG13 – A dramatization of Senator Ted Kennedy’s 1969 car accident that killed his campaign aide Mary Jo Kopechne. 101 min.

EATING YOU ALIVE – NR – Documentary – How what we’re eating can cause chronic diseases. 108 min.

A QUIET PLACE – PG13 – Horror – A family has to live in silence because they’re surrounded by monsters who hunt by sound. Stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. 90 min.

THE MIRACLE SEASON – PG – Biography/Sports – When star high school volleyball player Caroline Found dies tragically, her teammates must somehow pull themselves together and keep playing. 99 min.

NOW PLAYING

A WRINKLE IN TIME – PG – Adventure/Fantasy – After Meg’s father disappears, three unusual beings send her, her brother and a friend into space to find him. Stars Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling. 109 min.

BLACK PANTHER – PG13 – Action/Adventure – T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) must balance his role as the superhero Black Panther with being king of the African nation of Wakanda, which may no longer even want a king. Also stars Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan. 134 min.

GOD’S NOT DEAD: A LIGHT IN DARKNESS – PG – Drama – A pastor has to deal with his church burning down. 120 min.

I CAN ONLY IMAGINE – PG – Drama/Family – The story behind MercyMe’s hit song. 110 min.

KULEANA – PG13 – Drama/Mystery – A disabled Vietnam vet returns to Maui to clear his family name and defend his land from a devious land developer. Stars Moronai Kanekoa, Sonya Balmores and Kristina Anapau. 95 min.

LOVE, SIMON – PG13 – Drama/Romance – Simon finds that he must tell his family and friends the truth about his sexuality. 109 min.

PACIFIC RIM UPRISING – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – A new generation of Jaeger pilots take on another Kaiju threat. Stars John Boyega and Cailee Spaeny. 111 min.

PAUL APOSTLE OF CHRIST – PG13 – Drama – The story of Paul, who becomes one of Jesus’ most influential apostles. Stars James Faulkner and Jim Caviezel. 108 min.

READY PLAYER ONE – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – A bunch of people try to find a fortune in a massive virtual reality video game world. Directed by Steven Spielberg. See this week’s movie review. 140 min.

TOMB RAIDER – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Remake of the film version of the video game about the adventurer Lara Croft and her quest to find her missing father. Stars Alicia Vikander. 118 min.

TYLER PERRY’S ACRIMONY – R – Thriller – A wife refuses to stand by her lying husband when she discovers that he betrayed her. Stars Taraji P. Henson. 120 min.

LAST CHANCE

MIDNIGHT SUN – PG13 – Drama/Romance – A teen girl can’t go into the sunlight, but somehow finds true love. Stars Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger. 91 min.

MY PERFECT YOU – NR – Drama/Romance – Burn just lost his true love. Abi is the bright owner of a hostel. What happens when they meet? 121 min.

PETER RABBIT – PG – Animation/Comedy – The heartwarming classic story of a rebellious rabbit by Beatrix Potter gets remade into an insufferable cartoon. 93 min.

SHERLOCK GNOMES – PG – Animation/Adventure – Gnomeo and Juliet recruit the detective Sherlock Gnomes to help find missing garden ornaments. 96 min.

UNSANE – R – Horror/Thriller – A young woman gets committed to a mental institution, but are the fears she faces actually real? 98 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

A Quiet Place-PG13- 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 1:15 3:30 5:45 8:00 10:20, 2D SUN-WED 11:00 1:15 3:30 5:45 8:00.

Paul Apostle of Christ- PG13- 2D THU 11:40 2:10 4:40. 2D FRI-WED 11:10.

Tomb Raider-PG13- 2D THU 11:00 1:40 4:20. 2D FRI-SAT 1:40 4:20 7:10 9:50, 2D SUN-WED 1:40 4:20 7:10.

A Wrinkle In Time-PG- 2D THU 11:15 1:50 4:25 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 1:50 4:25 7:00 9:35, 2D SUN-WED 11:15 1:50 4:25 7:00.

Pacific Rim Uprising-PG13- 2D THU 12:30 3:00 5:30 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 12:10 2:40 5:10 7:40 10:10, 2D SUN-WED 12:10 2:40 5:10 7:40.

Ready Player One-PG13- 2D THU 11:00 1:00 2:00 7:00 8:00. 3D THU 5:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:30, 2D SUN-WED 10:30 1:30 4:30 7:30.

Blockers-R-2D FRI-SUN 12:15 2:45 5:15 7:45 10:15, 2D MON-WED 12:15 2:45 5:15 7:45.

My Perfect You-NR- 2D THU 10:15 4:15.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Eating You Alive-PG13- 2D THU 7:00.

A Quiet Place-PG13- 2D THU 7:00 9:50. 2D FRI-SAT 11:50 2:25 4:50 7:20 9:50, 2D SUN-WED 11:50 2:20 4:50 7:20 9:50.

Chappaquiddick-PG13- 2D THU 7:00 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 11:30 2:15 5:00 7:50 10:40.

The Miracle Season- PG- 2D THU 7:00 10:10. 2D FRI-WED 11:55 2:35 5:15 7:55 10:25.

God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness-PG- 2D THU 11:30 2:15 4:50 7:45 10:30. 2D FRI-WED 12:10 2:40 5:10 7:40 10:10.

Kuleana-PG13- 2D THU 11:40 2:10 4:45 7:15 9:45. 2D FRI-WED 11:35 2:10 4:45 7:15 9:55.

Tyler Perry’s Acrimony-R- 2D THU 12:35 3:45 10:30. 2D FRI-WED 12:45 4:00 6:55 10:00.

Ready Player One-PG13- 2D THU 12:15 2:55 6:30 9:45. 3D THU 12:50 3:40 7:30. 2D FRI 11:40 3:00 6:20 9:40, 2D SAT-WED 11:40 3:00 6:20 9:40, 3D FRI-WED 12:30 3:50 7:10 10:30.

Pacific Rim Uprising- PG13- 2D THU 12:00 12:45 3:35 7:00 10:40, 3D THU 4:10. 2D FRI-WED 12:40 3:40 6:40 9:45.

I Can Only Imagine-PG- 2D THU 12:30 3:20 6:20 9:20. 2D FRI-WED 11:45 2:20 5:05 8:00 10:35.

Love, Simon-PG- 2D THU 12:20 3:00 6:00 9:55. 2D FRI-WED 12:00 2:45 5:25 8:05 10:40.

Black Panther-PG13- 2D THU 12:10 3:25 6:40, 3D THU 10:05. 2D FRI-WED 12:50 3:55 7:00 10:05.

Sherlock Gnomes- PG- 2D THU 11:35 1:55 4:20 9:10.

Unsane-R- 2D THU 2:20 4:50.

Peter Rabbit- PG- 2D THU 11:50.

Midnight Sun-PG13- 2D THU 9:50.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Kuleana-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 3:00 5:45 8:30. 2D FRI-SAT 12:00 2:30 5:10 7:45 10:15, 2D SUN-MON 12:00 2:30 5:10 7:45, 2D TUE 12:00 2:30 5:10 7:45 10:15, 2D WED 12:00 2:30 5:10 7:45.

Ready Player One-PG13- 2D THU 12:15 7:00, 3D THU 3:40. 2D FRI-WED 12:15 6:50, 3D FRI-SAT 3:35 10:00, 3D SUN-MON 3:35, 3D TUE 3:35 10:00, 3D WED 3:35.

Paul, Apostle of Christ-PG13- 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:40, 2D SUN-MON 1:00 4:00 7:00, 2D TUE 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:40, 2D WED 1:00 4:00 7:00.

Sherlock Gnomes-PG- 2D THU 2:00 4:45 7:15.