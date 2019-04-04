NEW MOVIES

THE BEST OF ENEMIES – PG-13 – Biography/Drama/History – In 1971, a civil rights activist takes on a KKK leader over school integration. Stars Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell. 133 min.

CAT VIDEO FEST – NR – Watch internet cat videos on the big screen and for a good cause – now who can say that’s a waste of time? 70 min.

HOWL’S MOVING CASTLE – PG – Animation/Adventure/Family – Get your Miyazaki fix at this showing of the 2004 film about a young wizard and his companions in a walking castle. 119 min.

THE MAN WHO KILLED DON QUIXOTE – NR – Adventure/Comedy/Drama – A disillusioned film director becomes Sancho Panza in a time-jumping fantasy world. 132 min.

THE MUSTANG – R – Drama – A violent convict enters a rehabilitation program in which he trains wild mustangs. 96 min.

SIGHT & SOUND PRESENTS NOAH – G – Stage – The biblical story of Noah and the ark plays out on stage. 119 min.

PET SEMATARY – R – Horror/Thriller – A family moves into a house near a mysterious burial ground. Based on the book by Stephen King. 101 min.

SHAZAM! – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – A 14-year-old can become a superhero just by shouting “SHAZAM!” What could go wrong? Stars Zachary Levi. 132 min.

NOW PLAYING

APOLLO 11 – G – Documentary – Revisit history with this documentary about the Apollo 11 mission to the moon. Stars Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins. 93 min.

ASH IS PUREST WHITE – NR – Drama/Romance – A Chinese film (English subtitles) about a woman who goes to jail after being romantically involved with a gangster and tries to reconnect with him upon release. 136 min.

THE BEACH BUM – R – Comedy – Matthew McConaughey is a Moondog, a beach bum who lives life by his own rules. Stars Snoop Dogg and Isla Fisher. 95 min.

CAPTAIN MARVEL – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – In one of the most anticipated films of the year, Captain Marvel is introduced as one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. Stars Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson. 124 min.

DUMBO – PG – Family/Fantasy – The Disney classic about a circus elephant with ears so big it can fly gets a live-action remake. Stars Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito. 112 min.

FIVE FEET APART – PG-13 – Drama/Romance – Love is found in mysterious places. For these two, it’s while in a hospital for life-threatening illness. Stars Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson. 116 min.

HOTEL MUMBAI – R – Drama/History/Thriller – The true story of a terror attack on the Taj Hotel and the sacrifices hotel workers made to keep others safe. Stars Dev Patel and Armie Hammer. 123 min.

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – There’s a hidden utopia of dragons, and it’s up to Hiccup, Toothless, and friends to find it first. Stars Jay Baruchel and America Ferrera. 104 min.

ONE GREAT LOVE – NR – Drama/Romance – A Filipino film (English subtitles) about a woman torn between an old on-again-off-again love and a new man who has his stuff together. Stars Kim Chiu. 115 min.

TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA FAMILY FUNERAL – PG-13 – Comedy – Madea family secrets risk exposure after an unexpected death at their family reunion. Stars Tyler Perry.

US – R – Horror/Thriller – Jordan’s Peele’s latest thriller, about a family that is terrorized by people who look just like them. 116 min

WONDER PARK – PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – A young girl discovers a fantastical amusement park that is powered by her imagination. Stars Jennifer Garner and Kenan Thompson. 85 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Shazam!-PG13- 2D THU 4:10 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 11:30 1:20 2:10 4:10 5:00 7:00 7:45 9:10 9:50 10:25, 2D SUN-WED 11:30 1:20 2:10 4:10 5:00 7:00 7:45.

Captain Marvel-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 2:40 5:10 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 1:50 4:30 7:15 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 11:15 1:50 4:30 7:15.

How To Train Your Dragon-PG- 2D THU 12:10 2:30 4:50. 2D FRI-WED 11:10 1:35 4:10 6:45.

Pet Sematary-R- 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 12:00 1:00 2:15 3:15 4:45 5:35 7:10 8:00 9:30 10:15, 2D SUN-WED 12:00 1:00 2:15 3:15 4:45 5:35 7:10 8:00.

Ash is Purest White-NR- 2D THU 1:00 4:45 7:30.

US-R- 2D THU 12:00 2:30 5:20 7:50.

Wonder Park-PG13- 2D THU 12:45 2:45.

One Great Love-NR- 2D THU 12:10 2:40 5:10 7:40.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

[Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater for more information.]

Howl’s Moving Castle- PG- 2D SUN 12:55, 2D MON 7:00, 2D WED 7:00.

Noah- Sight & Sound- G- 2D TUE 2:30 6:30.

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote-PG13- 2D WED 7:00.

Pet Sematary-R- 2D THU 7:15 10:00. 2D FRI 1:55 4:35 7:15 10:10, 2D SAT 1:55 4:35 7:15, 2D SUN 1:55 4:35 7:15 10:10, 2D MON-WED 1:55 4:35 7:15.

Shazam!-PG13- 2D THU 4:00 7:00, 3D THU 4:30 7:30. 2D FRI-SUN 12:20 7:00 10:15, 2D MON-WED 12:30 7:00 10:15, 3D FRI 3:30, 3D SAT-SUN 3:45, 3D MON-WED 3:50.

The Best of Enemies-PG13- 2D THU 7:00 10:00. 2D FRI 12:25 3:20 6:25 9:45, 2D SAT 12:25

Dumbo-PG- 2D THU 12:30 1:00 4:00 6:30 7:00 9:20, 3D THU 3:30 9:50.

Hotel Mumbai-R- 2D THU 12:55 4:00 6:55 9:50.

The Beach Bum-R- 2D THU 1:15 3:50 7:40 10:00.

Unplanned-R- 2D THU 1:05 3:50 6:45 9:45.

US-R- 2D THU 1:10 4:05 7:05 10:00.

Five Feet Apart- PG13- 2D THU 12:40 3:40 9:30.

The Mustang-R- 2D THU 7:30 10:00.

Wonder Park- PG- 2D THU 12:50 3:05 5:20.

Apollo 11-NR- 2D THU 12:35 3:15.

Captain Marvel-PG13- 2D THU 12:55 3:45 6:50 10:00.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Reunion-PG13- 2D THU 1:20.

How To Train Your Dragon-PG- 2D THU 12:45.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Shazam!-PG13- 2D THU 7:10. 2D FRI-SAT 12:00 1:10 4:20 5:20 7:15 8:15 10:10, 2D SUN-TUE 12:00 1:10 4:20 5:20 7:15, 2D WED 12:00 1:10 4:20 5:20.

Dumbo-PG- 2D THU 12:00 1:20 2:40 4:10 5:30 6:45 8:10. 2D FRI-SAT 1:20 4:10 6:45 9:40, 2D SUN-WED 1:20 6:45.

Captain Marvel-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:00 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 1:00 7:00.

Cat Video Festival-NR- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

US-R- 2D THU 1:30 4:20.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Shazam!-PG13- 2D THU 4:00, 3D THU 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 4:15 7:30, 2D SUN-WED 1:00 7:30, 3D FRI-SAT 10:30, 3D SUN-WED 4:15.

Dumbo-PG- 2D THU 12:45 7:00, 3D THU 3:45.

US-R- 2D THU 1:00 4:00.

Captain Marvel-PG13- 2D THU 12:30.

