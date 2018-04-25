MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | April 26th-May 2nd, 2017

NEW MOVIES

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Practically everyone in the Marvel Comics teams up to stop a big purple guy named Thanos from destroying the universe. Stars all the actors. 149 min.

DA ONE THAT GHOST AWAY – NR – Comedy/Horror – A bunch of friends go into business fighting ghosts, but then one day get more than they bargained for. 120 min.

LABYRINTH – PG – Adventure/Fantasy – Special screening of the 1986 Jim Henson cult classic that stars David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly.

LIKE ARROWS – NR – Charlie and Alice decide to switch up their parenting strategies. Produced by Family Life Ministries. 100 min.

MET OPERA: CENDRILLON – NR – Music – See New York’s Metropolitan Opera Company perform Massenet’s version of Cinderella. 167 min.

A QUIET PLACE – PG13 – Horror – A family has to live in silence because they’re surrounded by monsters who hunt by sound. Stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. 90 min.

BLACK PANTHER – PG13 – Action/Adventure – T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) must balance his role as the superhero Black Panther with being king of the African nation of Wakanda, which may no longer even want a king. Also stars Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan. 134 min.

BLOCKERS – R – Comedy – Three parents try to keep their daughters from having sex on prom night. 102 min.

I FEEL PRETTY – PG13 – Comedy – A woman (Amy Schumer) suffers a fall, then wakes up with a burst of new confidence and energy. 110 min.

ISLE OF DOGS – PG13 – Animation/Adventure – A boy tries to find his lost dog. Directed by Wes Anderson. 101 min.

KULEANA – PG13 – Drama/Mystery – A disabled Vietnam vet returns to Maui to clear his family name and defend his land from a devious land developer. Stars Moronai Kanekoa, Sonya Balmores and Kristina Anapau. 95 min.

RAMPAGE – PG13 – Action/Sci – A primatologist (Dwayne Johnson) tries to save a giant gorilla as monsters tear apart the world. See this week’s movie review. 107 min.

READY PLAYER ONE – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – A bunch of people try to find a fortune in a massive virtual reality video game world. Directed by Steven Spielberg. 140 min.

SUPER TROOPERS 2 – R – Comedy/Crime – The Super Troopers are back, this time involved in a sensitive border dispute with Canada. 100 min.

A WRINKLE IN TIME – PG – Adventure/Fantasy – After Meg’s father disappears, three unusual beings send her, her brother and a friend into space to find him. Stars Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling. 109 min.

CHAPPAQUIDDICK – PG13 – A dramatization of Senator Ted Kennedy’s 1969 car accident that killed his campaign aide Mary Jo Kopechne. 101 min.

THE MIRACLE SEASON – PG – Biography/Sports – When star high school volleyball player Caroline Found dies tragically, her teammates must somehow pull themselves together and keep playing. 99 min.

SGT. STUBBY: AN AMERICAN HERO – PG – Animation/Family – An American soldier training for WWI adopts a stray dog, who becomes the most decorated canine in U.S. history. Based on a true story. 85 min.

TRUTH OR DARE – PG13 – Horror – A game of “Truth or Dare” turns really bad for a group of friends. 100 min.

