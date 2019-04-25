NEW MOVIES

42ND STREET: THE MUSICAL – PG-13 – Musical – The classic play gets a new film treatment in this tale about a rising star who called upon for a central role. 155 min.

AVENGERS: ENDGAME – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – Some space guy got some jewels and destroyed half the universe? I dunno, never heard of it. Stars everyone. 181 min.

DIANE – NR – Drama – Battling regret, a woman focuses on helping others including her drug-addicted son but some memories are too hard to bury. 95 min.

NOW PLAYING

BREAKTHROUGH – PG – Biography/Drama – Based on the miraculous true story of a woman who keeps her faith after her 14-year-old son is declared dead. 116 min.

CAPTAIN MARVEL – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – In one of the most anticipated films of the year, Captain Marvel is introduced as one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. Stars Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson. 124 min.

CURSE OF LA LLORONA – R – Horror/Mystery/Thriller – A social worker makes a house call into a supernatural realm. Stars Linda Cardellini. 93 min.

DUMBO – PG – Family/Fantasy – The Disney classic about a circus elephant with ears so big it can fly gets a live-action remake. Stars Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito. 112 min.

HELLBOY – R – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – Hellboy is caught between human and supernatural worlds, and must battle a sorceress bent on revenge. Based on the graphic novel. 120 min.

LITTLE – PG-13 – Comedy/Fantasy/Romance – Adulthood becomes too much to bear, and a grown woman is transformed into her childhood self. Where can I sign up? Stars Issa Rae. 109 min.

PENGUINS – G – Documentary – Just in time for Earth Day, this Disney Nature film follows a penguin coming of age as he seeks a mate and makes friends on the Antarctic ice. Stars Ed Helms. 96 min.

PET SEMATARY – R – Horror/Thriller – A family moves into a house near a mysterious burial ground. Based on the book by Stephen King. 101 min.

SHAZAM! – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – A 14-year-old can become a superhero just by shouting “SHAZAM!” What could go wrong? Stars Zachary Levi. 132 min.

US – R – Horror/Thriller – Jordan’s Peele’s latest thriller, about a family that is terrorized by people who look just like them. 116 min

LAST CHANCE

AFTER – PG-13 – Drama/Romance – A dedicated student meets a brooding rebel. You know how it goes. Based on the novel by Anna Todd. 106 min.

THE BEST OF ENEMIES – PG-13 – Biography/Drama/History – In 1971, a civil rights activist takes on a KKK leader over school integration. Stars Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell. 133 min.

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – There’s a hidden utopia of dragons, and it’s up to Hiccup, Toothless, and friends to find it first. Stars Jay Baruchel and America Ferrera. 104 min.

LAST FOOL SHOW – NR – Comedy/Romance – Life imitates art in this Filipino film (English subtitles) about a director who reconnects with an ex while filming a romantic movie. 110 min.

MISSING LINK – PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – The missing link needs help finding his relatives, so he employs an explorer. Stars Hugh Jackman and Zack Galifianakis. 95 min.

TEEN SPIRIT – PG-13 – Drama/Music – A pop-music Cinderella story about a shy teenager who dreams of pursuing her passion to sing and escaping her small town. Stars Elle Fanning. 92 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Avengers: End Game- PG13- 2D THU 6:00 6:30 7:00 8:00 9:45. 2D FRI-SAT 9:00 9:40 10:40 11:40 12:40 1:20 2:20 3:20 4:20 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00 8:40 9:40 10:40 11:40, 2D SUN 11:40 12:40 1:20 2:20 3:20 4:20 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00 8:40 9:40 10:40, 2D MON-WED 9:40 10:40 11:40 12:40 1:20 2:20 3:20 4:20 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00 8:40 9:40 10:40.

Captain Marvel-PG13- 2D THU 11:35 2:20 5:00 7:45. 2D FRI-WED 11:35 2:20 5:00 7:45 10:15.

Shazam!-PG13- 2D THU 11:45 2:30. 2D FRI-SAT 10:45, 2D SUN 12:30, 2D MON-WED 10:45.

Curse of La Llorona-R- 2D THU 11:25 1:30 3:40 5:50 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 1:30 3:40 5:50 8:00 10:15, 2D SUN 3:40 5:50 8:00 10:15, 2D MON-WED 1:30 3:40 5:50 8:00 10:15.

Missing Link-PG- 2D THU 12:15 2:25 4:35.

Last Fool Show-NR- 2D THU 11:30 2:10 4:50.

Hellboy-R- 2D THU 11:50 2:20.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

42nd Street: The Musical- NR- 2D WED 7:00.

Avengers: End Game- PG13- 2D THU 6:00 7:00 8:00 10:00, 3D THU 6:30 7:30 10:30. 2D FRI-SUN 10:00 10:15 10:30 11:00 1:30 2:00 2:30 3:15 5:30 6:00 6:15 6:30 7:00 7:15 9:30 10:00 10:30 11:15, 2D MON-WED 10:00 10:30 11:00 2:00 2:30 6:00 7:00 10:00 10:30, 3D FRI-SUN 11:15 11:30 2:15 3:00 3:30 7:30 10:15 11:00, 3D MON-WED 11:30 3:00 3:30 7:30 11:00.

The Curse of La Llorona-R- 2D THU 1:40 4:20 7 9:45. 2D FRI-SUN 10:05 12:25 2:55 5:15 7:45 10:35, 2D MON-WED 10:35 1:40 4:40 7:05 9:40.

Breakthrough-PG- 2D THU 1:55 3:35 7:00 9:50. 2D FRI-SUN 10:25 1:20 4:15 7:10 10:05, 2D MON-WED 10:20 1:30 3:45 6:50 9:50.

Penguins-G- 2D THU 1:25 4:00 6:30 8:50. 2D FRI-SUN 12:00 2:00, 2D MON-TUE 11:10 1:35 4:00 6:25 8:40 10:50, 2D WED 11:10 1:35 4:00 10:50.

Hellboy-R- 2D THU 1:05 3:50 7:05 9:40. 2D FRI-SUN 10:20, 2D MON-WED 10:25 12:50 4:35 7:40 10:45.

Little-PG13- 2D THU 1:10 4:00 6:45 10:00. 2D FRI-SUN 4:35 7:15 10:40, 2D MON-WED 10:55 1:50 4:10 7:15 10:05.

Pet Sematary-R- 2D THU 1:45 4:25 7:10 9:55. 2D FRI-SUN 9:00, 2D MON-WED 10:10 1:10 3:55 6:40 9:25.

Shazam!-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:00 6:55 9:35. 2D FRI-SUN 10:10 1:35 4:05 7:20 10:10, 2D MON-WED 10:15 1:20 4:30 7:35 10:55.

Dumbo-PG- 2D THU 1:05 3:40 6:30. 2D FRI-SUN 10:35 1:05 3:40 6:20, 2D MON-WED 10:40 1:15 3:50 6:35 9:20.

Teen Spirit-PG13- 2D THU 1:45.

After-PG13- 2D THU 1:20 4:10.

Missing Link-PG- 2D THU 1:35 4:00.

The Best of Enemies-PG13- 2D THU 9:40

How To Train Your Dragon: the Hidden World-PG- 2D THU 1:15 3:50.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Avengers: Endgame- PG13- 2D THU 6:00 7:00 8:00 9:30 9:45. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 12:00 1:30 3:00 4:00 5:30 7:00 8:00 9:30, 2D SUN 11:00 12:00 1:30 3:00 4:00 5:30 7:00 8:00, 2D MON-WED 12:00 1:30 3:00 4:00 5:30 7:00 8:00.

Shazam!-PG13- 2D THU 1:10 4:20 6:45. 2D FRI-SAT 12:30 3:40 7:10 10:15, 2D SUN-TUE 12:30 3:40 7:10, 2D WED 12:30 3:40.

Diane-NR- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

Hellboy-R- 2D THU 1:30 4:30.

Missing Link-PG- 2D THU 1:00 3:45.

Dumbo-PG- 2D THU 1:20 4:10.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Avengers: End Game- 2D THU 6:05, 3D THU 6:30. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 4:05 7:15 11:15, 2D SUN-WED 11:15 4:05 7:15, 3D FRI-WED 3:15.

The Curse of La Llorona- R- 2D THU 12:15 3:30 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 1:30 8:05 10:45, 2D SUN-WED 11:00 1:30 8:05.

Shazam!-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 3:40. 2D FRI-SAT 11:45 3:30 6:45 10:15, 2D SUN-WED 11:45 3:30 6:45.

Hellboy-R- 2D THU 12:30 2:50.

