MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | April 19th-25th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

THE CAT RETURNS – NR – Animation/Family – From Studio Ghibli, see this charming and magical adventure. 85 min.

COBRA KAI PREMIERE EVENT FEAT. THE KARATE KID – PG – Adventure – See the 1984 classic film with the first two episodes of the YouTube Red series Cobra Kai. 165 min.

FRAGMENTS OF TRUTH – NR – Documentary – This is a historical documentary from the Christian perspective on the New Testament. 75 min.

I FEEL PRETTY – PG13 – Comedy – A woman (Amy Schumer) suffers a fall, then wakes up with a burst of new confidence and energy. 110 min.

THE RIOT AND THE DANCE – NR – Nature/Documentary – A look at nature through the eyes of a Christian biologist. 110 min.

SUPER TROOPERS 2 – R – Comedy/Crime – The Super Troopers are back, this time involved in a sensitive border dispute with Canada. 100 min.

SUPER TROOPERS DOUBLE FEATURE – R – Comedy/Crime – See both Super Troopers flicks, back to back. 200 min.

NOW PLAYING

A QUIET PLACE – PG13 – Horror – A family has to live in silence because they’re surrounded by monsters who hunt by sound. Stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. 90 min.

THE AMENDMENT – PG13 – Drama – The story of how a young man pursued victims’ rights legislation after being hit by a devastating crime. 120 min.

A WRINKLE IN TIME – PG – Adventure/Fantasy – After Meg’s father disappears, three unusual beings send her, her brother and a friend into space to find him. Stars Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling. 109 min.

BLACK PANTHER – PG13 – Action/Adventure – T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) must balance his role as the superhero Black Panther with being king of the African nation of Wakanda, which may no longer even want a king. Also stars Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan. 134 min.

BLOCKERS – R – Comedy – Three parents try to keep their daughters from having sex on prom night. 102 min.

CHAPPAQUIDDICK – PG13 – A dramatization of Senator Ted Kennedy’s 1969 car accident that killed his campaign aide Mary Jo Kopechne. 101 min.

I CAN ONLY IMAGINE – PG – Drama/Family – The story behind MercyMe’s hit song. 110 min.

ISLE OF DOGS – PG13 – Animation/Adventure – A boy tries to find his lost dog. Directed by Wes Anderson. 101 min.

KULEANA – PG13 – Drama/Mystery – A disabled Vietnam vet returns to Maui to clear his family name and defend his land from a devious land developer. Stars Moronai Kanekoa, Sonya Balmores and Kristina Anapau. 95 min.

THE MIRACLE SEASON – PG – Biography/Sports – When star high school volleyball player Caroline Found dies tragically, her teammates must somehow pull themselves together and keep playing. 99 min.

RAMPAGE – PG13 – Action/Sci – A primatologist (Dwayne Johnson) tries to save a giant gorilla as monsters tear apart the world. See this week’s movie review. 107 min.

READY PLAYER ONE – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – A bunch of people try to find a fortune in a massive virtual reality video game world. Directed by Steven Spielberg. 140 min.

SGT. STUBBY: AN AMERICAN HERO – PG – Animation/Family – An American soldier training for WWI adopts a stray dog, who becomes the most decorated canine in U.S. history. Based on a true story. 85 min.

TRUTH OR DARE – PG13 – Horror – A game of “Truth or Dare” turns really bad for a group of friends. 100 min.

LAST CHANCE

LOVE, SIMON – PG13 – Drama/Romance – Simon finds that he must tell his family and friends the truth about his sexuality. 109 min.

PACIFIC RIM UPRISING – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – A new generation of Jaeger pilots take on another Kaiju threat. Stars John Boyega and Cailee Spaeny. 111 min.

TOMB RAIDER – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Remake of the film version of the video game about the adventurer Lara Croft and her quest to find her missing father. Stars Alicia Vikander. 118 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Rampage-PG13- 2D THU 11:15 1:50 2:50 4:25 7:00 8:00, 3D THU 5:25. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 12:00 1:35 2:35 4:25 4:55 5:25 7:00 7:30 8:00 9:30 10:00 10:30, 2D SUN-WED 11:00 12:00 1:35 2:35 4:25 4:55 5:25 7:00 7:30 8:00.

A Quiet Place-PG13- 2D THU 11:00 1:15 3:30 5:45 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:10 1:20 3:30 5:45 8:00 10:20, 2D SUN-WED 11:10 1:20 3:30 5:45 8:00.

Blockers-R-2D THU 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:40. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 2:30 5:15 7:45 10:15, 2D SUN-WED 11:00 2:30 5:15 7:45.

Ready Player One-PG13- 2D THU 11:45 1:30 4:30. 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 1:15 4:15 7:15 10:15, 2D SUN-WED 11:30 1:15 4:15 7:15.

A Wrinkle In Time-PG- 2D THU 11:35 2:00 4:35 7:15. 2D FRI-WED 11:45 2:20.

Tomb Raider-PG13- 2D THU 11:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

The Riot And The Dance-PG- 2D THU 7:00.

The Cat Returns: Studio Ghibli Fest 2018- G- 2D SUN 12:55, 2D MON 7:00, 2D WED 7:00.

Fragments of Truth-PG13- 2D TUE 7:00.

Cobra Kai Premiere- PG13- 2D WED 7:00.

I Feel Pretty-PG13- 2D THU 7:00 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:50 3:40 6:50 9:50.

Super Troopers 2-R- 2D THU 8:00 10:40. 2D FRI-MON 12:00 2:40 4:55 7:45 10:10, 2D TUE 12:00 2:40 5:25 7:45 10:10, 2D WED 12:00 2:40 4:35 7:45 10:10.

Super Troopers Double Feature- R- 2D THU 4:20.

Blumhouse’s Truth Or Dare-PG13- 2D THU 11:30 1:55 4:55 7:40 10:10. 2D FRI-WED 1:05 3:55 6:45 10:40

Isle of Dogs-PG13- 2D THU 11:30 2:05 4:40 6:30 9:15. 2D FRI-SAT 12:20 2:50 5:20 7:50 10:20, 2D SUN 12:20 3:00 5:25 7:50 10:20, 2D MON-TUE 12:20 2:50 5:20 7:50 10:20, 2D WED 12:00 2:20 5:20 7:50 10:20.

Rampage-PG13- 2D THU 11:45 12:30 2:20 5:05 7:15 10:00, 3D THU 3:30 7:45 10:30. 2D FRI-WED 12:05 1:00 3:50 5:05 6:40 9:30 10:15, 3D FRI-WED 2:30 7:40.

Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero-PG- 2D THU 11:55 2:25 4:50. 2D FRI-SUN 12:30 3:00 5:25, 2D MON 12:30 3:00, 2D TUE 12:30 3:00 5:25, 2D WED 12:30 3:00 4:40.

A Quiet Place-PG13- 2D THU 11:50 2:35 5:10 7:10 10:40. 2D FRI-WED 12:10 2:45 5:15 8:00 10:30.

Chappaquiddick-PG13- 2D THU 12:35 3:20 10:25. 2D FRI-SAT 12:25 5:35 10:35, 2D SUN 5:35 10:35, 2D MON 12:25 5:35 10:35, 2D TUE 12:25 4:35 10:35, 2D WED 12:25 5:35 10:35.

The Miracle Season- PG- 2D THU 11:50 2:20 10:35. 2D FRI-MON 2:55 8:05, 2D TUE-WED 2:55.

Kuleana-PG13- 2D THU 11:35 2:00 4:30 7:35 10:15. 2D FRI-MON 12:15 2:35 5:30 7:35 10:25, 2D TUE 12:15 2:25 5:30 8:05 10:25, 2D WED 12:15 2:25 5:30 8:00 10:25.

Ready Player One-PG13- 2D THU 12:20 3:40 7:30 9:35. 2D FRI-WED 12:45 3:45 7:00 10:00.

I Can Only Imagine-PG- 2D THU 2:45 5:15. 2D FRI-SUN 7:55 10:25, 2D MON 10:25, 2D TUE 7:55 10:25, 2D WED 10:25.

Black Panther-PG13- 2D THU 12:25 3:30 6:40 9:55. 2D FRI-WED 12:40 4:00 7:10 9:35.

Love, Simon-PG- 2D THU 12:15.

Pacific Rim Uprising- PG13- 2D THU 9:45.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

[Note: Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater for more info.]

Rampage-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 7:00, 3D THU 4:00.

Kuleana-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 2:30 5:10 7:45.

Ready Player One-PG13- 2D THU 12:15 3:35 6:50.