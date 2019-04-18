NEW MOVIES

BRIGHT ONES – PG – Musical – Bethel Music presents this High School Musical-inspired film about students in a performing arts school who try to teach the world to shine. 82 min.

CURSE OF LA LLORONA – R – Horror/Mystery/Thriller – A social worker makes a house call into a supernatural realm. Stars Linda Cardellini. 93 min.

LAST FOOL SHOW – NR – Comedy/Romance – Life imitates art in this Filipino film (English subtitles) about a director who reconnects with an ex while filming a romantic movie. 110 min.

MONTY PYTHON’S LIFE OF BRIAN – R – Comedy – Brian of Nazareth keeps getting mistaken for his neighbor, Jesus. Stars John Cleese. 94 min.

OKKO’S INN – PG – Animation/Adventure/Family – Okko lives with her grandmother, who runs a traditional Japanese inn, and discovers she can see friendly ghosts. 100 min.

THE PILGRIM’S PROGRESS – NR – Animation/Adventure – Christian must stay straight on the narrow path to Celestial City. 108 min.

RIFFTRAX LIVE: OCTAMAN – PG-13 – Comedy – The RiffTrax crew riffs on the 1971 B-movie Octaman. Stars Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett. 120 min.

TEEN SPIRIT – PG-13 – Drama/Music – A pop-music Cinderella story about a shy teenager who dreams of pursuing her passion to sing and escaping her small town. Stars Elle Fanning. 92 min.

THE WEDDING GUEST – R – Thriller – A mysterious British Muslim man journeys across Pakistan and India. Stars Dev Patel. 97 min.

NOW PLAYING

AFTER – PG-13 – Drama/Romance – A dedicated student meets a brooding rebel. You know how it goes. Based on the novel by Anna Todd. 106 min.

THE BEST OF ENEMIES – PG-13 – Biography/Drama/History – In 1971, a civil rights activist takes on a KKK leader over school integration. Stars Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell. 133 min.

BREAKTHROUGH – PG – Biography/Drama – Based on the miraculous true story of a woman who keeps her faith after her 14-year-old son is declared dead. 116 min.

CAPTAIN MARVEL – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – In one of the most anticipated films of the year, Captain Marvel is introduced as one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. Stars Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson. 124 min.

DUMBO – PG – Family/Fantasy – The Disney classic about a circus elephant with ears so big it can fly gets a live-action remake. Stars Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito. 112 min.

HELLBOY – R – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – Hellboy is caught between human and supernatural worlds, and must battle a sorceress bent on revenge. Based on the graphic novel. 120 min.

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – There’s a hidden utopia of dragons, and it’s up to Hiccup, Toothless, and friends to find it first. Stars Jay Baruchel and America Ferrera. 104 min.

LITTLE – PG-13 – Comedy/Fantasy/Romance – Adulthood becomes too much to bear, and a grown woman is transformed into her childhood self. Where can I sign up? Stars Issa Rae. 109 min.

MISSING LINK – PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – The missing link needs help finding his relatives, so he employs an explorer. Stars Hugh Jackman and Zack Galifianakis. 95 min.

PENGUINS – G – Documentary – Just in time for Earth Day, this Disney Nature film follows a penguin coming of age as he seeks a mate and makes friends on the Antarctic ice. Stars Ed Helms. 96 min.

PET SEMATARY – R – Horror/Thriller – A family moves into a house near a mysterious burial ground. Based on the book by Stephen King. 101 min.

SHAZAM! – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – A 14-year-old can become a superhero just by shouting “SHAZAM!” What could go wrong? Stars Zachary Levi. 132 min.

US – R – Horror/Thriller – Jordan’s Peele’s latest thriller, about a family that is terrorized by people who look just like them. 116 min

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Curse of La Llorona-R- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:40 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:30 9:45, 2D SUN-WED 11:25 1:30 3:40 5:50 8:00.

Shazam!-PG13- 2D THU 11:40 1:30 2:30 4:15 5:15 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 11:45 2:30 5:15 8:00.

Missing Link-PG- 2D THU 12:15 2:25 4:35 6:45. 2D FRI-SAT 10:40 12:50 3:00 5:10 7:20 9:30, 2D SUN-WED 12:15 2:25 4:35 6:45.

Captain Marvel-PG13- 2D THU 11:45 2:25 5:05 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 11:35 2:20 5:00 7:45 10:15, 2D SUN-WED 11:35 2:20 5:00 7:45.

Last Fool Show-NR- 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 2:10 4:50 7:30 10:10, 2D SUN-WED 11:30 2:10 4:50 7:30.

Hellboy-R- 2D THU 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:20. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:00 9:40, 2D SUN-WED 11:50 2:20 4:50 7:20.

Pet Sematary-R- 2D THU 12:25 2:45 5:00.

Monty Python’s Life of Brian-R- 2D THU 7:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Bright Ones-NR- 2D MON 6:30.

Okko’s Inn-PG- 2D MON 7:00, 2D TUE 7:00.

Rifftrax Live: Octaman-PG13- 2D THU 8:00, 2D WED 7:30.

The Pilgrim’s Process-PG- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI 12:55.

Teen Spirit-PG13- 2D THU 7:05 9:45. 2D FRI 1:15 3:45 6:35 9:10, 2D SAT-SUN 1:15 3:55 6:35 9:10, 2D MON 1:45 4:15 6:40 9:05, 2D TUE-WED 1:45 4:15 6:40 9:05.

The Curse of La Llorona-R- 2D THU 7:15 9:50. 2D FRI-SUN 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:00 7:30 9:30 10:10, 2D MON 1:40 4:20 7:15 9:45, 2D TUE-WED 1:40 4:20 7:15 9:45.

Breakthrough-PG- 2D THU 12:55 3:55 6:55 9:55. 2D FRI-SUN 1:00 4:00 6:55 9:40, 2D MON-WED 1:55 3:35 7:00 9:50.

Penguins-G- 2D THU 12:30 2:40 4:55 7:10 9:25. 2D FRI-SUN 12:15 2:40 4:55 6:25 8:40, 2D MON-WED 1:25 4:50 6:30 8:50.

After-PG13- 2D THU 12:55. 2D FRI-SUN 12:40 3:30 6:30 9:20, 2D MON-WED 1:20 4:10 6:50 9:30.

Hellboy-R- 2D THU 12:30 3:45 7:00 10:15. 2D FRI-SUN 12:45 3:40 6:50 9:45, 2D MON-WED 1:30 4:05 7:05 9:40.

Little-PG13- 2D THU 1:20 4:10 7:05 9:55. 2D FRI-SUN 12:50 4:05 7:10 10:00, 2D MON-WED 1:10 4:30 6:45 10:00.

Missing Link-PG- 2D THU 1:25 7:00 9:40, 3D THU 4:30. 2D FRI 1:30 4:10 6:40, 2D SAT 4:10 6:40, 2D SUN 1:30 4:10 6:40, 2D MON-WED 1:35 4:00.

Pet Sematary-R- 2D THU 1:00 3:40 4:10 7:20 10:05. 2D FRI-SUN 12:05 2:25 4:50 7:20 9:55, 2D MON-WED 1:45 4:25 7:10 9:55.

Shazam!-PG13- 2D THU 12:35 1:05 4:15 6:55 10:00, 3D THU 3:45. 2D FRI-SUN 12:20 3:50 7:05 9:50, 2D MON-WED 1:00 3:55 6:55 9:35.

The Best of Enemies-PG13- 2D THU 12:45. 2D FRI-SUN 9:15, 2D MON-TUE 9:40

Dumbo-PG- 2D THU 12:40 3:35 6:45 9:30. 2D FRI-SUN 1:10 3:55 6:45 9:25, 2D MON-WED 1:05 3:40 6:20 9:00.

How To Train Your Dragon: the Hidden World-PG- 2D FRI-SUN 12:55 3:35, 2D MON 1:15 3:50 9:20, 2D TUE 1:15 3:50 6:35 9:20, 2D WED 1:15 3:50.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Hellboy-R- 2D THU 1:30 4:30 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:15, 2D SUN-TUE 1:30 4:30 7:30, 2D WED 1:30 4:30.

Missing Link-PG- 2D THU 2:20 4:40 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 3:45 7:00 9:30, 2D SUN-WED 1:00 3:45 7:00.

Shazam!-PG13- 2D THU 1:10 4:20 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 1:10 4:20 7:15 10:10, 2D SUN-WED 1:10 4:20 7:15.

Dumbo-PG- 2D THU 1:20 4:10 6:45. 2D FRI-SAT 1:20 4:10 6:45 9:20, 2D SUN 1:20 4:10 6:45, 2D MON 1:20 6:45, 2D TUE-WED 1:20 4:10 6:45.

The Wedding Guest-R- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

The Curse of La Llorona- R- 2D THU 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 12:15 2:45 5:20 7:45 10:15, 2D SUN-WED 12:15 2:45 5:20 7:45.

Hellboy-R- 2D THU 1:05 4:10 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 12:30 3:30 6:40 9:45, 2D SUN-WED 12:30 3:30 6:40.

Shazam!-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:00. 2D FRI-SAT 12:00 3:10 6:20 9:30, 2D SUN-WED 12:00 3:10 6:20.

Pet Sematary-R- 2D THU 2:00 4:40 7:45.

