MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | April 12th-18th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

THE AMENDMENT – PG13 – Drama – The story of how a young man pursued victims’ rights legislation after being hit by a devastating crime. 120 min.

THE DATING PROJECT – NR – Documentary – Five single people try to date in the age of social media. 90 min.

ISLE OF DOGS – PG13 – Animation/Adventure – A boy tries to find his lost dog. Directed by Wes Anderson. 101 min.

MET OPERA: LUISA MILLER – NR – Music – See New York’s Metropolitan Opera perform Verdi’s classic. Stars Placido Domingo. 208 min.

PHOENIX WILDER AND THE GREAT ELEPHANT ADVENTURE – NR – A boy and an elephant team up to stop a poaching syndicate. Stars Elizabeth Hurley, Sam Ashe Arnold and Tertius Meintjes. 87 min.

RAMPAGE – PG13 – Action/Sci – A primatologist (Dwayne Johnson) tries to save a giant gorilla as monsters tear apart the world. 107 min.

SGT. STUBBY: AN AMERICAN HERO – PG – Animation/Family – An American soldier training for WWI adopts a stray dog, who becomes the most decorated canine in U.S. history. Based on a true story. 85 min.

SURVIVAL SUNDAY: THE WALKING DEAD/FEAR THE WALKING DEAD – NR – Horror/Television – Watch the finale of The Walking Dead and the premiere of Fear the Walking Dead on the big screen. 120 min.

TRUTH OR DARE – PG13 – Horror – A game of “Truth or Dare” turns really bad for a group of friends. 100 min.

NOW PLAYING

A QUIET PLACE – PG13 – Horror – A family has to live in silence because they’re surrounded by monsters who hunt by sound. Stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. 90 min.

A WRINKLE IN TIME – PG – Adventure/Fantasy – After Meg’s father disappears, three unusual beings send her, her brother and a friend into space to find him. Stars Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling. 109 min.

BLACK PANTHER – PG13 – Action/Adventure – T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) must balance his role as the superhero Black Panther with being king of the African nation of Wakanda, which may no longer even want a king. Also stars Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan. 134 min.

BLOCKERS – R – Comedy – Three parents try to keep their daughters from having sex on prom night. 102 min.

CHAPPAQUIDDICK – PG13 – A dramatization of Senator Ted Kennedy’s 1969 car accident that killed his campaign aide Mary Jo Kopechne. 101 min.

I CAN ONLY IMAGINE – PG – Drama/Family – The story behind MercyMe’s hit song. 110 min.

KULEANA – PG13 – Drama/Mystery – A disabled Vietnam vet returns to Maui to clear his family name and defend his land from a devious land developer. Stars Moronai Kanekoa, Sonya Balmores and Kristina Anapau. 95 min.

LOVE, SIMON – PG13 – Drama/Romance – Simon finds that he must tell his family and friends the truth about his sexuality. 109 min.

THE MIRACLE SEASON – PG – Biography/Sports – When star high school volleyball player Caroline Found dies tragically, her teammates must somehow pull themselves together and keep playing. 99 min.

PACIFIC RIM UPRISING – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – A new generation of Jaeger pilots take on another Kaiju threat. Stars John Boyega and Cailee Spaeny. 111 min.

READY PLAYER ONE – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – A bunch of people try to find a fortune in a massive virtual reality video game world. Directed by Steven Spielberg. See this week’s movie review. 140 min.

TOMB RAIDER – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Remake of the film version of the video game about the adventurer Lara Croft and her quest to find her missing father. Stars Alicia Vikander. 118 min.

LAST CHANCE

GOD’S NOT DEAD: A LIGHT IN DARKNESS – PG – Drama – A pastor has to deal with his church burning down. 120 min.

PAUL APOSTLE OF CHRIST – PG13 – Drama – The story of Paul, who becomes one of Jesus’ most influential apostles. Stars James Faulkner and Jim Caviezel. 108 min.

TYLER PERRY’S ACRIMONY – R – Thriller – A wife refuses to stand by her lying husband when she discovers that he betrayed her. Stars Taraji P. Henson. 120 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Rampage-PG13- 2D THU 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 1:50 2:50 4:25 7:00 8:00 9:35 10:35, 2D SUN-WED 11:15 1:50 2:50 4:25 7:00 8:00, 3D FRI-WED 5:25.

A Wrinkle In Time-PG- 2D THU 11:15 1:50 4:25 7:00. 2D FRI-WED 11:35 2:00 4:35 7:15.

Tomb Raider-PG13- 2D THU 1:40 4:20. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 9:50, 2D SUN-WED 11:00.

Ready Player One-PG13- 2D THU 11:00 2:00 5:00 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:45 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:30, 2D SUN-WED 11:45 1:30 4:30 7:30.

A Quiet Place-PG13- 2D THU 11:00 1:15 3:30 5:35 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 1:15 3:30 5:45 8:00 10:20, 2D SUN-WED 11:00 1:15 3:30 5:45 8:00.

Blockers-R-2D THU 12:15 2:45 5:15 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:40 10:10, 2D SUN-WED 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:40.

Paul Apostle of Christ- PG13- 2D THU 11:10.

Pacific Rim Uprising-PG13- 2D THU 12:10 2:40 5:10 7:40.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Note: Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater for more info.

Met Opera: Luisa Miller- G- 2D SAT 12:30.

Survival Sunday: The Walking Dead/Fear The Walking Dead-PG13- 2D SUN 6:30.

Phoenix Wilder & The Great Elephant Adventure-PG- 2D MON 6:00.

The Dating Project-PG13- 2D TUE 7:00.

Blumhouse’s Truth Or Dare-PG13- 2D THU 7:35 10:10. 2D FRI-SAT 11:40 2:15 4:55 7:40 10:10, 2D SUN 11:40 2:15 5:05 7:50 10:20, 2D MON 11:40 2:15 4:55 7:40 10:10, 2D TUE 11:40 2:15 4:55 7:45 10:15.

Isle of Dogs-PG13- 2D THU 5:05 10:35. 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 2:05 4:40 6:30 9:15, 2D SUN 11:30 2:05 4:50 6:40 9:25, 2D MON 11:30 2:05 4:40 6:30 9:15, 2D TUE 11:30 2:05 4:40 6:35 9:20.

Rampage-PG13- 2D THU 7:00 9:50, 3D THU 7:40 10:30. 2D FRI-SAT 11:45 12:30 2:20 5:05 7:15 10:00, 2D SUN 11:45 12:30 2:20 5:05 7:25 10:10, 2D MON 11:45 12:30 2:20 5:05 7:15 10:00, 2D TUE 11:45 12:30 2:20 5:05 7:20 10:05, 3D FRI-TUE 3:30 7:45 10:30.

Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero-PG- 2D FRI-SAT 11:55 2:25 4:50 7:10, 2D SUN 11:55 2:25 5:00 7:10, 2D MON-TUE 11:55 2:25 4:50 7:10.

A Quiet Place-PG13- 2D THU 11:50 2:20 4:50 7:20 9:50. 2D FRI-TUE 11:50 2:35 5:10 7:55 10:40.

Chappaquiddick-PG13- 2D THU 11:30 2:15 5:00. 2D FRI 12:35 3:20 6:20 10:25, 2D SAT 6:40 10:25, 2D SUN 12:35 3:20 10:35, 2D MON 12:35 3:20 6:20 10:25, 2D TUE 12:35 3:20 6:20 10:25 10:30.

The Miracle Season- PG- 2D THU 11:55 2:35 5:05. 2D FRI-TUE 12:00 2:30 5:20 8:00 10:35.

Kuleana-PG13- 2D THU 11:35 2:10 4:45 7:50 9:55. 2D FRI-SAT 11:35 2:10 5:00 7:35 10:15, 2D SUN 11:35 2:10 5:10 7:45 10:25, 2D MON 11:35 2:10 5:00 7:35 10:15, 2D TUE 11:35 2:10 5:00 7:40 10:15.

Ready Player One-PG13- 2D THU 11:40 3:00 6:20 9:40, 3D THU 12:30 3:50 7:10 10:35. 2D FRI-TUE 12:20 3:40 7:00 9:20.

Pacific Rim Uprising- PG13- 2D THU 12:40 3:40 7:40 10:00. 2D FRI-SUN 9:45, 2D MON 9:40, 2D TUE 9:45.

I Can Only Imagine-PG- 2D THU 11:45 2:20. 2D FRI-SUN 2:45 5:15 7:50 10:20, 2D TUE 4:35.

Love, Simon-PG- 2D THU 12:00 2:45. 2D FRI-TUE 12:15.

Black Panther-PG13- 2D THU 12:50 3:55 7:00 10:20. 2D FRI 12:55 3:35 6:40 9:50, 2D SAT 12:25 3:35 6:40 9:50, 2D SUN 12:00 3:15 6:40 9:50, 2D MON 12:25 3:35 6:35 9:50, 2D TUE 12:25 3:35 6:40 9:50.

Tyler Perry’s Acrimony-R- 2D THU 12:45 4:00 6:00 9:00.

God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness-PG- 2D THU 12:10 2:40 5:10.

The Amendment-PG13- 2D THU 7:00.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Rampage-PG13- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-SUN 1:00 4:00 7:00, 2D MON 1:00 7:00, 2D TUE 1:00 4:00 7:00, 2D WED 1:00 7:00, 3D FRI-SAT 9:40, 3D MON 4:00, 3D TUE 9:40, 3D WED 4:00.

Kuleana-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 2:30 5:10 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 12:00 2:30 5:10 7:45 10:15, 2D SUN-MON 12:00 2:30 5:10 7:45, 2D TUE 12:00 2:30 5:10 7:45 10:15, 2D WED 12:00 2:30 5:10 7:45.

Ready Player One-PG13- 2D THU 12:15 6:50, 3D THU 3:35. 2D FRI-SAT 12:15 3:35 6:50 10:00, 2D SUN-MON 12:15 3:35 6:50, 2D TUE 12:15 3:35 6:50 10:00, 2D WED 12:15 3:35 6:50.

Paul, Apostle of Christ-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:00.