NEW MOVIES

AFTER – PG-13 – Drama/Romance – A dedicated student meets a brooding rebel. You know how it goes. Based on the novel by Anna Todd. 106 min.

ARCTIC – PG-13 – Adventure/Drama – After crashing in the Arctic, a man must decide whether to stay at his camp near the plane wreck or embark on a journey through deadly terrain. Stars Mads Mikkelsen. 98 min.

BEN HUR: 60TH ANNIVERSARY – G – Adventure/Drama/History – Catch this classic, highly awarded, epic film on its 60th anniversary. A Jewish prince is betrayed by his friend and works toward redemption and revenge. 212 min.

BREAKTHROUGH – PG – Biography/Drama – Based on the miraculous true story of a woman who keeps her faith after her 14-year-old son is declared dead. 116 min.

THE GOONIES (ORIGINAL) – PG – Adventure/Comedy/Family – A group of kids finds an ancient map that leads them to treasure. Damn, ‘80s kids had all the fun. Stars Sean Astin and Josh Brolin. 114 min.

HELLBOY – R – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – Hellboy is caught between human and supernatural worlds, and must battle a sorceress bent on revenge. Based on the graphic novel. 120 min.

LITTLE – PG-13 – Comedy/Fantasy/Romance – Adulthood becomes too much to bear, and a grown woman is transformed into her childhood self. Where can I sign up? Stars Issa Rae. 109 min.

MISSING LINK – PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – The missing link needs help finding his relatives, so he employs an explorer. Stars Hugh Jackman and Zack Galifianakis. 95 min.

PENGUINS – G – Documentary – Just in time for Earth Day, this Disney Nature film follows a penguin coming of age as he seeks a mate and makes friends on the Antarctic ice. Stars Ed Helms. 96 min.

RAISING ARIZONA – PG-13 – Comedy/Crime – A screening of the 1987 film about a childless couple who decides to kidnap a quintuplet. Who’d think this ends up complicating things? Stars Nicholas Cage and Holly Hunter. 94 min.

NOW PLAYING

THE BEST OF ENEMIES – PG-13 – Biography/Drama/History – In 1971, a civil rights activist takes on a KKK leader over school integration. Stars Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell. 133 min.

CAPTAIN MARVEL – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – In one of the most anticipated films of the year, Captain Marvel is introduced as one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. Stars Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson. 124 min.

DUMBO – PG – Family/Fantasy – The Disney classic about a circus elephant with ears so big it can fly gets a live-action remake. Stars Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito. 112 min.

HOTEL MUMBAI – R – Drama/History/Thriller – The true story of a terror attack on the Taj Hotel and the sacrifices hotel workers made to keep others safe. Stars Dev Patel and Armie Hammer. 123 min.

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – There’s a hidden utopia of dragons, and it’s up to Hiccup, Toothless, and friends to find it first. Stars Jay Baruchel and America Ferrera. 104 min.

THE MUSTANG – R – Drama – A violent convict enters a rehabilitation program in which he trains wild mustangs. 96 min.

PET SEMATARY – R – Horror/Thriller – A family moves into a house near a mysterious burial ground. Based on the book by Stephen King. 101 min.

SHAZAM! – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – A 14-year-old can become a superhero just by shouting “SHAZAM!” What could go wrong? Stars Zachary Levi. 132 min.

SIGHT & SOUND PRESENTS NOAH – G – Stage – The biblical story of Noah and the ark plays out on stage. 119 min.

US – R – Horror/Thriller – Jordan’s Peele’s latest thriller, about a family that is terrorized by people who look just like them. 116 min

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

[Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater for more information.]

Hellboy-R- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:00 9:40, 2D SUN-TUE 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:00.

Shazam!-PG13- 2D THU 11:30 1:20 2:10 4:10 5:00 7:00 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 11:00 1:15 1:45 4:00 4:30 6:45 7:15 9:30 10:00, 2D SUN-TUE 10:30 1:15 1:45 4:00 4:30 6:45 7:15 10:00.

Missing Link-PG- 2D THU 4:00 6:15. 2D FRI-SAT 10:40 12:50 3:00 5:10 7:20 9:30, 2D SUN-TUE 12:50 3:00 5:10 7:20, 2D WED 12:15 2:25 4:35 6:45.

Captain Marvel-PG13- 2D THU 11:15 1:50 4:30 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:45 2:25 5:05 7:45 10:15, 2D SUN-TUE 11:45 2:25 5:05 7:45.

Pet Sematary-R- 2D THU 12:00 1:00 2:15 3:15 4:45 5:35 7:50. 2D FRI-SAT 12:25 2:45 5:00 7:25 9:45. 2D SUN-TUE 12:25 2:45 5:00 7:25.

Raising Arizona- PG13- 2D WED 7:00.

How To Train Your Dragon-PG- 2D THU 11:10 1:35.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

[Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater for more information.]

After- PG13- 2D THU 9:35.

Breakthrough-PG- 2D WED 12:55 3:55 6:55 9:55.

Penguins-PG- 2D WED 12:30 2:40 4:55 7:10 9:25.

Ben-Hur: 60th Anniversary (1959)- 2D SUN 1:00, 2D WED 1:00 6:00.

Hellboy-R- 2D THU 7:00 10:05. 2D FRI 12:30 3:50 7:00 10:15, 2D SAT 3:40 7:00 10:15, 2D SUN-TUE 12:30 3:50 7:00 10:15, 2D WED 12:30 3:45 7:00 10:15.

Little-PG13- 2D THU 7:10 10:00. 2D FRI 1:20 4:20 7:05 9:55, 2D SAT 1:20 4:10 7:05 10:00, 2D SUN 1:20 4:10 7:05, 2D MON-WED 1:20 4:10 7:05 9:55.

Missing Link-PG- 2D THU 4:00 7:00, 3D THU 9:45.

Sight & Sound Presents Noah-G- 2D THU 6:30. 2D SAT 12:55.

The Goonies-PG- 2D SAT 2:00, 2D MON 7:00.

Pet Sematary-R- 2D THU 1:55 4:35 7:15. 2D THU 1:10 1:55 3:45 4:35 6:45 7:15 9:40 10:10.

Shazam!-PG13- 2D THU 12:30 4:00 6:30 7:00 9:45 10:15, 3D THU 12:50 3:50.

The Best of Enemies-PG13- 2D THU 12:25 3:20 6:25 9:45.

Dumbo-PG- 2D THU 12:30 1:00 3:35 3:55 6:50 9:30.

Hotel Mumbai-R- 2D THU 12:45 3:35.

US-R- 2D THU 12:40 3:50 7:05 10:05.

The Mustang-R- 2D THU 12:55.

Captain Marvel-PG13- 2D THU 12:35 4:05 6:40 9:50.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Hellboy-R- 2D THU 7:30. 2D FRI-WED 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:15.

Missing Link-PG- 2D THU 6:30. 2D FRI-SUN 12:00 2:20 4:40 7:00 9:10, 2D MON-WED 2:20 4:40 7:00 9:10.

Shazam!-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 1:10 4:20 7:15. 2D FRI-TUE 1:10 4:20 7:15 10:10, 2D WED 1:10 4:20 10:10.

Dumbo-PG- 2D THU 1:20 4:10 6:45. 2D FRI-WED 1:20 4:10 6:45 9:20.

Arctic-PG13- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

Captain Marvel-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:00.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Hellboy-R- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 1:05 4:10 7:15 10:15, 2D SUN-WED 1:05 4:10 7:15.

Pet Sematary-R- 2D THU 2:00 4:40 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 2:00 4:40 7:45 10:20, 2D SUN-WED 2:00 4:40 7:45.

Shazam!-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 7:30, 3D THU 4:15. 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 1:00 4:00 7:00.

Dumbo-PG- 2D THU 1:15 4:00.

