MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters and Showtimes | January 18th-24th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

12 STRONG – R – Action/Drama – The story of the first special forces team we sent to Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks. Stars Chris Hemsworth and Michael Shannon. 130 min.

DEN OF THIEVES – R – Action/Crime – A bunch of movie guys plot to steal the 1994 Michael Mann classic crime movie Heat, only this time they cast Gerard Butler and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. 140 min.

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME – R – Drama/Romance – In Italy in the early 1980s, a young becomes romantically involved with a somewhat older man. Stars Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet. 132 min.

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN SING ALONG – PG – Musical/Biography – Here’s your chance to sing along to this musical look at P.T. Barnum and the birth of show business. Stars Hugh Jackman. 105 min.

I, TONYA – R – Biography/Comedy – Margot Robbie stars in this tongue-in-cheek look at the infamous U.S. figure skater Tonya Harding. 120 min.

NOW PLAYING

ANG PANDAY – NR – Action/Fantasy – A young blacksmith has to save the world from a demon and its creature army. Directed by and starring Coco Martin. 128 min.

COCO – PG – Animation/Adventure – Disney Pixar’s story of a young musician enters the Land of the Dead to solve a mystery. 109 min.

THE COMMUTER – PG13 – A businessman (Liam Neeson, of course) gets caught up in an underworld conspiracy while trying to get home from work. 104 min.

FERDINAND – PG – Animation/Comedy – A bull named Ferdinand is mistaken for a wild beast and captured. Now he and his friends must find his way home. Voices by John Cena and Kate McKinnon. 106 min.

THE GREATEST SNOWMAN – PG – Musical/Biography – A musical look at P.T. Barnum and the birth of show business. Stars Hugh Jackman. 105 min.

INSIDIOUS: THE LAST KEY – PG13 – Horror/Thriller – A parapsychologist deals with a terrifying haunting in her own home (which probably should have been disclosed during escrow, but I’m just saying). 103 min.

JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Four teens get zapped into an old video game console and have to find their way through a strange jungle. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. 119 min.

MOLLY’S GAME – R – Drama/Biography – Jessica Chastain stars as Molly Bloom, a former skier who runs a high-stakes poker game that attracts the attention of the FBI. Also stars Idris Elba. See this week’s film review. 140 min.

PADDINGTON 2 – PG – Animation/Comedy – Britain’s lovable bear gets a few odd jobs so he can buy a gift for his Aunt Lucy. 103 min.

PITCH PERFECT 3 – PG13 – Music/Comedy – Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson return for a final Bellas show, this time as part of a USO tour. 93 min.

THE POST – PG13 – Drama/History – In 1971, Washington Post Publisher Kay Graham (Meryl Streep) and Editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) risk everything to publish classified U.S. government documents related to the Vietnam War.

PROUD MARY – R – Action/Thriller – Mary (Taraji P. Henson) is a mob assassin whose life gets turned upside down when she meets a young boy during a hit that goes bad. 89 min.

THE SHAPE OF WATER – R – Drama/Fantasy – A mute janitor forms a bond with a strange aquatic creature. Stars Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer. Directed by Guillermo del Toro. 123 min.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI – PG13 – Action/SciFi – Luke Skywalker’s been found, but will he help the Resistance defeat the evil First Order? Stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac. 152 min.

LAST CHANCE

ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD – R – Crime/Biography – The story of the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, and how his mom had to beg her billionaire grandfather to pay the ransom. 132 min.

DARKEST HOUR – PG13 – Drama/Biography – Gary Oldman portrays Winston Churchill during the dark early days of World War II. 125 min.

THE DISASTER ARTIST – R – Biography/Drama – The stranger-than-fiction story of director Tommy Wiseau, whose film The Room is widely considered the worst movie in human history. Directed by James Franco.

DOWNSIZING – R – Comedy/Sci-Fi – A guy thinks he can have a better life if he shrinks himself. Stars Matt Damon and Christoph Waltz. 135 min.

JUSTICE LEAGUE – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman, et al get the gang together to fight intergalactic bad guys. 120 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS AND SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

(Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact theater for more information.)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle- PG13- 2D THU 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:00.

Paddington-PG- 2D THU 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15.

Molly’s Game- R- 2D THU 10:25 1:20 4:15 7:10.

Coco- PG- 2D THU 11:30 2:00.

Ang Panday-NR- 2D THU 4:30 7:40.

The Commuter-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30.

Pitch Perfect 3- 2D THU 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:25.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long-PG- 2D FRI-WED 1:00.

12 Strong- R- 2D THU 7:40 10:30. 2D FRI-WED 12:10 4:00 7:10 10:00.

Den of Thieves-R- 2D THU 7:00 10:30. 2D FRI-WED 12:40 3:30 7:10 10:00.

I, Tonya- R- 2D THU 7:30 10:40. 2D FRI-WED 12:00 3:10 6:30 10:20.

Proud Mary- R- 2D THU 11:40 2:30 4:50. 2D FRI-WED 1:30 4:10 7:00 9:50.

The Post- PG13- 2D THU 11:30 2:00 5:00 10:20. 2D FRI-WED 12:50 3:40 7:20 10:30.

Insidious: The Last Key-PG13- 2D THU 11:30 2:10 4:50 7:50 10:30. 2D FRI-WED 1:10 4:20 7:30 10:30.

Pitch Perfect 3-PG13- 2D THU 11:50 2:00 4:40 7:50 9:50. 2D FRI-WED 1:40 4:40 7:40 10:20.

The Shape of Water-R- 2D THU 12:30 3:40 6:40 9:40. 2D FRI-WED 12:20 3:40 6:40 9:40.

The Greatest Snowman- PG- 2D THU 11:30 2:20 5:00 6:50 9:40. 2D FRI-WED 1:20 4:20 7:20 10:10.

Ferdinand-PG- 2D THU 11:40 2:10 5:10 7:10. 2D FRI-WED 4:00 6:50 9:30.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi- PG13- 2D THU 11:30 12:00 3:30 6:30 7:00 10:00, 3D THU 3:00 10:20. 2D FRI-WED 12:00 3:20 7:00 9:30.

Call Me By Your Name-R- 2D THU 7:20 10:20. 2D FRI-WED 12:30 3:50 6:50 10:10.

Disaster Artist- R- 2D THU 11:50 4:40.

All The Money in the World-R- 2D THU 12:20.

Darkest Hour-PG13- 2D THU 12:10 3:20 6:30 9:50.

Downsizing-R- 2D THU 3:10.

Justice League- PG13- 2D THU 2:20.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Paddington 2- PG- 2D THU 1:30 4:30 7:15. 2D FRI 1:30 4:30 7:15 9:30, 2D SAT 1:30 4:15 7:00 9:30, 2D SUN-MON 1:30 4:15 7:00, 2D TUE 1:30 4:15 7:00 9:30, 2D WED 1:30 4:15 7:00.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle- PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:00 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 3:45 6:30 9:20, 2D SUN-MON 1:00 3:45 6:30, 2D TUE 1:00 3:45 6:30 9:20, 2D WED 1:00 3:45 6:30.

The Greatest Showman-PG- 2D THU 1:15 4:15 7:10. 2D FRI-SAT 1:15 4:00 6:45 9:25, 2D SUN-MON 1:15 4:00 6:45, 2D TUE 1:15 4:00 6:45 9:25, 2D WED 1:15 4:00 6:45.