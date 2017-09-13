MauiTime’s Maui Move Theaters & Showtimes | September 14th-20th, 2017

NEW MOVIES

AMERICAN ASSASSIN – R – Action/Thriller – Some white guy becomes a counter-terrorism assassin for the CIA so he can kill the Muslim terrorists who killed his girlfriend. And we wonder why the world is the way it is. 111 min.

E.T. – PG – Sci-Fi/Family – Here’s a special anniversary screening of the 1982 Steven Spielberg movie about a kid who makes friends with an alien stranded on Earth. 115 min.

SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN – NR – Musical/Romance – Special anniversary screening of the 1952 classic about a silent film crew transitioning to sound. Stars Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds. 103 min.

NOW PLAYING

ANNABELLE: CREATION – R – Horror/Thriller – A possessed doll haunts a nun and some orphans. 109 min.

BIRTH OF THE DRAGON – PG13 – Action/Drama – This is the story of the legendary fight between Bruce Lee and kung fu master Wong Jack Man in 1960s San Francisco. Stars Philip Ng and Yu Xia. 103 min.

THE EMOJI MOVIE – PG – Animation/Comedy – The story of a multi-expressional emoji who wants to become a normal, single-expression emoji. 86 min.

GIRLS TRIP – R – Comedy – Four friends travel to New Orleans for the Essence Festival. Stars Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall. 122 min.

THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD – R – Action/Comedy – If I’m reading this right, Deadpool has to guard Nick Fury because of something. Stars Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. 118 min.

HOME AGAIN – PG13 – Romance/Comedy – Three young men move in with a single mom in Los Angeles. Stars Reese Witherspoon, Nat Wolff and Lake Bell. 97 min.

INGRID GOES WEST – R – Comedy/Drama – A social media stalker inserts herself into the life of an Instagram star. Stars Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen. 97 min.

IT – R – Horror – Bullied kids band together when a scary clown monster begins hunting them. See this week’s film review. 135 min.

LEAP! – PG – Animation/Comedy – An orphan girl goes to Paris to learn how to be a ballerina. Voices by Elle Fanning and Carly Rae Jepsen. 89 min.

MOTHER! – R – Horror/Mystery – Uninvited guests disrupt a couple’s quiet life. Stars Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem. 121 min.

WIND RIVER – R – Action/Crime – An FBI agent and a game tracker team up to investigate a murder on a Native American reservation. Stars Jeremy Renner and Kelsey Asbille.107 min.

LAST CHANCE

DUNKIRK – PG13 – Action/History – Christopher Nolan’s telling of the British Army’s escape from Nazi-occupied France in 1940. 106 min.

THE HEART OF MAN – PG13 – Documentary – A discussion of identity and shame interwoven in the story of a man pursuing his son. 102 min.

LOGAN LUCKY – PG13 – Crime/Comedy – Two brothers attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race. Stars Channing Tatum, Adam Driver and Daniel Craig. 119 min.

TULIP FEVER – R – Drama/Romance – A young artist falls for a married woman during the great tulip craze of 17th century Amsterdam. 107 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Singin’ in The Rain- G- 2D SAT 10:00.

It-R- 2D THU 10:30 11:00 1:00 1:20 2:00 4:15 5:00 7:05 7:30 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:00 11:00 1:00 2:00 4:00 5:00 7:00 8:00 10:00 10:50, 2D SUN 11:00 1:00 2:00 4:00 5:00 7:00 8:00, 2D MON-THU 10:00 11:00 1:00 2:00 4:00 5:00 7:00 8:00 10:00.

American Assassin-R- 2D THU, 2D FRI 10:00 11:30 12:30 2:00 3:00 4:30 5:30 7:10 8:10 9:40 10:40, 2D SAT 11:30 12:30 2:00 3:00 4:30 5:30 7:10 8:10 9:40 10:40, 2D SUN 11:30 12:30 2:00 3:00 4:30 5:30 7:10 8:10 10:40, 2D MON-THU 10:00 11:30 12:30 2:00 3:00 4:30 5:30 7:10 8:10.

Wind River-R- 2D THU 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:20. 2D FRI-SAT 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:20 9:55, 2D SUN-WED 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:20, 2D THU 11:45 2:15 4:45.

Home Again-PG13- 2D THU 10:45 1:00 3:15 5:30 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:30 9:45, 2D SUN 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:30, 2D MON-THU 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:30.

Birth of the Dragon- PG13- 2D THU 12:10 2:25.

Logan Lucky-PG13- 2D THU 4:40.

Tulip Fever- R- 2D THU 10:30 5:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

E.T.(1982)- PG- 2D SUN 2:00 7:00, 2D WED 2:00 7:00.

Mother!-R- 2D THU 7:00 7:30 9:20 9:50. 2D FRI-SUN 1:00 1:30 4:20 6:40 7:10 9:50, 2D MON-WED 1:30 4:20 6:40 7:10 9:50, 2D THU 1:30 4:20 7:10 9:50.

Birth of a Dragon- PG13- 2D THU 12:50 3:10 5:30 10:10. 2D FRI-SUN 4:10 9:40, 2D MON-TUE 1:00 4:10 6:40 9:40, 2D WED 4:40 9:40, 2D THU 1:00 4:10 9:40.

Leap!- PG- 2D THU 12:30 2:50 5:10. 2D FRI-THU 12:40 2:50 5:00.

Hitman’s Bodyguard- R- 2D THU 1:10 4:20 7:30. 2D FRI-THU 1:20 4:00 6:50 9:30.

Annabelle: Creation-R- 2D THU 1:40 4:10 7:10 9:30. 2D FRI-SAT 7:30 10:00, 2D SUN 10:00, 2D MON-THU 7:30 10:00.

Ingrid Goes West-R- 2D FRI-WED 6:30 9:00, 2D THU 6:30.

The Emoji Movie-PG- 2D THU (12:40 2:50 5:00). 2D FRI-SAT 12:30 2:40 4:50, 2D SUN 4:50, 2D MON-THU 12:30 2:40 4:50.

Girls Trip-R- 2D THU 1:00 4:00 6:50 10:10. 2D FRI-THU 12:50 3:40 7:20 10:00.

Dunkirk- PG13- 2D THU 9:50.

Heart of Man- PG13-2D THU 7:00.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

American Assassin-R- 2D THU 7:10. 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 4:05 7:10 10:10, 2D SUN-MON 1:00 4:05 7:10, 2D TUE-WED 1:00 4:05 7:10 10:10, 2D THU 1:00 4:05 7:10.

It-R- 2D THU (12:30 3:45) 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 12:30 3:40 6:50 10:00, 2D SUN-MON 12:30 3:40 6:50, 2D TUE-WED 12:30 3:40 6:50 10:00, 2D THU 12:30 3:40 6:50.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard-R- 2D THU 1:30 4:20 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 1:30 4:20 7:15 10:05, 2D SUN-MON 1:30 4:20 7:15, 2D TUE 1:30 4:20 7:15 10:05, 2D WED-THU 1:30 4:20 7:15.

Logan Lucky- PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:05.