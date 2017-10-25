MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | October 26th-November 2nd, 2017

NEW MOVIES

I’LL PUSH YOU – NR – Documentary/Adventure – Two friends attempt a 500-mile hike across mountains and valleys. Stars Patrick Gray and Justin Skeesuck. 100 min.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS: THE DIRECTOR’S CUT – PG13 – Musical/Comedy – Classic 1986 film about a giant carnivorous plant helps a lonely guy find love. Stars Rick Moranis and Ellen Greene. 94 min.

MOANA – PG – Animation/Adventure – In this new Disney film a young navigator (voiced by Auli‘i Cravalho) sails to a fabled island, with the demigod Maui (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) accompanying her. 113 min.

SEVEN SUNDAYS – NR – Drama – A bunch of siblings get together to resolve long-standing issues when they learn their father has cancer. 128 min.

SUBURBICON – R – Crime/Mystery – A small town deals with a shocking home invasion. Directed by George Clooney. Stars Julianne Moore and Matt Damon. 104 min.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE – R – War/Drama – A group of Iraq War veterans try to reintegrate into civilian society. 108 min.

THOR: RAGNAROK – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Thor, who’s kidnapped and forced to fight the Hulk, must fight the evil Hela and save his home. 130 min.

JIGSAW – R – Horror – A series of gruesome killings lead detectives to suspect the notorious Jigsaw, except that he’s been dead for a decade (like that ever stopped anyone). 91 min.

NOW PLAYING

A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS – R – Action/Comedy – Three over-worked women fight against the burdens of preparing for Christmas. Stars Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn and Mila Kunis. Running time unavailable.

BLADE RUNNER 2049 – R – Sci-Fi/Thriller – A young blade runner–a cop trained to hunt down replicants posing as human beings–searches for former blade runner Rick Deckard, who’s been missing for three decades. Stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. 163 min.

THE FOREIGNER – R – Action/Thriller – A quiet man (Jackie Chan) goes on a vendetta after terrorists kill his daughter. 114 min.

GEOSTORM – PG13 – Action/Sci-fi – Gerard Butler in this flick about global weather control satellites that run amok and let loose a global storm that threatens to destroy the world. 109 min.

HAPPY DEATH DAY – PG13 – Horror/Thriller – A young woman relives the day of her murder until she figures out who did it. See this week’s film review. 96 min.

KIRK CAMERON REVIVE US 2 – G – Sci-Fi/Fantasy – Former actor Kirk Cameron hosts a “national family meeting” with such luminaries as HUD Secretary Ben Carson in hopes of unifying the nation. 90 min.

THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US – PG13 – Action/Drama – Two strangers bond as they struggle to survive in the freezing wilderness after a plane crash. Stars Idris Elba and Kate Winslet. 103 min.

ONLY THE BRAVE – PG13 – Action/Drama – A group of firefighters try to protect a town from a wildfire. 133 min.

THE SNOWMAN – R- Crime/Horror – A detective believes a serial killer may be responsible for a missing woman. Stars Michael Fassbender and Rebecca Ferguson. 119 min.

TYLER PERRY’S BOO 2! A MADEA HALLOWEEN – PG13 – Comedy/Horror – Madea goes to a haunted campground and then the monsters show up. 101 min.

LAST CHANCE

AMERICAN MADE – R – Action/Comedy – Tom Cruise plays CIA pilot/drug runner Barry Seal in this film based (I’m guessing loosely) on real events. 115 min.

LAST NIGHT – R – Drama/Romance – A married couple spend a night apart–he’s on a business trip with a woman he’s attracted to and she meets up with an old flame. Stars Keira Knightley and Sam Worthington. 93 min.

THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE – PG – Animation/Adventure – Six young ninjas must defend their home. Voices by Jackie Chan, Dave Franco and Fred Armisen. 101 min.

MY LITTLE PONY: THE MOVIE – PG – Animation/Adventure – Danger comes to Ponyville, so a group of little ponies with names like Applebloom and Fizzlepop Berrytwist attempt to save their home. Voices by Emily Blunt, Kristen Chenowith and Liev Schreiber. 99 min.

PROFESSOR MARSTON & THE WONDER WOMEN – R – Drama – The story of how three people–a psychologist, his wife and his mistress–created one of the most popular comic books in history. 108 min.

VICTORIA AND ABDUL – PG13 – History/Drama – Judi Dench reprises her role as Queen Victoria in this look at the powerful British monarch’s unlikely friendship with a young Indian clerk. Also stars Ali Fazal. 112 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Jigsaw-R- 2D THU 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 10:40 1:00 2:20 3:20 4:40 5:40 7:00 8:00 9:30 10:30, 2D SUN 1:00 2:20 3:20 4:40 5:40 7:00 8:00, 2D MON-TUE 10:40 1:00 2:20 3:20 4:40 5:40 7:00 8:00.

Only the Brave- PG13- 2D THU 11:00 2:00 4:00 4:50 7:00 7:50. 2D FRI 10:45 1:45 4:45 7:45 10:45, 2D SAT 1:45 4:45 7:45, 2D SUN-TUE 10:45 1:45 4:45 7:45.

Blade Runner 2049- R- 2D THU 11:40 3:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:40 3:15 6:45 10:15, 2D SUN-TUE 11:40 3:15 6:45.

Seven Sundays-NR- 2D FRI-SAT 10:50 1:40 4:35 7:30, 2D SUN 1:40 7:30, 2D MON-TUE 10:50 1:40 7:30.

The Snowman-R- 2D THU 11:30 2:10 4:50 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 11:35 10:20, 2D SUN-TUE 11:35 4:35.

Suburbicon-R- 2D THU 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:25 2:00 4:25 7:10 9:45, 2D SUN-TUE 11:25 2:00 4:25 7:10.

A Bad Mom’s Christmas-R- 2D WED-THU 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:00.

Victoria and Abdul- PG13- 2D THU 11:15 1:45 4:30 7:10.

Last Night- NR- 2D THU 11:10 1:35.

My Little Pony: The Movie- PG-2D THU 11:50 2:35.

Professor Marston & The Wonder Women-R- 2D THU 5:10.

Moana-PG- 2D SAT 10:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Little Shop of Horrors: The Directors Cut- PG13- 2D SUN 2:00 7:00, 2D TUE 2:00 7:00.

Kirk Cameron Revive Us 2- G- 2D WED 7:00.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)- PG13- 2D THU (11/2) 7:00 9:00 10:00, 3D THU (11/2) 6:00 7:30 9:30.

I’ll Push You: A Real Life Inspiration-NR- 2D THU (11/2) 7:30.

Thank You For Your Service-R- 2D THU 7:00 9:50. 2D FRI-WED 1:10 4:00 7:00 9:40, 2D THU 1:10.

Boo 2! A Madea Halloween- PG13- THU 12:30 3:30 7:00 9:40. 2D FRI-THU 1:20 4:10 7:10 10:00.

Geostorm-PG13- 2D THU 1:20 4:10 7:10, 3D THU 9:50. 2D FRI-THU 12:40 3:50 6:50, 3D FRI-WED 9:40.

Happy Death Day- PG13- 2D THU 1:10 3:50 6:50 9:30. 2D FRI-WED 12:30 3:30 6:30 9:20, 2D THU 12:30 3:30.

The Foreigner-R- 2D THU 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:50, 2D THU 1:00 4:00.

The Mountain Between Us-PG13- 2D THU 12:40 3:40 9:50. 2D FRI-SAT 12:50 3:40 6:40 9:30, 2D SUN 9:30, 2D MON 12:50 3:40 6:40 9:30, 2D TUE 9:30, 2D WED-THU 12:50 3:40.

Lego Ninjago Movie-PG- 2D THU 12:50 4:00.

American Made-R- 2D THU 6:40.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Thank You For Your Service-R- 2D THU 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00, 2D SUN-THU 1:45 4:30 7:15.

Geostorm- PG13- 2D THU 4:10 7:00, 3D THU 1:20. 2D FRI-SAT 1:30 4:10 7:00 9:40, 2D SUN-THU 1:30 4:10 7:00.

The Foreigner- R- 2D THU 1:15 4:15 7:05. 2D FRI-SAT 1:30 4:15 7:05 9:45, 2D SUN-WED 1:30 4:15 7:05, 2D THU 1:30 4:10.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)- PG13- 2D THU (11/2) 7:00

Blade Runner 2049-R- 2D THU 2:00.