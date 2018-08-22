NEW MOVIES

A.X.L. – PG – Adventure/Family/Sci-Fi – My Dog Skip meets Terminator. A top-secret bionic dog makes friends with a human boy. 100 min.

THE HAPPYTIME MURDERS – R – Action/Comedy/Crime – In a world where puppets and humans coexist, a series of murders plagues the cast of an ‘80s TV show. A private eye puppet takes the case. Stars Melissa McCarthy and Elizabeth Banks. 91 min.

MAKING THE FIVE HEARTBEATS – PG-13 – Documentary – This documentary chronicles a young black director’s quest to bring a Motown story to cinemas in 1990. 85 min.

OPERATION FINALE – PG-13 – Biography/Drama/History – Secret agents track down a Nazi Holocaust mastermind. Stars Ben Kingsley. 82 min.

RIFFTRAX LIVE: KRULL – PG-13 – Comedy – A wild space opera set on a magical plant where people travel through time and space. The Beast and his army of Slayers invades, and it’s time for a princess rescue. 122 min.

RUDY 25TH ANNIVERSARY – PG – Classics/Sports – Rudy has been told he’s not good enough his entire life and even his family laughs at his ambitions. Will he triumph? Stars Sean Astin. 120 min.

ALPHA – PG-13 – Adventure/Drama/Family – A visually stunning epic adventure story set in the last Ice Age about the origins of man’s best friend. 96 min.

ANT-MAN & THE WASP – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – Paul Rudd plays a size-shifting superhero who has to balance family life. He’s joined by The Wasp, played by Evangeline Lilly. 118 min.

BLACKKKLANSMAN – R – Biography/Comedy/Crime – A Spike Lee Joint about an African American police officer who infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan and becomes head of the local chapter. Stars John David Washington and Alec Baldwin. 135 min.

CHRISTOPHER ROBIN – PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – A grown-up Christopher Robin, caught in the daily grind, rediscovers his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh and the joys of life. Stars Ewan McGregor. 104 min.

CRAZY RICH ASIANS – PG-13 – Comedy – A New Yorker travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family. Based on a bestselling book. Stars Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh. 120 min.

THE EQUALIZER 2 – R – Action/Crime/Thriller – A retired CIA operative doles out justice in his spare time. How far will he go when a friend is murdered? Stars Denzel Washington. 121 min.

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION – PG – Animation/Comedy/Family – A family-friendly Dracula goes on vacation and finds romance. Stars the voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg and Selena Gomez. 97 min.

MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN – PG-13 – Comedy/Musical – An expecting mother learns about her own mother with lots of singing. Stars Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep. 114 min.

THE MEG – PG-13 – Action/Horror/Sci-Fi – Megalodon, a prehistoric shark, lives and has ruined the career and marriage of an expert sea diver who must take his shot at redemption. Stars Jason Statham and Bingbing Li. 113 min.

MILE 22 – R – Action/Thriller – An American intelligence offer and his top-secret tactical backup smuggle a mysterious police officer with sensitive information out of the country. Stars Mark Wahlberg. 95 min.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Thriller – A mission goes wrong and Impossible Missions Force hero Ethan Hunt must out maneuver a CIA agent. Stars Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill. 147 min.

SLENDER MAN – PG-13 – Horror – A ten-year-old internet forum post about a creepy, faceless humanoid gets its own movie. Stars Joey King. 93 min.

SPY WHO DUMPED ME – R – Action/Comedy – Two best friends become part of an international conspiracy after one of them discovers the boyfriend who dumped her was a spy. Stars Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis. 116 min.

THE DARKEST MINDS – PG-13 – Sci-Fi/Thriller – Teenage angst hits new levels in a world that imprisons everyone under 18, so a group a teens forms a resistance group. Stars Mandy Moore. 105 min.

DOG DAYS – PG – Comedy/Drama – A group of people in Los Angeles are interconnected and united by their dogs. Stars Vanessa Hudgens and Nina Dobrev. 112 min.

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

BlacKKKlansman-R- 2D THU 11:15 1:20 4:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 1:20 4:15 7:10 10:00, 2D SUN 1:20 4:15 7:10, 2D MON 11:15 1:20 4:15 7:10, 2D TUE 11:15 1:20 4:15.

The Meg-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 2:35 5:10 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 12:00 2:35 5:10 7:45 10:15, 2D SUN-TUE 12:00 2:35 5:10 7:45.

Christopher Robin-PG- 2D THU 11:00 2:15 4:45 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:35, 2D SUN 2:15 4:45 7:15, 2D MON-TUE 11:00 2:15 4:45 7:15.

Alpha-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 1:00 2:15 3:15 5:30 7:45, 3D THU 10:45. 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 1:00 3:15 5:30 7:45 10:00, 2D SUN 1:00 3:15 5:30 7:45, 2D MON-TUE 10:45 1:00 3:15 5:30 7:45.

The Happytime Murders-R- 2D THU 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 10:50 1:00 3:10 5:20 7:30 9:40, 2D SUN 1:00 3:10 5:20 7:30, 2D MON-TUE 10:50 1:00 3:10 5:20 7:30.

Crazy Rich Asians-PG13- 2D THU 11:00 1:40 4:20 5:20 7:00 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:00 9:40, 2D SUN 1:40 4:20 7:00, 2D MON-TUE 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Rifftrax Live: Krull-PG13- 2D THU 8:00. 2D FRI 12:55.

Making the Five Heartbeats- PG13- 2D MON 7:00.

Operation Finale-PG13- 2D TUE 7:10 10:00, 2D WED 12:50 3:55 7:00 10:05.

Rudy 25th Anniversary-PG- 2D TUE 2:00 7:00.

A.X.L.-PG- 2D THU 4:00 6:50 9:40. 2D FRI-WED 12:00 2:35 5:10 7:45 10:30.

The Happytime Murders-R- 2D THU 7:00 9:45. 2D FRI-WED 12:10 2:40 5:05 7:40 10:15.

Mile 22-R- 2D THU 12:05 2:40 4:05 7:20 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:05 2:45 5:15 7:50 10:25.

Crazy Rich Asians-PG13- 2D THU 12:30 3:35 6:40 9:40. 2D FRI-SAT 12:40 1:10 3:40 4:10 6:40 7:10 7:40 9:40 10:10, 2D SUN 12:10 12:40 1:10 3:40 4:10 6:40 7:10 7:40 9:40 10:10, 2D MON-WED 12:40 3:40 6:40 9:40.

Slender Man-PG13- 2D THU 1:15 3:45 6:10 10:10. 2D FRI-WED 12:20 2:50 5:20 7:55 10:20.

The Meg-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:20. 2D FRI-WED 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:55.

The Spy Who Dumped Me-R- 2D THU 1:05 4:10 7:15 10:00. 2D FRI 1:15 4:15 7:15 10:20, 2D SAT 12:45 4:15 6:45 10:20, 2D SUN 1:15 4:15 6:45 10:20, 2D MON 1:15 4:15 7:15 10:20, 2D TUE 1:15 4:15 6:45 10:20, 2D WED 1:15 4:15 7:15 10:20.

Mission Impossible: Fallout-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 3:20 6:45 9:50. 2D FRI-SAT 12:15 3:35 6:55 9:50, 2D SUN-WED 12:15 3:35 6:55 9:50.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again- PG13- 2D THU 12:50 3:50 10:10. 2D FRI 1:20 4:00, 2D SAT 4:00, 2D SUN 4:10, 2D MON 1:20 4:10 9:50, 2D TUE 10:05, 2D WED 1:20 7:00.

The Equalizer 2- R- 2D THU 12:35 3:25 9:00. 2D FRI 6:45 10:05, 2D SAT-SUN 10:05, 2D MON 12:45 3:45 6:45 10:05, 2D TUE 12:45 3:45, 2D WED 4:05 10:05.

Hotel Transylvania 3-PG- 2D THU 12:45 3:40 6:15. 2D FRI-WED 1:10 3:45 6:30 9:10.

Ant-Man & The Wasp-PG13- 2D THU 12:20 3:15 6:20 9:20. 2D FRI-WED 1:05 4:05 7:05 10:00.

Dog Days-PG- 2D THU 1:10.

The Darkest Minds-PG13- 2D THU 12:25.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Crazy Rich Asians-PG13- 2D THU 12:20 2:50 3:45 6:45 8:20 9:40. 2D FRI-SUN 12:20 3:45 5:30 6:45 8:20 9:40, 2D MON-TUE 12:20 3:45 5:30 6:45 8:20.

The Meg- PG13- 2D THU 12:10 1:15 4:30 5:40 7:10 10:10. 2D FRI-SUN 1:15 4:30 7:15 10:00, 2D MON-TUE 1:15 4:30 7:15.

Mission Impossible: Fallout-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 3:30 7:00 9:50. 2D FRI-TUE 12:45 4:00 7:30.

Hotel Transylvania 3-PG- 2D FRI-TUE 12:30 3:00.

Operation Finale-PG13- 2D TUE 7:00.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Mile 22-R- 2D THU 1:30 4:30 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 1:30 4:30 7:15 10:10, 2D SUN-MON 1:30 4:30 7:15, 2D TUE 1:30 4:30 7:15 10:10, 2D WED 1:30 4:30 7:15.

Crazy Rich Asians-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:00 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:50, 2D SUN-MON 1:00 4:00 7:00, 2D TUE 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:50, 2D WED 1:00 4:00 7:00.

The Meg-PG13- 2D THU 1:10 3:50 6:30. 2D FRI-SAT 1:10 3:50 6:30 9:20, 2D SUN-MON 1:10 3:50 6:30, 2D TUE 1:10 3:50 6:30 9:20, 2D WED 1:10 3:50 6:30.