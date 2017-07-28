The Maui premiere of the epic film A Plastic Ocean will happen at the Iao Theater on Thursday, Aug. 3. The documentary follows a world record free diver and filmmaker as they travel the earth, discovering the overwhelming damage plastic inflicts on our oceans and marine life. Following the screening, there’ll be a discussion with experts. Proceeds will fun ongoing research and outreach projects conducted by the Pacific Whale Foundation. $15-20. 5pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Pacificwhale.org/plasticocean
Photo courtesy Marina Scott
