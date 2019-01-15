Maui Fringe Theater Festival at Historic Iao Theater

2019’s Maui Fringe Theater Festival will be at Historic Iao Theater from Friday, January 18th until Sunday, January 20th. For this year’s event, the community can expect the usual array of adult fun with film screenings of Cane Fire: The Hanapepe Massacre by Wayne Moniz, Seeger by Randy Noojin, and Stop Having Zombie Sex by Malcolm Grissom. On stage, attendees can enjoy the PolySHAMory dance review by Kate Robards. Go online for tickets and a schedule of events. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Historic Iao Theater