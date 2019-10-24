‘Kuleana’ In Wide Release

Locally-originated motion picture Kuleana can now be easily watched from the comfort of your own home with its release as a Blu Ray/DVD combo and as a Video on Demand selection. The Maui-centric feature film, the first in a decade to screen statewide in the theater chains, enjoyed an unprecedented seven-week, 13-theater run in Hawai‘i and Guam and also screened in over 40 cities across the US in 2018, grossing more than $200,000.

The mystery/drama set on Maui in 1971 carries a new name for wide distribution, “KULEANA – MAUI.” The movie however will release to national TV on Demand, Video on Demand, and international territories with the amended title “MAUI.”

“The adjustments with title is designed to reach an broad audience outside Hawai‘i. “‘MAUI’ is easily recognized worldwide,” said writer and director Brian Kohne.

“The movie explores historical issues which are increasingly relevant today,” Kohne said. “We’d love to share our message of kuleana with the world through broadcast and cable television, and popular streaming services such as Netflix.”

Prior to this new deal, the only way to see the movie was at HawaiiCinema.com. Now, people can purchase the Blu Ray/DVD Combo Pack from HawaiiCinema.com or in select retailers in the state of Hawai‘i.

KULEANA-MAUI stars an all-Hawai‘i cast and won Best of Fest at the Guam Film Festival and Audience Choice at the Santa Cruz Film Festival, the Maui Film Festival, and the San Antonio Film Festival in 2017. Audiences have patiently waited for its release to Blu Ray/DVD and Video on Demand.

Selected by the Hawai‘i Film Critics Society as Best Hawaiian Feature in 2018, the movie tells the story of a disabled Vietnam vet who rediscovers the Hawaiian warrior within to protect his family, defend their land, and clear his father’s name. Critic Terry Hunter of Hawaii News Now reports: “KULEANA is a fine film that will resonate with audiences anywhere, but if you live in Hawai‘i and love these islands, don’t miss it.”

The film stars Moronai Kanekoa, Sonya Balmores, Kristina Anapau, Stefan Schaefer, Branscombe Richmond, Augie T, Marlene Sai, Mel Cabang, Kainoa Horcajo, and Vene Chun. It also features Kamehameha Schools Maui freshman Kealani Warner, who Kohne says shines in her featured role as young Kimberly Coyle.

KULEANA-MAUI was written and directed by Brian Kohne (GET A JOB), produced by Stefan Schaefer (ARRANGED), with a score from Willie K and Johnny Wilson. The soundtrack features island hits of the era from Sons of Hawaii, Sunday Manoa, Marlene Sai, and Genoa Keawe, in addition to iconic classics from Joni Mitchell, Procol Harum, and Tony Orlando and Dawn.

Image courtesy Brian Kohne