Knives Out Opens! MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | November 21st-November 27th, 2019

21 BRIDGES-R-Action/Adventure, Drama, Suspense/Thriller-Chadwick Boseman is the NYPD detective trying to find a couple of cop killers in NY, and closes down all the bridges and tunnels to get to the bottom of his case. 99 min.



A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD-PG- Drama- Childhood favorite Mr. Rogers gets an origin story played by Tom Hanks. 110 min.



DEPECHE MODE: SPIRITS IN THE FOREST-NR- Documentary/Concert-Six special fans ‘splain DM love over the backdrop of their Berlin performance the last in their SPIRITS world tour. 95 min.



FIDDLER A MIRACLE OF MIRACLES-PG13-Documentary-Archival footage of the old school Fiddler on the Room. 97 min.



FROZEN II-What is up with Elsa’s crazy cold powers anyway? Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff have to travel into an enchanted forest to save the kingdom from another mystical threat. 114 min.



KNIVES OUT -PG-13- Comedy, Suspense/Thriller- A star studded cast plays whoddunitt when a famous crime novelist dies and Daniel Craig shows up as the detective hired to solve the mystery. 131 min.



THE METROPOLITAN OPERA: AKHNATEN LIVE-NR-Documentary/Concert- 240 min.



NEVER SURRENDER: A GALAXY QUEST DOC-PG-13-Documentary- A film about making the spoof Star Trek film A Galaxy Quest. The nerds win, go put on your cosplay. 1 hr 35 min



QUEEN & SLIM-R-Drama, Romance-Slim was just discussing sex on the first date when a cop pulls him over for the ultimate buzz kill. 132 min



PLAYING NOW

ARCTIC DOGS -PG-Animated, Comedy, Family- The little arctic fox that could!



CHARLIE’S ANGELS – PG-13- Action/Comedy – Elizabeth Banks directs this latest iteration of Charlie’s Angels, where smoking hot and really smart ladies all over the world work for the Charles Townsend security corp. We follow the Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska team as they kick ass saving the planet while looking like models in high heels the whole time. 120 min.

THE GOOD LIAR – R – Thriller – Helen Mirren stars as Betty McLeish as the millionaire widow. Ian Mclellan is Roy Courtnay, the conman planning to take her fortune. Let the games begin. 110 min.

DOCTOR SLEEP- R-Horror, Suspense/Thriller-Ewan McGregor stars as the grown up version of Danny Torrance, the little boy who rode his big wheel around the creepy Overlook hotel in The Shining. Lots of redrum, and twisted shit ensue. 151 min



FORD V FERRARI-PG-13-Action/Adventure, Drama-Based on the true story of two white dudes who built a phenomenal race car in ‘66. 152 min



HARRIET-PG-13-History, Biography, Drama- Be Free or Die! The story of Harriet Tubman’s brave and incredible life freeing herself and countless others from slavery. 125 min.



JOJO RABBIT-PG-13-Comedy, Drama, War-What if you were a 10 year old German boy and Hitler was your imaginary friend? Its all fun and games till you discover something in the basement. 108 min.



JOKER-R-Crime/Drama/Thriller -Joaquin Pheonix may be the creepiest Joker ever. DC’s latest antihero is Arthur Fleck, downtrodden citizen of Gotham that decends into diaboloical deeds. 121min.



LAST CHRISTMAS-PG-13-Rom Com- Daenerys Targaryen stars in this Christmassy London romance as a grumpy elf who falls in love with prince charming. Gag. Written by Emma Thompson so it might not be all bad. 103 min.



MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL – PG – Action/Adventure – Has Angelina Jolie’s black hearted evil witch met her match in Michelle Pfeiffer’s Queen Ingrith? The moors are buzzing with intrigue, with Elle Fanning playing the grown-up cursed princess just tryin’ to catch her prince. 118 min.



MIDWAY-PG-13- Action/Adventure, Drama-A star studded dramatization of the Battle of Midway fought after the attack on Pearl Harbor. It’s a famous clash between the Pacific fleet and the Japanese navy, that was a turning point is WWII. Directed by Roland Emmerich of INDEPENDENCE DAY, THE DAY AFTER TOMORROW. 138min.



PLAYING WITH FIRE-PG-Comedy, Family-John Cena and Keegan Michael Key play firefighters stuck babysitting 3 kids they rescued. Hilarity ensues. 96 min



TERMINATOR DARK FATE -R- James Cameron is back writing the next chapter in the human vs. cyborg war of the future. Arnold is a good guy, and Mackenzie Davis stars alongside the OG Sarah Connor as the hottest human/cyborg hybrid yet. 128 min.



ZOMBIELAND DOUBLE TAP – R – Action/Comedy – Woody Harrelson and his motley crew of zombie apocalypse survivors go out on the American road again and kick ass in this zombie satire. 100 min.



THE WARRIOR QUEEN OF JHANSI-R-Drama-Its 1857 and the British are thirsty for India’s land, but Rani Jhansi raises an army of female freedom fighters to conquer the empire, like no man expected. 102 min



Kaahumanu 6

Queen Kaahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)



A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood-PG-THU 4:30 7:30 FRI-SAT-11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:45 SUN-TUE 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15

Charlie’s Angels-PG13-THU 11:25 2:10 4:50 7:30 FRI-SAT 11:25 2:10 4:50 7:30 10:10 SUN-TUE 11:25 2:10 4:50 7:30

Depeche Mode NR THU 7:00

Doctor Sleep-R- THU 12:30

Frozen 2 PG-THU 6:00 6:30 7:00 FRI-SAT 10:10 10:40 12:00 12:30 1:00 2:20 2:50 3:20 4:40 5:10 5:40 7:00 7:30 8:00 9:20 9:50 10:20 SUN-TUE 10:10 10:40 12:00 12:30 1:00 2:20 2:50 3:20 4:40 5:10 5:40 7:00 7:30 8:00 WED 12:00 1:00 2:20 3:20 4:40 5:40 7:00 8:00 9:20

The Good Liar-R-THU 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00 9:25 FRI-SAT 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00 9:25 SUN-2:00 4:30 7:00 9:25 MON 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00 TUE 11:30 2:00 4:30

Harriet PG13-THU 12:20 3:00

Last Christmas-PG-13-THU 12:00 2:20 4:40

Midway-PG13-THU 12:30 3:30 6:30

Knives Out -PG-13-TUE 7:00 WED 1:30 4:15 7:00 9:45



Maui Mall Megaplex

Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Call for more showtimes, Regal Theatre did not have all of their information ready by press time



21 Bridges-R-FRI-WED 11:35 2:15 4:55 7:35 10:25

The Metropolitan Opera: Akhnaten Live-NR-SAT 12:55

Never Surrender: a Galaxy Quest Doc-PG-13-TUE 7:00

Queen & Slim-R-WED 12:20 3:35 6:50 10:00



Regency Kihei Cinemas

1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)



A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood-PG-FRI-SUN1:30 4:10 6:45 9:20 MON-WED 1:30 4:10 6:45

Doctor Sleep-R – THU 12:20 3:40 7:00

Fiddler a Miracle of Miracles-PG-13-SAT 10:30

Frozen-PG-THU 6:00 7:00 8:30 FRI-SUN 12:00 1:00 3:00 4:00 6:00 7:00 8:30 9:30 MON-WED 12:00 1:00 3:00 4:00 6:00 7:00 8:30

Last Christmas-PG-13-THU 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30

Maleficent-PG-THU 12:10 3:20 6:45

Midway-PG13-FRI-SAT 12:45 3:50 7:10 9:55 SUN-WED 12:45 3:50 7:10

Wharf Cinema Center

658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6m every other day)

