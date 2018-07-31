The “Journey to the Center of the Universe” film screening will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, August 4th. Mt. Kailash is known in Eastern traditions as the “Precious Snow Mountains,” “The Center of the Universe,” “The Navel of the World,” and “The Cosmic Pillar” that unites heaven and earth. The Venerable Lama Gyaltsen of the Maui Dharma Center and friends journeyed on an amazing pilgrimage around Mt. Kailash. Watch and learn what they discover! $30. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Global Media Productions