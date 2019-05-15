The 9th Annual Huliau Youth Environmental Film Festival will be at Historic Iao Theater on Sunday, May 19th. The public is invited to celebrate student filmmaking with a screening of 10 short environmental films. This year will also feature student films from Hana and Moloka‘i. The Huliau Environmental Filmmaking Club empowers students ages 12 to 18 from all schools on Maui to create short environmental films ranging from documentaries to music videos. $5. 6pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St, Wailuku); mauihuliaufoundation.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Huliau Foundation

