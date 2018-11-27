Hawaii International Film Festival at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Hawai‘i International Film Festival will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center from Friday, November 30th until Sunday, December 2nd. The Hawai’i International Film Festival (HIFF) recognizes new and emerging talent, and facilitates dynamic cultural exchange through Asian and Pacific cinema arts. See documentaries, film shorts, premieres, experimental films, animation/digital works, and more. For more information and a full schedule, go online. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
photo courtesy of MACC
