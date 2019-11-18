Hawai‘i International Film Festival at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The 2019 Hawai‘i International Film Festival will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center from Thursday, November 21st until Saturday, November 23rd. Presented by the Hawai‘i International Film Festival (HIFF), the event recognizes dynamic cultural exchange in the Asia-Pacific region, and emerging talents in acting and directorial debuts. Go online for more information, tickets, and a full schedule of events. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); mauiarts.org/hiff

