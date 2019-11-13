‘Hae Hawai‘i’ will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, November 20th. The film is a historical drama set during the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom, and the days leading up to the annexation. After the film, there’ll be a panel discussion with director Ty Sanga. He’ll discuss the significance of “Hae Hawai‘i” during the overthrow, and what it means today. $12. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Hae Hawaii Films

