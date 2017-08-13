On Saturday, Aug. 19, Gannon’s Movie Under the Stars will present the 2012 flick Skyfall. The evening will be a night dedicated to 007, and guests are encouraged to attend dressed as their favorite James Bond character. The movie features Daniel Craig in his third performance as Bond. No alcohol is allowed in the film viewing area, so make sure to stop by the Red Bar before the movie so you can try the Bond Martini. $7. 8pm. Gannon’s Wailea, (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Photo: MovieWeb.com