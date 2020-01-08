Free Film Screening of JUDY at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

There’s a Special Screening of ‘JUDY’ at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Wednesday, January 15th. Presented by AARP, this is the next edition of Movies for Grownups on Maui. The film follows legendary Judy Garland to London in the ʻ60s during a five-week sold out run at the Talk of the Town. Garland is played by Renee Zellweger. The event is free, but registration is required by calling 844-418-2281 or online at Aarp.cvent.com/Judy_Kahului. Seating is first-come, first-served. Free. 6-9pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of movieweb.com

