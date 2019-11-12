There’s a Film Screening of Toy Story 4 at Outlets of Maui on Friday, November 15th. Aloha Friday Movie Nights present a family-friendly evening in the Ohana Plaza. Guests can bring low-backed beach chairs and blankets to enjoy a free movie under the stars. Refreshments will be available for purchase and parking will be $5 for 4 hours (a portion of parking rates will be donated to Boys and Girls Club of Maui). Free. 7pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; outletsofmaui.com

