There’s a Film Screening of ‘Pokemon Detective Pikachu’ at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, September 6th. As part of the Starry Night Cinema series, Maui’s families can watch the thrilling adventure of Detective Pikachu in search of private eye Harry Goodman. Pre-show entertainment includes free art activities for kids, live music with Jason Arcilla, prize giveaways, and food and beverages with local food trucks. Free. Gates open at 5:30pm. Movie starts at 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

