There’s a Film Screening of BlacKKKlansman at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Wednesday, February 27th. It’s a biographical crime comedy-drama directed by Spike Lee. The film is set in the early 1970s and tells the story of Ron Stallworth, the first African American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Stallworth bravely sets out on a dangerous mission to infiltrate and expose the Klu Klux Klan. This event is presented by AARP Hawaii. Free. 6-9pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 844-418-2281; aarp.cvent.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/BlacKKKlansman