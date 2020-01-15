Dolittle Opens! MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | January 16th-January 22nd, 2020

NEW MOVIES

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE-R-Action/Adventure, Comedy- Who better to play two grown men playing bad boy cops than Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. 124 min.



DOLITTLE (2020)-PG Action/Adventure, Comedy, Family. Robert Downey Jr. stars as the Dr. with an unfortunate British accent, who can speak to animals. 106 min.



FROZEN 2 SING-A-LONG-PG Animated, Comedy, Family. It’s just like Frozen plus karaoke. Attend at your own risk. 104 min.



WAVES R-DRAMA- A coming of age story. A family navigates falling in love, coming together after a tragedy.

PLAYING NOW



1917-R-Drama, Action-Two World War I soldiers are assigned a nearly impossible mission but thousands of lives depend on it. Hold on to your seat! 120 min.



21 BRIDGES-R-Action/Adventure, Drama, Suspense/Thriller-Chadwick Boseman is the NYPD detective trying to find a couple of cop killers in NY, and closes down all the bridges and tunnels to get to the bottom of his case. 99 min.



3POL TROBOL HULI KA BALBON-NR-Drama, Suspense – APOLLO “Pol” BALBON played by Coco Martin, has gotten in deep at work, where he is security chief for the executive director of the National Defense Agency. He discovers a breach, and his boss is killed but not before revealing classified info to him. Now he is the suspect! 1 hour 48 minutes.



BOMBSHELL (2019) R-Comedy, Drama- The true story of how blond power took down Fox News’ pervy CEO Roger Ailes that was forced to resign among a sea of sexual harassment cases from colleagues. Stars Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman. #metoo 108 min



CATS (2019) PG-Animated, Comedy, Drama-The Jellicle tribe gets its debut on the big screen with Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Jason Derulo, Rebel Wilson and Idris Elba, and so many more famous cats. There will be new songs, old songs, and lots of digital cat magic. Derulo actually complained about how the cgi diminished his cat package. Meow. 110 min.

FROZEN II-G-What is up with Elsa’s crazy cold powers anyway? Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff have to travel into an enchanted forest to save the kingdom from another mystical threat. 114 min.



FORD V FERRARI-PG-13-Action/Adventure, Drama-Based on the true story of two white dudes who built a phenomenal race car in ‘66. 152 min



THE GRUDGE (2020)-R-Horror- Haunted house to da max! This bloody remake is by the producer Sam Raimi (THE EVIL DEAD). 93 min

JUMANJI PG-13-Action/Adventure, Comedy- Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart team up to play the twisted game of Jumanji again, but this time they are in the snowy mountains. 114 min



JUST MERCY-PG-13-Drama-Based on the true story of how renown civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson worked to get a wrongfully incarcerated prisoner off of death row in racist Alabama. 136 min



KNIVES OUT-PG-13-Comedy, Suspense/Thriller- A star-studded cast plays whodunit when a famous crime novelist dies and Daniel Craig shows up as the detective hired to solve the mystery. 131 min.



LIKE A BOSS-R-Comedy- Tiffany Haddish co-stars with Rose Byrne as a cosmetics moguls who are selling out to the man. 83 min



LITTLE WOMEN (2019)-PG-Drama, Romance-We can’t get enough of telling this classic tale of four women by Louisa May Alcott. This is the latest installment. 135 min.



THE MALL, THE MERRIER!-NR-Sensations Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis play brother and sister competing with the most outrageous schemes to inherit The Mall after their parents pass. 123 min



RICHARD JEWELL R-Drama- Clint Eastwood portrays the 15 min of shitty fame Jewell got as the security guard who found a bomb at the ‘96 Atlanta Summer Olympics and saved people, but the FBI thought it was his doing for a hot second. Why the fuh did they have the Olympics in Atlanta? 131 min



SPIES IN DISGUISE-PG-Action/Adventure, Animated, Comedy, Family-Will Smith and Tom Holland play the animated agent and tech designer about to see the tables turned on them. 102 min



STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER (2019) PG-13-Action/Adventure, Sci-Fi/Fantasy- People are freaking out over the fact that Palpitine is back. The Resistance is up against the New Order in the final chapter of Skywalker done by JJ Abrams. 2 hr 35 min



UNCUT GEMS-R-Comedy, Drama, Suspense/Thriller- Adam Sandler plays a gambler hustling through a day of long shots. 135 min



UNDERWATER-PG-13-Action/Adventure, Drama, Horror, Suspense/Thriller- A PG-13 horror starring Kirsten Stewart battling demons 3 miles below the ocean surface? That’s right up my alley. 95 min



MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | January 16th-January 22nd, 2020



Kaahumanu 6

Queen Kaahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)



1917-R-THU 11:25 2:00 4:40 7:15 FRI-SAT 11:25 2:00 4:40 7:15 9:50 SUN-WED 12:00 2:35 5:10 7:45 10:20

3POL TROBOL HULI KA BALBON-NR-THU 12:10 2:50 5:25 8:00

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE-R-FRI-SAT 11:00 1:40 4:20 5:00 7:00 7:40 9:40 10:20 SUN-WED 11:40 2:20 4:20 7:00 7:40 9:40 10:20

DOLITTLE (2020)-PG-FRI-SAT 11:00 12:30 1:15 2:45 3:30 5:45 8:00 10:15 SUN-WED 11:45 12:30 2:00 2:45 5:00 7:15 9:30

FROZEN 2-PG-FRI-SAT 2:35 5:00 7:25 9:50 SUN-WED 2:35 5:00 7:25

FROZEN 2 SING-A-LONG-PG-FRI-WED 12:10

THE GRUDGE (2020)-R THU 12:25 2:40

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER (2019) PG-13-THU 12:40 3:40 6:40

JUMANJI PG-13-THU 12:00 2:30 FRI-SAT 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30 10:00 SUN-WED 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30



Maui Mall Megaplex

Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Regency Kihei Cinemas

1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)



1917-R-THU 1:30 4:30 7:10 FRI-SAT 1:30 4:20 7:10 9:50 SUN-WED 1:30 4:20 7:10

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE-R-FRI-SAT 11:45 2:10 4:50 7:30 10:10 SUN-WED 11:45 2:10 4:50 7:30

DOLITTLE (2020)-PG-FRI-SAT 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00 9:30 SUN-WED 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00

KNIVES OUT-PG-13 FRI-SAT 1:00 4:00 7:20 10:15 SUN-WED 1:00 4:00 7:20

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER (2019) PG-13-THU 12:30 3:50 7:00

WAVES-R-SAT 10:30 WED 7:30

Wharf Cinema Center

658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6m every other day)

