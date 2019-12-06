Dark Waters Opens! MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | December 5th-December 11th, 2019

NEW MOVIES

DARK WATERS (2019) – PG-13 – Drama/Historical Film – Mark Ruffalo plays a chemical company corporate attorney who uncovers they have been poisoning a community around the plant. 126 min.



MONOS – R – Drama/Suspense/Thriller – Latin American survivalist drama plays out like a fever dream. A group of young paramilitary are watching an American hostage. When the group gets ambushed all hell breaks loose. 103 min.



PLAYMOBIL: THE MOVIE – G – Animated – Toys on a hero’s journey. Straight from the legos script, but with a British secret agent twist. 99 min



UNBREAKABLE – NR – Drama/Foreign – Mae Cruz-Alviar directs this story of unconditional love between two friends that gets tested by their male relationships. In Tagalog with English subtitles. 115min.

PLAYING NOW



21 BRIDGES-R-Action/Adventure, Drama, Suspense/Thriller-Chadwick Boseman is the NYPD detective trying to find a couple of cop killers in NY, and closes down all the bridges and tunnels to get to the bottom of his case. 99 min.



A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD-PG- Drama- Childhood favorite Mr. Rogers gets an origin story played by Tom Hanks. 110 min.



CHARLIE’S ANGELS – PG-13- Action/Comedy – Elizabeth Banks directs this latest iteration of Charlie’s Angels, where smoking hot and really smart ladies all over the world work for the Charles Townsend security corp. We follow the Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska team as they kick ass saving the planet while looking like models in high heels the whole time. 120 min.

FROZEN II-G-What is up with Elsa’s crazy cold powers anyway? Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff have to travel into an enchanted forest to save the kingdom from another mystical threat. 114 min.



THE GOOD LIAR – R – Thriller – Helen Mirren stars as Betty McLeish as the millionaire widow. Ian Mclellan is Roy Courtnay, the conman planning to take her fortune. Let the games begin. 110 min.

DOCTOR SLEEP- R-Horror, Suspense/Thriller-Ewan McGregor stars as the grown up version of Danny Torrance, the little boy who rode his big wheel around the creepy Overlook hotel in The Shining. Lots of redrum, and twisted shit ensue. 151 min



FORD V FERRARI-PG-13-Action/Adventure, Drama-Based on the true story of two white dudes who built a phenomenal race car in ‘66. 152 min



JOJO RABBIT-PG-13-Comedy, Drama, War-What if you were a 10 year old German boy and Hitler was your imaginary friend? Its all fun and games till you discover something hidden in the basement. 108 min.



KNIVES OUT -PG-13- Comedy, Suspense/Thriller- A star studded cast plays whoddunitt when a famous crime novelist dies and Daniel Craig shows up as the detective hired to solve the mystery. 131 min.



LAST CHRISTMAS-PG-13-Rom Com- Daenerys Targaryen stars in this Christmassy London romance as a grumpy elf who falls in love with prince charming. Gag. Written by Emma Thompson so it might not be all bad. 103 min.



MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL – PG – Action/Adventure – Has Angelina Jolie’s black hearted evil witch met her match in Michelle Pfeiffer’s Queen Ingrith? The moors are buzzing with intrigue, with Elle Fanning playing the grown-up cursed princess just tryin’ to catch her prince. 118 min.



MIDWAY-PG-13- Action/Adventure, Drama-A star studded dramatization of the Battle of Midway fought after the attack on Pearl Harbor. It’s a famous clash between the Pacific fleet and the Japanese navy, that was a turning point is WWII. Directed by Roland Emmerich of INDEPENDENCE DAY, THE DAY AFTER TOMORROW. 138min.



PLAYING WITH FIRE-PG-Comedy, Family-John Cena and Keegan Michael Key play firefighters stuck babysitting 3 kids they rescued. Hilarity ensues. 96 min



QUEEN & SLIM-R-Drama, Romance-Slim was just discussing sex on the first date when a cop pulls him over for the ultimate buzz kill. 132 minMauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | December 5th-December 11th, 2019

Kaahumanu 6

Queen Kaahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)



A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood-PG-THU 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15 FRI-SAT 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:45 SUN-WED 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:45

Charlie’s Angels – PG-13- THU 11:35

Frozen II-G-THU11:10 12:00 12:30 1:00 2:20 2:50 3:20 4:40 5:10 5:40 7:00 7:30 8:00 FRI-SAT 10:40 12:00 12:30 1:00 2:20 2:50 3:20 4:40 5:10 5:40 7:00 7:30 8:00 9:20 9:50 10:20 SUN-WED 12:00 12:30 1:00 2:20 2:50 3:20 4:40 5:10 5:40 7:00 7:30 8:00

Knives Out -PG-13-THU 1:30 2:10 4:15 4:55 7:00 7:40 FRI-SAT 11:10 1:55 4:45 7:25 10:10 SUN-WED 11:10 1:55 4:45 7:25

Unbreakable- NR-FRI-SAT 12:15 2:45 5:15 7:45 10:15 SUN-WED 12:15 2:45 5:15 7:45



Maui Mall Megaplex

Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Call for more showtimes, Regal Theatre did not have all of their information ready by press time21

BRIDGES-R-1:05 4:35 7:15 10:10

CHARLIE’S ANGELS-PG-13-THU 1:10 3:35 10:00

DARK WATERS (2019)-PG-13-THU 7:00 9:50

DOCTOR SLEEP-R-THU-12:50

FORD V FERRARI-PG-13-THU-12:35 3:15 6:45 9:30

THE GOOD LIAR-THU-12:45 3:30 7:10

JOJO RABBIT-PG-13-THU-12:55 4:10 6:50 9:45

KNIVES OUT -PG-13 THU-12:30 3:45 7:00 9:15

LAST CHRISTMAS-PG-13-THU-1:15 3:55 6:40 10:15

MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL – PG -THU-1:00 3:40 6:35 9:20

MIDWAY-PG-13-THU-12:35 4:00 6:25 9:50

PLAYING WITH FIRE-PG–THU-12:40 4:05 6:55 10:20

PLAYMOBIL: THE MOVIE-G-Animated- THU 4:00 6:15

QUEEN & SLIM-R THU 1:20 3:50 7:05 9:25

TERMINATOR DARK FATE -R–THU-9:35



Regency Kihei Cinemas

1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood-PG-THU 1:30 4:10 6:45 FRI-SAT 1:30 4:10 6:45 9:15 SUN-WED 1:30 4:10 6:45

Frozen II-G THU 12:00 1:00 3:00 4:00 6:00 7:00 8:30 FRI-SAT 12:00 1:00 3:00 4:00 6:00 7:00 8:30 9:30 SUN 12:00 1:00 4:00 6:00 7:00 MON 12:00 1:00 3:00 4:00 6:00 7:00 TUE 12:00 1:00 3:00 4:00 6:00 8:30 WED 12:00 1:00 3:00 4:00 6:00 7:00 8:30

KNIVES OUT -PG-13 THU 1:20 4:15 7:10 FRI-SAT 1:20 4:15 7:10 10:00 SUN-WED 1:20 4:15 7:10

MONOS – SAT 10:30A WED 7:30



Wharf Cinema Center

658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6m every other day)

Call for more showtimes, Regal Theatre did not have all of their information ready by press time

