Chasing Coral Film Screening at Paia Youth and Cultural Center

A screening of the documentary Chasing Coral will take place at the Paia Youth & Cultural Center this Friday, July 14. The film details how coral reef systems are vanishing at an unprecedented rate. Directed by Jeff Orlowski, the film took three years to make. It won the U.S. Documentary Audience Award at the Sundance Festival and it will premiere world-wide on the night of this Paia movie screening. Bring your family and friends, blankets towels or low backed beach chairs. Popcorn will be available for purchase. Free. 7:30pm. Paia Youth and Cultural Center, (28 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8354; Pyccmaui.org

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Chasing Coral