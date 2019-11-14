New Movies

CHARLIE’S ANGELS – PG-13- Action/Comedy – Elizabeth Banks directs this latest iteration of Charlie’s Angels, where smoking hot and really smart ladies all over the world work for the Charles Townsend security corp. We follow the Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska team as they kick ass saving the planet while looking like models in high heels the whole time. 120 min.

THE GOOD LIAR – R – Thriller – Helen Mirren stars as Betty McLeish as the millionaire widow. Ian Mclellan is Roy Courtnay, the conman planning to take her fortune. Let the games begin. 110 min.

THE BIG LEBOWSKI – R – Comedy/Crime/Sport – The Dude in his finest hours, bowling, drinking, and pulling some fun scams while under a mistaken identity. 117 min.

WHERE’S MY ROY COHN – PG-13 – Documentary – Attorney Roy Cohn was McCarthy’s lawyer and then Trump’s, along with lots of other famous clients. 97min.

ADDAMS FAMILY PG – Animated/Comedy – Creepy fun for the whole family! Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Granny go up against a shady real estate agent who wants them out of the hood. 85min.

COUNTDOWN-PG-13-Horror, Suspense-This is the one where the countdown app decides when you die, and you can’t stop it. 90 min.

DOCTOR SLEEP- R-Horror, Suspense/Thriller-Ewan McGregor stars as the grown up version of Danny Torrance, the little boy who rode his big wheel around the creepy Overlook hotel in The Shining. Lots of redrum, and twisted shit ensue. 151 min

HARRIET-PG-13-History, Biography, Drama- Be Free or Die! The story of Harriet Tubman’s brave and incredible life freeing herself and countless others from slavery. 125 min.

JOKER-R-Crime/Drama/Thriller -Joaquin Pheonix may be the creepiest Joker ever. DC’s latest antihero is Arthur Fleck downtrodden citizen of Gotham that decends into diaboloical deeds. 121min.

LAST CHRISTMAS-PG-13-Rom Com- Daenerys Targaryen stars in this Christmassy London romance as a grumpy elf who falls in love with prince charming. Gag. Written by Emma Thompson so it might not be all bad. 103 min.

MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL – PG – Action/Adventure – Has Angelina Jolie’s black hearted evil witch met her match in Michelle Pfeiffer’s Queen Ingrith? The moors are buzzing with intrigue, with Elle Fanning playing the grown-up cursed princess just tryin’ to catch her prince. 118 min.

MIDWAY-PG-13- Action/Adventure, Drama-A star studded dramatization of the Battle of Midway fought after the attack on Pearl Harbor. It’s a famous clash between the Pacific fleet and the Japanese navy, that was a turning point is WWII. Directed by Roland Emmerich of INDEPENDENCE DAY, THE DAY AFTER TOMORROW. 138min.

TERMINATOR DARK FATE -R- James Cameron is back writing the next chapter in the human vs. cyborg war of the future. Arnold is back as a good guy, and Mackenzie Davis stars alongside the OG Sarah Connor as the hottest human/cyborg hybrid yet. 128 min.

ZOMBIELAND DOUBLE TAP – R – Action/Comedy – Woody Harrelson and his motley crew of zombie apocalypse survivors go out on the American road again and kick ass in this zombie satire. 100 min.

Kaahumanu 6

Queen Kaahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

The Big Lebowski-R-WED 7:00

Charlie’s Angels-PG13-FRI-SAT 11:25 2:10 4:50 7:30 10:10 SUN-WED 11:25 2:10 4:50 7:30

Doctor Sleep-R- THU 11:20 12:30 2:30 3:40 5:50 7:00 FRI-SAT 11:45 3:00 6:15 9:30 SUN-TUE 11:45 3:00 6:15 WED 11:45 3:00

The Good Liar-R-FRI-SAT 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00 9:25 SUN-WED 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00 9:25

Harriet PG13-THU 11:00 1:50 4:30 7:10 9:50 FRI-SAT 11:20 2:00 4:40 7:20 10:00 SUN-TUE 11:20 2:00 4:40 7:20 WED 11:20 2:00 4:40

Last Christmas-PG-13-THU 12:00 2:20 4:40 7:15 FRI-SAT 12:00 2:20 4:40 7:15 9:45 SUN-WED 12:00 2:20 4:40 7:15

Midway-PG13-THU 12:30 3:20 6:10 9:10 FRI-SAT 12:30 3:30 6:30 9:30 SUN-WED 12:30 3:30 6:30

TERMINATOR: DARK FATE R-THU 11:45 2:30 5:15 8:00

Maui Mall Megaplex

Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Regency Kihei Cinemas

1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Doctor Sleep-R – THU 12:20 3:40 7:00 FRI 12:20 3:40 7:00 9:55 SAT 3:40 7:00 9:55 SUN-WED 12:20 3:40 7:00

Last Christmas-PG-13-THU 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30 FRI-SAT 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30 9:55 SUN-WED 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30

Maleficent-PG-FRI-SAT 12:10 3:20 6:45 9:30 SUN-WED 12:10 3:20 6:45

Midway-PG-13-THU 12:45 4:00 7:10 FRI-SAT 12:45 4:00 7:10 10:10 SUN-WED 12:45 4:00 7:10

Terminator: Dark Fate-R-THU 1:20 4:20 7:15

Wheres My Roy Cohn-PG13-SAT 10:30 WED 7:30

Wharf Cinema Center

658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6m every other day)

