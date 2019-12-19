CATS Opens! MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | December 12th-December 18th, 2019

NEW MOVIES



BOMBSHELL (2019) R-Comedy, Drama- The true story of how blond power took down Fox News’ pervy CEO Roger Ailes that was forced to resign among a sea of sexual harassment cases from colleagues. Stars Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman. #metoo 108 min



CATS (2019) PG-Animated, Comedy, Drama-The Jellicle tribe gets its debut on the big screen with Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Jason Derulo, Rebel Wilson and Idris Elba, and so many more famous cats. There will be new songs, old songs, and lots of digital cat magic. Derulo actually complained about how the cgi diminished his cat package. Meow. 110 min.



STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER (2019) PG-13-Action/Adventure, Sci-Fi/Fantasy- People are freaking out over baby yoda, and the fact that Palpitine is back.The Resistance is up against the New Order in the final chapter of Skywalker done by JJ Abrams. 2 hr 35 min



RICHARD JEWELL R-Drama- Clint Eastwood portrays the 15 min of shitty fame Jewell got as the security guard who found a bomb at the ‘96 Atlanta Summer Olympics and saved people, but the FBI thought it was his doing for a hot second. Why the fuh did they have the Olympics in Atlanta? 131 min

BLACK CHRISTMAS (2019) PG-13-Horror, Suspense/Thriller- Its Christmas Break and shit is going sideways at the sorority house when a cloaked killer terrorizes the sisters. 92 min

THE ISLANDS (2019)-PG-13-Drama- Faith based writer Timothy Chey tells the story of Chiefess Kapiolani and how she decended into a volcano to show her new religion and thereby ushered in a new era of Hawaiian culture. 94 min



JUMANJI PG-13-Action/Adventure, Comedy- Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart team up to play the twisted game of Jumanji again, but this time they are in the snowy mountains. 114 min

21 BRIDGES-R-Action/Adventure, Drama, Suspense/Thriller-Chadwick Boseman is the NYPD detective trying to find a couple of cop killers in NY, and closes down all the bridges and tunnels to get to the bottom of his case. 99 min.



DARK WATERS (2019) – PG-13 – Drama/Historical Film – Mark Ruffalo plays a chemical company corporate attorney who uncovers they have been poisoning a community around the plant. 126 min.

FROZEN II-G-What is up with Elsa’s crazy cold powers anyway? Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff have to travel into an enchanted forest to save the kingdom from another mystical threat. 114 min.

FORD V FERRARI-PG-13-Action/Adventure, Drama-Based on the true story of two white dudes who built a phenomenal race car in ‘66. 152 min

KNIVES OUT -PG-13- Comedy, Suspense/Thriller- A star studded cast plays whoddunitt when a famous crime novelist dies and Daniel Craig shows up as the detective hired to solve the mystery. 131 min.



MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL – PG – Action/Adventure – Has Angelina Jolie’s black hearted evil witch met her match in Michelle Pfeiffer’s Queen Ingrith? The moors are buzzing with intrigue, with Elle Fanning playing the grown-up cursed princess just tryin’ to catch her prince. 118 min.



MIDWAY-PG-13- Action/Adventure, Drama-A star studded dramatization of the Battle of Midway fought after the attack on Pearl Harbor. It’s a famous clash between the Pacific fleet and the Japanese navy, that was a turning point is WWII. Directed by Roland Emmerich of INDEPENDENCE DAY, THE DAY AFTER TOMORROW. 138min.

PLAYING WITH FIRE-PG-Comedy, Family-John Cena and Keegan Michael Key play firefighters stuck babysitting 3 kids they rescued. Hilarity ensues. 96 min

UNBREAKABLE – NR – Drama/Foreign – Mae Cruz-Alviar directs this story of unconditional love between two friends that gets tested by their male relationships. In Tagalog with English subtitles. 115min.

MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | December 12th-December 11th, 2019



Kaahumanu 6

Queen Kaahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)



A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood-PG-THU 11:45 2:15

Cats-PG-THU 7:15 FRI-MON 12:25 2:50 5:20 7:45 10:10 TUE 12:25 2:50 5:20 7:45

Frozen II-G-THU 12:00 12:40 2:20 3:00 4:40 5:20 7:00 7:40 FRI-MON 12:15 1:50 2:40 5:00 7:25 9:45 TUE 12:15 1:50 2:40 5:00 7:25

The Islands (2019) PG-13 THU 11:20 1:25 3:30 5:35 7:40

Jumanji: The Next Level-PG-13 THU 11:00 11:45 12:30 2:15 3:00 4:10 4:45 5:30 7:15 8:00 FRI-MON 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30 10:00 TUE 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30

Knives Out -PG-13-THU 11:10 1:55 4:45 7:25

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker PG13- THU 6:00 7:00 FRI-MON 11:30 12:45 2:50 3:45 4:15 6:10 6:45 7:15 9:30 9:45 10:15 TUE 11:30 12:45 2:50 3:45 4:15 6:10 6:45 7:15

Unbreakable- NR-THU 1:30



Maui Mall Megaplex

Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

21 Bridges-R-THU 12:05 2:25 4:45 7:10

Black Christmas (2019)-PG-13-THU 12:05 2:40 5:15

BOMBSHELL (2019) R-THU 7:30 10:20

Cats-PG-THU 7:00 9:45

Dark Waters (2019)-PG-13-THU 12:00 3:10

Ford V Ferrari-PG-13-THU 12:05 3:20

Jumanji: The Next Level-PG-13 THU 12:00 12:30 1:00 3:15 3:45 4:15 6:30 9:35

Knives Out -PG-13-THU 12:45 3:45 7:15 10:20

Midway-PG-13-THU 12:20 3:30

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil-PG-THU 12:05 2:50

Playing With Fire-PG-THU 12:00 2:35 4:55

RICHARD JEWELL-R THU 12:20 3:25 6:55 10:00

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker PG13-THU 6:00 6:30 6:45 7:00 7:30 8:00 9:35 9:50 10:05 10:20 10:35

Regency Kihei Cinemas

1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)



Cats-PG-FRI-MON 11:10 1:40 4:15 6:45 9:30 TUE 11:10 1:40 4:15 6:45

Frozen II-G THU 1:00 4:00 7:00

Jumanji: The Next Level-PG-13 THU 11:00 12:00 1:45 2:45 4:30 5:30 7:15 FRI-MON 11:15 2:00 4:45 7:30 10:15 TUE 11:15 2:00 4:45 7:30

Knives Out -PG-13-THU 1:20 4:15

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker PG13-FRI-MON 11:00 12:00 3:00 4:00 7:00 8:00 10:15 TUE 11:00 12:00 3:00 4:00 7:00 8:00



Wharf Cinema Center

658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6m every other day)

