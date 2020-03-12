Bloodshot Opens! MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | March 12th-March 18th, 2020

NEW MOVIES



BLOODSHOT (2020)-PG-13-Action/Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi/Fantasy- Vin Diesel stars as the humanoid super soldier with brought back to life by scientist puppeteer Guy Pearce of the evil RST corporation. 109 min.



CLEMENCY (2019)-R-Drama-Alfre Woodard stars as a tough Warden Bernadine Williams who must deal with the psychological fall out of taking the lives of death row inmates. 112min



I STILL BELIEVE-PG-Drama, Music/Performing Arts, Romance- The real-life story of Jeremy Camp, Christian musical artist.



THE HUNT (2020)-R-Action/Adventure, Horror, Suspense/Thriller-Excessive gratutious violence abounds in this thriller about people hunting people for sport. 89 min



BLOCK Z-NR-Action/Adventure, Horror, Suspense/Thriller-A group of med students find their patients exhbiting weird symptoms and coming back from the dead. Everyone must fight for their lives from the undead at this quarantined university. Tagolog with English Subtitles. 104 minutes

PLAYING NOW



1917 – R – Drama, Action- Two World War I soldiers are assigned a nearly impossible mission but thousands of lives depend on it. Hold on to your seat! 120 min.



BAD BOYS FOR LIFE – R – Action/Adventure, Comedy – Who better to play two grown men playing bad boy cops than Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. 124 min.



BIRDS OF PREY (AND THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OF ONE HARLEY QUINN)

– R – Action/Adventure, Suspense/Thriller – Margot Robbie is back as Harley Quinn! This time HQ has ditched the Joker and teamed up with Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya. It’s all about grrrrrl power. 110 min.



BRAHMS: THE BOY II – PG-13 – Horror, Suspense/Thriller – Creepy kid finds creepy doll in the woods, and terrifying shit starts to happen in their creepy mansion in the forest. 86 min.



THE CALL OF THE WILD (2020) – PG – Action/Adventure, Drama – Yay! Harrison Ford isn’t too old to film adventure movies! Or is it CGI? He’s got a super cool faithful dog sidekick called Buck, who steals the show from him. 105 min.

FANTASY ISLAND – PG-13 – Horror – The plane! It’s here! The popular ‘70s series is recreated in nightmare form by director Jeff Wadlow. 109 min.



THE INVISIBLE MAN (2020) – R – Horror, Suspense/Thriller – An invisible man haunts his ex, who must find a way to prove he is real. Stars Elisabeth Moss. 124 min.

JUMANJI – PG-13 – Action/Adventure, Comedy – Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart team up to play the twisted game of Jumanji again, but this time they are in the snowy mountains. 114 min.

NUUK – NR – Drama, Thriller – Filipinos in Greenland? I guess that’s a thing! A middle-aged Filipina widow who lives with her rebellious adult son in Nuuk meets a visiting Filipino seaman, against the background of a blizzard. Tagalog with English subtitles. 108 min.



ONWARD – PG – Action/Adventure, Animated, Comedy, Sci-Fi/Fantasy – Two elves from the ‘burbs set out to bring their dad back to life with magic. 103 min.



SEBERG – R – Biography, Drama, Thriller – Inspired by true events, a French New Wave icon is targeted by the FBI for her romantic involvement with a civil rights activist. Stars Kristen Stewart. 103 min.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG – PG – Action/Adventure, Family – Jim Carrey steals the show as Robotnic the idiot genius dying to capture the little blue Sonic hedgehog and use him to fuel his evil universe. 99 min.



THE WAY BACK (2020) – R – Drama – Ben Affleck stars as a basketball coach for an underdog team looking for a shot at redemption. 108 min.

Kaahumanu 6

Queen Kaahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)



BLOCK Z-NR FRI-WED 12:30 2:50 5:10 7:30 9:50

BLOODSHOT (2020)-PG-13 THU 5:00 7:30 FRI-SAT 11:15 12:00 1:45 2:30 4:15 5:00 6:45 7:30 9:15 10:00 SUN 12:00 1:45 2:30 4:15 5:00 6:45 7:30 9:15 10:00 MON-WED 11:15 12:00 1:45 2:30 4:15 5:00 6:45 7:30 9:15 10:00

THE HUNT (2020)-R-THU 7:00 FRI-WED 11:25 1:30 3:35 5:40 7:45 9:50

THE INVISIBLE MAN (2020) R-THU 11:20 2:00 4:40 7:20

JUMANJI PG-13-THU 11:30 2:00 4:35 7:10

ONWARD PG-THU 11:00 11:30 12:00 1:30 2:00 2:30 4:00 4:30 5:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 FRI-SAT 11:00 11:30 1:30 2:00 4:00 4:30 6:30 7:00 9:00 9:30 SUN 11:30 1:30 2:00 4:00 4:30 6:30 7:00 9:00 9:30 MON-WED 11:00 11:30 1:30 2:00 4:00 4:30 6:30 7:00 9:00 9:30

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG-PG-THU 12:25 2:40 4:55 7:15



Maui Mall Megaplex

Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Call for more showtimes, Regal Theatre did not have all of their information ready by press time

Regency Kihei Cinemas

1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

I STILL BELIEVE-PG FRI-SAT 1:00 4:10 7:00 9:50 SUN-WED 1:00 4:10 7:00

THE INVISIBLE MAN (2020) R-THU 1:15 4:00 7:00

THE CALL OF THE WILD (2020)-PG-THU 12:10 2:40 5:10 7:40 FRI-SAT 12:10 2:40 5:10 7:40 10:10 SUN-WED 12:10 2:40 5:10 7:40

ONWARD PG-THU 12:30 3:45 6:45 FRI-SAT 12:30 3:45 6:45 9:30 SUN-WED 12:30 3:45 6:45

THE WAY BACK (2020) R-THU 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30 FRI-SAT 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30 10:00 SUN-WED 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30

