Birds of Prey Opens! MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | February 6th-February 12th, 2020

NEW MOVIES



BIRDS OF PREY (AND THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OF ONE HARLEY QUINN)

R-Action/Adventure, Suspense/Thriller-Margot Robbie is back as Harley Quinn! This time HQ has ditched the Joker and teamed up with Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya. Its all about grrrrrl power. 110 min.



THE DOORS: BREAK ON THRU – A CELEBRATION OF RAY MANZAREK-NR-Documentary- A concert performance from 2016. 103 minutes



2020 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Animation -: Hair Love * Dcera (Daughter) * Sister * Memorable * Kitbull.



2020 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Live Action – A Sister * Brotherhood * The Neighbors’ Window * Saria * Nefta Football Club.

PLAYING NOW



1917-R-Drama, Action-Two World War I soldiers are assigned a nearly impossible mission but thousands of lives depend on it. Hold on to your seat! 120 min.



BAD BOYS FOR LIFE-R-Action/Adventure, Comedy- Who better to play two grown men playing bad boy cops than Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. 124 min.



DOLITTLE (2020)-PG Action/Adventure, Comedy, Family. Robert Downey Jr. stars as the Dr. with an unfortunate British accent, who can speak to animals. 106 min.

FROZEN II-G-What is up with Elsa’s crazy cold powers anyway? Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff have to travel into an enchanted forest to save the kingdom from another mystical threat. 114 min.



THE GENTLEMEN-R-Action/Adventure, Comedy, Suspense/Thriller- Guy Ritchies’ latest offering featuring a lot of mostly white male British gangsters and guns. What a surprise. 103 min



GRETEL & HANSEL-PG-13-Horror- Fairy tale turned grim as two starving children head to the woods only to be tempted by an evil witch. 87 min



JUMANJI PG-13-Action/Adventure, Comedy- Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart team up to play the twisted game of Jumanji again, but this time they are in the snowy mountains. 114 min



JUST MERCY-PG-13-Drama-Based on the true story of how renown civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson worked to get a wrongfully incarcerated prisoner off of death row in racist Alabama. 136 min



THE LAST FULL MEASURE-R-Drama, War-Imagine discovering a high level military conspiracy in Operation Abeline amidst trying to get a medal 30 years after a Vietnam hero sacrificed his life to save more than 60 men. A true story. 110 min



LITTLE WOMEN (2019)-PG-Drama, Romance-We can’t get enough of telling this classic tale of four women by Louisa May Alcott. This is the latest installment. 135 min.



THE RHYTHM SECTION-R-Action/Adventure, Suspense/Thriller – Love a good revenge story? Blake Lively stars as a mother scorned, who exacts an elaborate and violent scheme on the conspirators who took her family. 109 min.



STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER (2019) PG-13-Action/Adventure, Sci-Fi/Fantasy- People are freaking out over the fact that Palpitine is back. The Resistance is up against the New Order in the final chapter of Skywalker done by JJ Abrams. 2 hr 35 min



THE TURNING (2020)-PG-13-Drama, Horror, Suspense/Thriller-Mackenzie Davis stars as the governess schnookered into watching some really evil children. 95 min



WEATHERING WITH YOU (2020)-PG-13-Animated, Drama, Sci-Fi/Fantasy- An elegant anime about a new kid in Tokyo who befriends a girl with weather magic. English Subtitles. 111 min

