Aloha Friday Movie Night Features “The Lion King” at Outlets of Maui

Aloha Friday Movie Night will feature “The Lion King” at Outlets of Maui on Friday, December 20th. Here’s a perfect family-friendly or date night activity to enjoy on the West Side this weekend. Watch your favorite pride of lions come alive on the big screen with popcorn and refreshments available for purchase. Bring beach chairs and blankets to relax under the stars. Outlet parking rates with be $5 for four hours – parking proceeds will be directed to Boys and Girls Club of Maui. Free. 7pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; outletsofmaui.com

