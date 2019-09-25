Abominable opens! MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | September 26th-October 2nd, 2019

NEW MOVIES

ABOMINABLE – PG – Animation – Dreamworks presents a hero’s journey with Yi, a young Chinese girl, who finds a Yeti in her secret hideout and promises to take him to his snowy mountain home. Yi teams up with a couple of other kids and their adventure takes them through nature, sans their handheld devices. Directed and written by Jill Culton. 95 min.

ERROL SPENCE JR. VS. SHAWN PORTER – Sports – It’s a world welterweight championship unification fight.

FRIENDS 25TH: THE ONE WITH THE ANNIVERSARY – Comedy – The ultimate ‘90s flashback. Instead of watching Friends at home on Netflix you can watch a couple of episodes on the big screen. 105 min.

THE SECRET WORLD OF ARRIETTY – G – Animation – Anime Tinkerbell is in town for the Studio Ghibli Fest. English dubs. 110 min.

NOW PLAYING

AD ASTRA – PG-13 – Sci-Fi/Drama – Brad Pitt is The Astronaut who has to unravel the spine tingling mystery and save the world from his dad in the outer reaches of our solar system. 125 min.

ANGEL HAS FALLEN – R – Action – Secret Service agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) is framed for an attempted assassination of the president. Now it’s him versus the FBI and Secret Service. 120 min. Stars Morgan Freeman.

BRITTANY RUNS A MARATHON – R – Dramedy – Jillian Bell is creating a buzz as Brittany, a hard-partying, no-life-goals millennial that can’t hold down a job. Then she does a 180 by jogging one block at a time in converse. It’s all about good choices, but at least Bell makes it funny. 104 min.

DOWNTON ABBEY – PG – I’ve got 99 problems, but what rich white land barons do when the royals come to town circa 1927, isn’t one. 122 min.

DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD – PG – Adventure/Family – Dora explores the world of live-action remakes. Now she’s a teenager in high school on a quest for a city of gold. Stars Isabela Moner and Benicio Del Toro. 102 min.

FAST & FURIOUS: HOBBS & SHAW – PG-13 – Action/Adventure – Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham combine forces to take on an evil, cyber and genetically enhanced villain. We’re in good hands. 135 min.

THE GOOD BOYS – R – Comedy – Tween boys dream adventure, full of inappropriate moments. 95 min.

HUSTLERS – R – Constance Wu, J.Lo, and Cardi B put on thongs, jump on the pole, and extract dolla dolla bills from greedy horny Wall Street dudes. Hey, this is a true story based on a viral New York Magazine article. OKURRR. 110 min.

IT CHAPTER TWO – R – Horror – The Losers Club returns to Derry after 27 years… but so does IT. Hide yo’ kids. Stars Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, and James McAvoy. 169 min.

LION KING – PG – Animation/Adventure/Drama – You know the plot by now. The Disney animated classic gets a live-action remake starring Donald Glover, Beyonce, and more. 118 min.

THE PANTI SISTERS – NR – Foreign/Comedy – Three drag queens must sire a child to create an heir before their father dies. In Tagalog. 115 min.

RAMBO LAST BLOOD – R – Action – Stallone’s badass, bloody, booby-trappin’ character Rambo dusts off the cobwebs and goes another round. 89 min.

Showtimes:

Kaahumanu 6

Queen Kaahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Abominable – PG – THU 6:00 FRI-SAT 10:25 11:00 12:40 1:15 2:55 3:30 5:10 5:45 7:25 8:00 9:40 10:15

SUN-WED 11:00 12:15 1:15 2:30 3:30 4:45 5:45 7:00 8:00

Ad Astra -R- THU 10:25 11:00 12:00 1:00 1:40 2:40 3:40 4:20 5:20 6:20 7:00 8:00 FRI-SAT 10:25 11:00 1:00 1:40 3:40 4:20 6:20 7:00 9:00 9:40 SUN-WED 11:00 11:45 1:40 2:25 4:20 5:05 7:00 7:45

Hustlers -R- THU 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15 FRI-SAT 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:45 SUN-TUE 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15 WED 11:45 2:15 4:45

It Chapter 2 -R- THU 11:30 3:00 6:30

Panti Sisters -NR- THU 11:50 2:20 4:50 7:20 FRI-SAT 11:50 2:20 4:50 7:20 9:50 SUN-TUE 11:50 2:20 4:50 7:20 9:50 WED 11:50 2:20 4:50

Maui Mall Megaplex

Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Call for more showtimes, Regal Theatre did not have all of their information ready by press time

ERROL SPENCE JR. VS. SHAWN PORTER – SAT 3pm

FRIENDS 25TH: THE ONE WITH THE ANNIVERSARY- SAT 7pm

THE SECRET WORLD OF ARRIETTY-G- SUN 12:55

Regency Kihei Cinemas

1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Abominable – PG – THU 7:00 8:50 FRI-WED 11:30 1:20 2:00 3:50 4:25 6:15 6:45 8:35 9:05 10:55

Downton Abbey -PG- THU 12:30 2:44 3:45 5:59 7:00 9:14 FRI-WED 12:30 2:44 3:45 5:59 7:00 9:14 9:45 11:59

IT Chapter 2-R- THU 12:15 3:17 3:50 6:52 7:40 10:42

HUSTLERS -R- THU 11:40 1:43 2:10 4:13 4:40 6:43 FRI-WED 11:40 1:43 2:10 4:13 4:40 6:43 7:15 9:18 9:55 11:58

Rambo – R- THU 12:40 2:27 3:00 4:47 5:15 7:02 7:30 9:17 FRI-WED 12:40 2:27 3:00 4:47 5:15 7:02 7:30 9:17 9:50 11:37

Wharf Cinema Center

658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6m every other day)

Call for more showtimes, Regal Theatre did not have all of their information ready by press time