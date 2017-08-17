AARP Movies For Grownups Presents ‘The Lovers’ at Maui Arts and Cultural Center 

On Wednesday, Aug. 23rd, AARP Movies For Grownups will present a screening of the 2017 film The Lovers at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center. Starring Debra Winger and Tracy Letts, the film tells the story of a long-married and completely dispassionate husband and wife who are both having affairs. It’s an evocative story of powerful emotion, an honest take on marriage and reigniting romance. Free. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy of IMDB.com