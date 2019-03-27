There’s a 35th Anniversary Screening of Karate Kid at Maui Mall on Sunday, March 31st and Tuesday, April 2nd. The 1984 classic returns to the big screen in a fully restored 4K ultra HD format including a Dolby Atmos mixed audio track. Wow! Here’s your chance to re-visit Daniel La Russo, Mr. Miyagi, and Cobra Kai on the Valley Isle. There’ll also be an exclusive introduction from Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. Wax on and wax off, sweep the leg, have no mercy, and finish him! Go online for more showtime info. Maui Mall Megaplex, (70 E. Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 844-462-7342; regmovies.com/theatres

photo courtesy of movieweb.com

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events