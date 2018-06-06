The 2018 Maui Film Festival runs from Wednesday, June 13th until Sunday, June 17th. As expected, this year’s program is stellar. The community can enjoy fabulous films and foodie events at various venues on Maui Nui. For more information and to purchase tickets, go online. Schedule: Taste of Summer takes place on Wednesday, June 13th from 5-7pm at the Grand Wailea; Taste of Chocolate is on Friday, June 15th from 10pm-midnight at Four Season Resort Maui at Wailea; Taste of Wailea is on Saturday, June 16th from 4:30-7pm at Wailea Golf Academy. Maui Film Festival; Mauifilmfestival.com

photo courtesy of Randy Jay Braun