MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | July 20th-26th, 2017

NEW MOVIES

DUNKIRK – PG13 – Action/History – Christopher Nolan’s telling of the British Army’s escape from Nazi-occupied France in 1940. 106 min.

GIRLS TRIP – R – Comedy – Four friends travel to New Orleans for the Essence Festival. Stars Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall. 122 min.

THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE – PG – Animation/Adventure – Lego Batman (voiced by Will Arnett) struggles colorful Lego criminals, his own Lego loneliness and the Lego boy he adopted. 104 min.

NT LIVE: ANGELS IN AMERICA PART ONE – R – Drama/Live Theater – In the 1980s, New Yorkers struggle with pretty heavy issues. Stars Andrew Garfield, Denise Gough and Nathan Lane. 220 min.

STORKS – PG – Animation/Adventure – These days, storks deliver packages, not babies. But when there’s a mix-up and an order for a baby appears, hilarity ensues. 89 min.

VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – Two young, pretty people fight to save the universe. Stars Cara Delevingne and Dane DeHaan. 137 min.

NOW PLAYING

THE BIG SICK – R – Comedy/Romance – As a couple’s relationship matures, they start facing their cultural differences. Stars Zoe Kazan and Kumail Nanjiani. 120 min.

DESPICABLE ME 3 – PG – Animation/Adventure – When Gru’s charming twin brother suddenly shows up, the ex-criminal mastermind agrees to do one last heist. 90 min.

SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING – PG13 – Action/Adventure – In the sixth Spider-man flick since 2002, Tom Holland plays the wiley web-slinger as he squares off against Vulture (Michael Keaton). 133 min.

WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Driven by a need for revenge after heavy losses, Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his apes fight a deranged human colonel (Woody Harrelson). 140 min.

LAST CHANCE

BABY DRIVER – R – Crime/Action – A young man gets coerced into serving as the getaway driver for a spectacular heist. 113 min.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – The team’s adventures continue as they learn about Peter Quill’s true parentage. 136 min.

PARIS CAN WAIT – PG – Comedy/Drama – A movie producer’s wife drives across France with one of her husband’s associates. Stars Diane Lane and Alec Baldwin. 92 min.

PIRATES OF CARIBBEAN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Johnny Depp returns yet again to play Captain Jack Sparrow, who this time is looking for the Trident of Poseidon or some such trinket. 129 min.

TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT – Action/Sci-Fi – Clunky robots and clunkier humans battle in yet another Transformers installment. Stars Marky Mark, Laura Haddock and Sir Anthony Hopkins(?!). 148 min.

WONDER WOMAN – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Gal Gadot plays Diana, warrior princess of the Amazons, who finds her destiny trying to bring an end to the First World War. 141 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets-PG13- 2D FRI-THU 10:45 1:45 7:45 10:45, 3D FRI-THU 4:45.

War for the Planet of the Apes-PG13- 2D THU 10:30 1:30 7:30 10:30, 3D THU 4:30. 2D FRI-THU 10:30 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:30.

The Big Sick-R- 2D THU-THU 10:35 1:15 4:10 7:00 9:50.

Despicable Me 3-PG- 2D THU-WED 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:30 9:45.

Dunkirk- PG13- 2D FRI-THU 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:45.

Spiderman: Homecoming-PG13- 2D THU-THU 10:45 1:45 4:45 7:45 10:45.

Baby Driver- R- 2D THU 11:00 1:45.

Wonder Woman-PG13- 2D THU 10:15 1:15.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

NT Live: Angels in America Part One: Millennium Approaches- R- 2D THU 7:00.

Storks-PG- 2D TUE-WED 10:00.

Lego Batman Movie-PG- 2D TUE-WED 10:00.

Dunkirk-PG13- 2D THU 6:40 9:20. 2D FRI (11:20 1:00 4:00) 7:10 10:10, 2D SAT-SUN (1:00) 4:00 7:10 10:10, 2D MON (1:00 4:00) 7:10 10:10, 2D TUE-THU (1:00 4:00) 7:10 10:10.

Girls Trip-R- 2D THU 7:00 10:00. 2D FRI (11:50 2:30 4:30) 6:50 9:40, 2D SAT-SUN (11:50 2:30) 4:30 6:50 9:40, 2D MON (11:50 2:30 4:30) 6:50 9:40, 2D TUE-WED (11:50 2:30 4:30) 6:50 9:40, 2D THU (11:50 2:30 4:30) 7:20 10:10.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets-PG13- 2D THU 7:00, 3D THU 10:10. 2D FRI-THU (12:40) 7:00. 3D FRI (3:50) 9:50, 3D SAT-SUN 3:50 9:50, 3D MON-THU (3:50) 9:50.

War for the Planet of the Apes- PG13- 2D THU 1:20 7:00, 3D THU 3:50 10:00. 2D FRI (12:20 3:40) 7:00, 2D SAT-SUN (12:20) 3:40 7:00, 2D MON (12:20 3:40) 7:00, 2D TUE-THU (12:20 3:40) 7:00. 3D FRI-WED 9:30, 3D THU 10:10.

Spider-Man: Homecoming- PG13- 2D THU 12:50 7:10, 3D THU 3:20. 2D FRI (12:50 3:50) 7:30 10:00, 2D SAT (12:50) 3:50 7:30 10:00, 2D SUN (12:50) 3:50 7:30 10:00, 2D MON-THU (12:50 3:50) 7:30 10:00.

Despicable Me 3-PG- 2D THU 12:30 2:40 4:40. 2D FRI (12:00 2:10 5:10) 7:20 10:20, 2D SAT (12:00 2:10) 5:10 7:20 10:20, 2D SUN (12:10 2:10) 5:10 7:20 10:20, 2D MON (12:00 2:10 5:10) 7:20 10:20, 2D TUE-WED (12:00 2:10 5:10) 7:20 10:20, 2D THU (12:00 2:10 5:10).

Transformers: The Last Night- PG13- 2D THU 12:30 3:40.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales- PG13- 2D THU 12:40.

Paris Can Wait-PG-2D THU 1:00 4:50.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2- PG13- 2D THU 3:30 10:10.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

(Showtimes were incomplete at press times. Please contact the theater for more info)

Dunkirk-PG13- 2D THU 6:00 9:00. 2D FRI-SUN (1:00) 4:00 7:00 9:30, 2D MON (1:00 4:00) 7:00 9:30, 2D TUE (1:00 4:00 7:00 9:30), 2D WED-THU (1:00 4:00) 7:00 9:30.

War of the Planet of the Apes- PG13- 2D THU 12:20 7:00, 3D THU 3:40 10:20.

Spiderman: Homecoming- PG13- 2D THU 12:30 7:10, 3D THU 3:45 10:15.

Despicable Me 3- PG- 2D THU 1:00 3:30.