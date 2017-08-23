MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | August 24th-30th, 2017

NEW MOVIES

BIRTH OF THE DRAGON – PG13 – Action/Drama – This is the story of the legendary fight between Bruce Lee and kung fu master Wong Jack Man in 1960s San Francisco. Stars Philip Ng and Yu Xia. 103 min.

EUROPERA HD: MADAMA BUTTERFLY – NR – Concert/Special Events – In Nagasaki in the early years of the 20th century, a geisha marries an American naval officer, who deserts her after the wedding. 143 min.

LEAP! – PG – Animation/Comedy – An orphan girl goes to Paris to learn how to be a ballerina. Voices by Elle Fanning and Carly Rae Jepsen. 89 min.

WIND RIVER – R – Action/Crime – An FBI agent and a game tracker team up to investigate a murder on a Native American reservation. Stars Jeremy Renner and Kelsey Asbille.107 min.

NOW PLAYING

ANNABELLE: CREATION – R – Horror/Thriller – A possessed doll haunts a nun and some orphans. 109 min.

THE EMOJI MOVIE – PG – Animation/Comedy – The story of a multi-expressional emoji who wants to become a normal, single-expression emoji. 86 min.

FINALLY FOUND SOMEONE – NR – Comedy/Romance – After being left by the groom on her wedding day, Aprilyn meets Raffy, who works at a PR agency employed by the groom’s father. 125 min.

GIRLS TRIP – R – Comedy – Four friends travel to New Orleans for the Essence Festival. Stars Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall. 122 min.

THE GLASS CASTLE – PG13 – Drama – A young girl retreats into her imagination as she grows up in a poor, dysfunctional family. Stars Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts. Directed by Maui’s own Destin Cretton. 127 min.

THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD – R – Action/Comedy – If I’m reading this right, Deadpool has to guard Nick Fury because of something. Stars Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. 118 min.

LOGAN LUCKY – PG13 – Crime/Comedy – Two brothers attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race. Stars Channing Tatum, Adam Driver and Daniel Craig. 119 min.

THE NUT JOB 2: NUTTY BY NATURE – PG – Animation/Comedy – Surly and his friends try to stop Oakton City’s mayor from destroying their home to build an amusement park. 91 min.

WONDER WOMAN – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Gal Gadot plays Diana, warrior princess of the Amazons, who finds her destiny trying to bring about an end to the First World War. 141 min.

LAST CHANCE

ATOMIC BLONDE – R – Action/Thriller – A British spy is sent to Berlin during the Cold War to investigate the murder of a fellow agent. Stars Charlize Theron and James McAvoy. 115 min.

THE DARK TOWER – PG13 – Action/Fantasy – The Last Gunslinger (Idris Elba) must protect The Dark Tower from The Man In Black (Matthew McConaughey) or else the universe comes to an end. Based on the novel by Stephen King. 95 min.

KIDNAP – R – Thriller – A mother (Halle Berry) attempts to rescue her kidnapped son. 94 min.

SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING – PG13 – Action/Adventure – In the sixth Spider-man flick since 2002, Tom Holland plays the wiley web-slinger as he squares off against Vulture (Michael Keaton). 133 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Logan Lucky-PG13- 2D THU 11:15 2:00 4:40 7:20. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 2:00 4:40 7:20 10:00, 2D SUN 2:00 4:40 7:20, 2D MON-THU 11:15 2:00 4:40 7:20.

Wind River-R- 2D FRI-SAT 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:20 9:55, 2D SUN-THU 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:20.

Wonder Woman- PG13- 2D FRI 10:30 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:30, 2D SAT 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:30, 2D SUN 1:30 4:30 7:30, 2D MON-THU 10:30 1:30 4:30 7:30.

Finally Found Someone- NR- 2D THU 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 1:30, 2D SUN 1:30, 2D MON-THU 10:45 1:30.

The Glass Castle-PG13- 2D THU 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 4:10 7:00 9:50, 2D SUN-THU 7:00.

Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature-PG- 2D THU 10:25 12:35 2:45 5:00 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 10:25 12:35 2:45 5:00 7:15 9:30, 2D SUN 12:35 2:45 5:00 7:15, 2D MON-THU 10:25 12:35 2:45 5:00 7:15.

Birth of the Dragon- PG13- 2D FRI-SAT 10:35 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:30 9:45, 2D SUN 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:30, 2D MON-THU 10:35 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:30.

The Dark Tower-PG13- 2D 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:30.

Spiderman: Homecoming-PG13- 2D THU 12:50 3:50 6:50.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Birth of a Dragon- PG13- 2D THU 7:20 9:50. 2D FRI (1:50 4:30) 7:20 9:00 10:00, 2D SAT-SUN (1:50) 4:30 7:20 9:00 10:00, 2D MON-THU (1:50 4:30) 7:20 10:00.

Leap!- PG- 2D THU 5:00 7:20 9:40. 2D FRI (1:20 4:20) 6:35 9:40, 2D SAT-SUN (1:20) 4:20 6:35 9:40, 2D MON-THU (1:20 4:20) 6:35 9:40.

Hitman’s Bodyguard- R- 2D THU (1:00 4:20) 6:55 10:00. 2D FRI (12:40 3:40) 7:00 9:10, 2D SAT-SUN (12:40) 3:40 7:00 9:10, 2D MON-THU (12:40 3:40) 7:00 9:10.

Annabelle: Creation-R- 2D THU (1:20 4:10) 7:10 9:50. 2D FRI (12:50 3:50) 6:50 9:30, 2D SAT-SUN (12:50) 3:50 6:50 9:30, 2D MON-THU (12:50 3:50) 6:50 9:30.

The Emoji Movie-PG- 2D THU (12:50 3:00 5:10) 7:30. 2D FRI (1:30 4:00) 6:30, 2D SAT 4:00 6:30, 2D SUN (1:30) 4:00 6:30, 2D MON (1:30 4:00) 6:30 9:00, 2D TUE (1:30 4:00), 2D WED-THU (1:30 4:00) 6:30 9:00.

Girls Trip-R- 2D THU (1:10 4:00) 6:50 9:40. 2D FRI (1:00 4:10) 7:10 9:50, 2D SAT-SUN (1:00) 4:10 7:10 9:50, 2D MON-THU (1:00 4:10) 7:10 9:50.

Kidnap-R- 2D THU (12:30 2:50).

Atomic Blonde-R- 2D THU (12:40 3:30).

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Birth of the Dragon- PG13- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT (1:45) 4:30 7:15 10:10, SUN (1:45) 4:30 7:15, 2D MON (1:45 4:30) 7:15, TUE (1:45 4:30 7:15 10:10), 2D WED-THU (1:45 4:30) 7:15.

Logan Lucky- PG13- 2D THU 1:15 4:05 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT (1:15) 4:05 7:00 9:50, 2D SUN (1:15) 4:05 7:00, 2D MON (1:15 4:05) 7:00, 2D TUE (1:15 4:05 7:00 9:50), 2D WED-THU (1:15 4:05) 7:00.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard-R- 2D THU 1:30 4:15 7:10. 2D FRI-SAT (1:30) 4:15 7:10 10:00, 2D SUN (1:30) 4:15 7:10, 2D MON (1:30 4:15) 7:10, 2D TUE (1:30 4:15 7:10 10:00), 2D WED-THU (1:30 4:15) 7:10.

Annabelle: Creation- R- 2D THU 1:45 4:30.