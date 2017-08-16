MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | August 17th-23rd, 2017

NEW MOVIES

EUROPERA HD: LA CENERENTOLA – NR – Concert/Special Event – See Cinderella in opera form on stage. 190 min.

THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD – R – Action/Comedy – If I’m reading this right, Deadpool has to guard Nick Fury because of something. Stars Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. 118 min.

LOGAN LUCKY – PG13 – Crime/Comedy – Two brothers attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race. Stars Channing Tatum, Adam Driver and Daniel Craig. 119 min.

NOW PLAYING

ANNABELLE: CREATION – R – Horror/Thriller – A possessed doll haunts a nun and some orphans. 109 min.

ATOMIC BLONDE – R – Action/Thriller – A British spy is sent to Berlin during the Cold War to investigate the murder of a fellow agent. Stars Charlize Theron and James McAvoy. 115 min.

THE DARK TOWER – PG13 – Action/Fantasy – The Last Gunslinger (Idris Elba) must protect The Dark Tower from The Man In Black (Matthew McConaughey) or else the universe comes to an end. Based on the novel by Stephen King. 95 min.

DOCTOR WHO – THE FIVE DOCTORS – NR – Sci-Fi – The 1983 Doctor Who film “The Five Doctors” gets the RiffTrax Live treatment. 120 min.

THE EMOJI MOVIE – PG – Animation/Comedy – The story of a multi-expressional emoji who wants to become a normal, single-expression emoji. 86 min.

FINALLY FOUND SOMEONE – NR – Comedy/Romance – After being left by the groom on her wedding day, Aprilyn meets Raffy, who works at a PR agency employed by the groom’s father. 125 min.

GIRLS TRIP – R – Comedy – Four friends travel to New Orleans for the Essence Festival. Stars Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall. 122 min.

THE GLASS CASTLE – PG13 – Drama – A young girl retreats into her imagination as she grows up in a poor, dysfunctional family. Stars Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts. Directed by Maui’s own Destin Cretton. 127 min.

KIDNAP – R – Thriller – A mother (Halle Berry) attempts to rescue her kidnapped son. 94 min.

THE NUT JOB 2: NUTTY BY NATURE – PG – Animation/Comedy – Surly and his friends try to stop Oakton City’s mayor from destroying their home to build an amusement park. 91 min.

SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING – PG13 – Action/Adventure – In the sixth Spider-man flick since 2002, Tom Holland plays the wiley web-slinger as he squares off against Vulture (Michael Keaton). 133 min.

LAST CHANCE

DESPICABLE ME 3 – PG – Animation/Adventure – When Gru’s charming twin brother suddenly shows up, the ex-criminal mastermind agrees to do one last heist. 90 min.

DETROIT – R – Crime/History – Kathryn Bigelow directs this dramatization of the events leading up to the 1967 Detroit Rebellion, one of the worst race riots in American history. Stars John Boyega, Anthony Mackie and Algee Smith. 143 min.

DUNKIRK – PG13 – Action/History – Christopher Nolan’s telling of the British Army’s escape from Nazi-occupied France in 1940. 106 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Logan Lucky-PG13- 2D THU 7:15. 2D FRI 11:15 2:00 4:40 7:20 10:00, 2D SAT 2:00 4:40 7:20 10:00, 2D SUN 2:00 4:40 7:20, 2D MON-THU 11:15 2:00 4:40 7:20.

The Dark Tower-PG13- 2D THU 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:30. 2D FRI 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:30 9:45, 2D SAT 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:30 9:45, 2D SUN 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:30, 2D MON-THU 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:30.

Spiderman: Homecoming-PG13- 2D THU 10:45 1:45 4:30 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 12:50 3:50 6:50 9:50, 2D SUN 3:50, 6:50, 2D MON-WED 12:50 3:50 6:50, 2D THU 12:50 3:50.

Finally Found Someone- NR- 2D THU 10:45 4:15 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:00 9:45, 2D SUN 1:30 4:15 7:00, 2D MON-THU 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:00.

Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature-PG- 2D THU 10:25 12:35 2:45 5:00 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 10:25 12:35 2:45 5:00 7:15 9:30, 2D SUN 12:35 2:45 5:00 7:15, 2D MON-THU 10:25 12:35 2:45 5:00 7:15.

The Glass Castle-PG13- 2D THU 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:00 9:50, 2D SUN 1:20 4:10 7:00, 2D MON-THU 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:00.

Despicable Me 3- PG- 2D THU 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:10.

Detroit-R- 2D THU 1:30.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Doctor Who- The Five Doctors- NR- 2D THU 8:00.

Europe HD: La Cenerentola (Cinderella)- Opera D- NR- 2D SAT 12:00, 2D TUE 7:00.

Hitman’s Bodyguard- R- 2D THU 7:00 10:00. 2D FRI (1:00 4:20) 7:00 10:00, 2D SAT-SUN (1:00) 4:20 7:00 10:00, 2D TUE-WED (1:00 4:20) 7:00 10:00, 2D THU (1:00 4:20) 6:55 10:00.

Annabelle: Creation-R- 2D THU (1:00 4:10) 7:00 10:00. 2D FRI (1:20 4:10) 7:10 9:00 9:50, 2D SAT-SUN (1:20) 4:10 7:10 9:00 9:50, 2D TUE-THU (1:20 4:10) 7:10 9:50.

Kidnap-R- 2D THU (12:30 2:40 5:00) 9:40. 2D FRI (12:30 2:50 5:00) 7:30 9:40, 2D SAT (2:50) 5:00 7:30 9:40, 2D SUN (12:30 2:50) 5:00 7:30 9:40, 2D TUE-THU (12:30 2:50 5:00) 7:30 9:40.

Atomic Blonde-R- 2D THU (12:50 3:50). 2D FRI (12:40 3:30) 7:20 10:00, 2D SAT (12:40) 4:00 7:20 10:00, 2D SUN (12:40) 3:30 7:20 10:00, 2D TUE-WED (12:40 3:30) 7:20 10:00, 2D THU (12:40 3:30) 10:00.

The Emoji Movie-PG- 2D THU (12:30 2:30) 6:50. 3D THU (4:40). 2D FRI (12:50 3:00 5:10) 6:40, 2D SAT-SUN (12:50 3:00) 5:10 6:40, 2D TUE (12:50 3:00 5:10), 2D WED (12:50 3:00 5:10) 6:40 9:00, 2D THU (12:50 3:00 5:10) 7:30.

Girls Trip-R- 2D THU (1:10 4:00) 7:10 9:50. 2D FRI (1:10 4:00) 6:50 9:40, 2D SAT-SUN (1:10) 4:00 6:50 9:40, 2D TUE-THU (110 400)650 940.

Detroit-R- 2D THU (3:10) 9:10.

Dunkirk-PG13- 2D THU (12:40) 6:30.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Logan Lucky- PG13- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 1:15 4:05 7:00 9:50, 2D SUN-MON 1:15 4:05 7:00, 2D TUE 1:15 4:05 7:00 9:50, 2D WED-THU 1:15 4:05 7:00.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard-R- 2D THU 7:10. 2D FRI-SAT 1:30 4:15 7:10 10:00, 2D SUN-MON 1:30 4:15 7:10, 2D TUE 1:30 4:15 7:10 10:00, 2D WED-THU 1:30 4:15 7:10.

Annabelle: Creation- R- 2D THU 1:30 4:20 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:10, 2D SUN-MON 1:45 4:30 7:15, 2D TUE 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:10, 2D WED-THU 1:45 4:30 7:15.

The Dark Tower-PG13- 2D THU 1:40 4:05.

Emoji Movie-PG- 2D THU 1:50 4:15.